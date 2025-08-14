Legals for 8/08/2025 – 8/14/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keith Pitman Toney, a married man and, Rita Lynn Toney to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated February 26, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on March 2, 2010 as Instrument No. 3328332, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3407587, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on August 27, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 10 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES AS RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 117, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2095 Broughton Springs Road, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02543AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton, a married man and Alisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 4, 2015 as Instrument No. 3418664, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3438275, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank successor by merger to SunTrust Mortgage Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on September 10, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly bound-ary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

TRUIST BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST MORTGAGE INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 955616

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 25, August 1, and 8, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Brent Cofield, a married man and Debra J. Cofield, his wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 5, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on July 14, 2006, as Document Number 3250913. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-ininterest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS8, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on August 27, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the south line of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 which is 100 feet westerly, measures along said south line, from the southeast corner thereof, and from thence run in a westerly direction and along the south line of said forty a distance of 339 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 76°29’ to the right and run in a northwesterly direction a distance of 434.2 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 23°30’ to the left and run in a northwesterly direction a distance of 90.8 feet to a point in the southeasterly right of way line of Rainbow Drive; thence in a northeasterly direction and along the southeasterly right of way line of said highway a distance of 207 feet to the southwest line of that certain lot conveyed by Fay Neely Wynn, a widow, to Joe T. Wright, by deed dated 14th May, 1960, and recorded in Book “768”, Page 233, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a southeasterly direction and along the southwest line of said Wright lot a distance of 320 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 17°12’ to the right and run in a southeasterly direction and along the southwest line of said Wright lot a distance of 405.5 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) in Section Thirty-One (31), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 4014 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-ininterest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS8 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jack Nelson to Compass Bank dated April 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2016 as Instrument No. 3433628, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, Successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on August 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE WEST 45 FEET OF LOT NUMBER FOUR (4) IN BLOCK 10 OF THE W. T. COX SOUTH ADDITION REARRANGEMENT TO EAST GADSDEN, ALABAMA, WHICH SAID PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 360, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 306s 7th St, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07096AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry L. Ash and Cassie M. Ash, husband and wife, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on March 17, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 26, 2004, as Document Number M-2004-1219. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R3, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 17, IN BLOCK “G” IN THE ELLIOTT ADDITION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGES 2 AND 3, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 1108 Jupiter Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R3 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICEOF SHERIFF SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE OF CASE #31-CV-2024-900330 issued from the ETOWAH COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Against SHANE BAILEY a/k/a GARY S. BAILEY (Defendant) and in favor of THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA (Plaintiff) for a judgment issued September 11, 2024 in the amount of $16,857.98, I, Jonathon W. Horton, Sheriff of Etowah County, will proceed to sell on Monday August 25, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse main entrance, 800 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama to the highest bidder for cash one-forth (1/4) interest, the following described property of the said:

Description:

T/L-2024 NO 108’ LT 1 BLK 2 MEADOWLAWN NO 1 PLAT E 155 ATTALLA SEC 16 TWP 12S R 5E BK 1222 PG 307 MEADOWLAWN E-155#1 LT 001 (PT) BLK 2 Parcel #16-05-16-0-001-087.000

PPIN 64746

**ALL PROPERTY SOLD SUBJECT TO ANY/ALL MORTGAGES, LEINS, EASEMENTS, AND/OR ENCUMBRANCES. All property located in Etowah County. Purchaser pays cost of advertising and other lawful charges and fees. Take note this sale is for one-forth (1/4) interest of afore mentioned property

Jonathon W. Horton, Sheriff of Etowah County

Mitchell Hill, Chief Deputy

August 1, 8, 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Dawn Dao Medd to Avarys Investments, LLC, dated November 5, 2011, recorded as Instrument Number: 3583283, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on August 22,2025, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Seven (7) and the Northwest Half (NW 1/2) of Lot Number Eight (8), in Block “E”, in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Lot Number Nine (9) and the Southeast Half (SE 1/2) of Lot Number Eight (8), in Block “E”, in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: July 29, 2025

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256) 543-1660

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ashley Chandler was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/27/2025 to the Estate of Tracey L. Carmack, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Emily Hawk Mills, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/03/2025 to the Estate of Minnie C. Pearson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

FILECLAIMS

Jimmy Allen Barron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/07/2025 to the Estate of Alvin L. Barron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Clark was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/08/2025 to the Estate of Joe Wheeler Clark, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

FILECLAIMS

Lukas Earl Parker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/09/2025 to the Estate of Connie Laurette Parker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Edith Eleene Bush was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/15/2025 to the Estate of Donald R. Bush, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Peyton Patrick was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2025 over the Estate of Anthony Bernard Patrick, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Gaskin James was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/26/2025 over the Estate of Robert Allen Gaskin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Spaulding was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2025 over the Estate of Georgia Miller Slaten, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John Henry Young was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2025 to the Estate of Judy Kay Young, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Hammett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 to the Estate of Donnie Allen Hammett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Reeves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 to the Estate of Kathryn H. Reeves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/07/2024 to the Estate of Lloyd Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Dale Charles Dunn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2025 to the Estate of Raymond Charles Dunn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SAMUEL RAINS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-349

TO: Dodie Rains (aka Doris Stephens), Durwood Rains, John Rains, Mark Rains, McKenzie Bost and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 26th day of AUGUST 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 18TH DAY OF JULY 202

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: LOWELL D. JONES,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-410

TO: Sheena Jones and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9TH day of SEPTEMBER 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 1ST DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: PHYLLIS L. JONES,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-409

TO: Sheena Jones and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9th day of SEPTEMBER 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 1ST DAY OF AUGUST 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: STEVEN TATE, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-175

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10th day of SEPTEMBER, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 5TH DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: RUBIN KEITH MAYO,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-484

TO: Any unknown family whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10TH day of SEPTEMBER 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL SETTLEMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED LEE COCHRAN, JR., DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2024-00561

TO: BRIAN BUTTS, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

MARY BETH NIX aka MARY PHILLIPS NIX has filed a Petition for Final Settlement of his/her administration of the above styled estate and filed with his/her petition an accounting. The 12th day of August, 2025 at 10:30 a. m. is hereby set as the day and time for the hearing of said Petition.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Etowah County, Alabama

June 25, August 1 and 8,2025

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Robert L. Glass and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Robert L. Glass was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 24TH day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 2ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Sharon L. Cantrell and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Sharon L. Cantrell was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 23RD day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 26th day of AUGUST 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Kathy Gilbert, whose last known address is 2511 Hillcrest Drive,

Gadsden, Alabama 35904;

Kevin Gilbert, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Brenda Gilbert and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Brenda Gilbert was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 23rd day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 26th day of AUGUST 2025, at 2:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Brenda Steinberg and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Brenda Steinberg was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 25 day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 2ND day of SEPTEMBER 2025, at 1:30 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Stanley E. Leonard and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Stanley E. Leonard was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 5th day of AUGUST 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 9th day of SEPTEMBER 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF OZIEL SALVADOR HERNANDEZ MURILLO, A MINOR

DATE OF BIRTH 9/17/12

Case No. JU 2025-7.01

ADELELMO HERNANDEZ or any known or unknown individual, whose whereabouts

are unknown, must answer the PETITION FOR CUSTODY FILED BY YARELY JASMIN

not HERNANDEZ MURILLO and other relief by 22nd day of August, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment may be rendered in JU 2025-7.01.

DONE on this the 10th day of July

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Attorney for PETITIONER

SHAUN MALONE, MALONE LAW FIRM

924 Third Ave.

Gadsden AL 35901

256-547-9992

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ESBEIDY ESTEPHANIA HERNANDEZ MURILLO, A MINOR

DATE OF BIRTH 5/26/09

Case No. JU 2025-6.01

ADELELMO HERNANDEZ or any known or unknown individual, whose whereabouts

are unknown, must answer the PETITION FOR CUSTODY FILED BY LEISA HERNANDEZ

MURILLO and other relief by 22nd day of August 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment

may be rendered in JU 2025-6.01.

DONE on this the 10th day of July 2025.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah

County

Attorney for PETITIONER

SHAUN MALONE, MALONE LAW FIRM

924 Third Ave.

Gadsden AL 35901

256-547-9992

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

Small Claims Court of Alabama, Etowah County,

Case No.: SM-2020-900634

GULFCO OF AL. DBA TOWER LOAN OF GADSDEN, Plaintiff

V.

JEFFERY D. PRICE, Defendant

Claim: $2,495.81 plus interest, costs and attorney fees for: Breach of Contract/Open Account

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendants are unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or, the identity of defendant is unknown, or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

Now therefore said defendants are hereby commanded within thirty days after the last publication hereof to plead to the said complaint.

Issued: July 25, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Circuit Court

Etowah County, Alabama

Tiffany B. Smith

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL. 36602

256-438-2333

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THERESA BEVERLY, PLAINTIFF,

CASE NO. CV-25-900347.00

VS.

The heirs at law and next of kin of MINNIE

SHARP, and all persons unknown, claiming

any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien

or interest in the following described real

property: Lot Number Fifteen (15) and

Sixteen (16) in Block Number Three (3) in

the Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth

Street Subdivision according to the map or

plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”,

Page 373, in the office of the Judge of

Probate, and being and lying in Gadsden,

Etowah County, Alabama.,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The heirs at law of Minnie Sharp and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above-described real property.

Please take notice that Theresa Beverly has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendants, and/or their heirs must answer said Complaint within 30 days following last date of publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-25-900347.00.

DONE this 17thday of July, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR. CIRCUIT JUDGE

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Court Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Savannah L. Long

Attorney at Law

The Shelnutt Law Firm PC

517 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-4988

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: RODRIGO MAJIA AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

UNKNOWN AND/OR ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Natividad Martinez, was filed on the 12th day of June, 2025, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 01/14/2011.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this proceeding, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of

Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

This the 14th day of July 2025

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Randy Phillips, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-438-5482

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY,

BRANDON VAUGHN, PLAINTIFF,

CASE NO.: GV-23-900221-SJS

VS.

HUNTER WALKER AND A Tract or Parcel of land described as follows: Beginning in the center of the Egypt Road where It crosses a certain Big Ditch representing the West boundary of the R. H. Vaughn property and running North 210 feet, thence East 210 feet, thence South 210 feet to the Egypt Road, thence West to the point of beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less; said parcel being In the NW1⁄4 of the NW1⁄4 of Section 13, Township 11, Range 4 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. All mineral rights reserved as in former deeds.

AND

FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS 1-10, ANY AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN AND TO THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE.

DEFENDANTS.

TO: ALL HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF HUNTER WALKER, AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IIN AND TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE.

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: CV-23-900221-SJS.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 21st day of November, 2024

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

John D. Floyd Esquire

FLOYD LAW FIRM, LLC Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-6328

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Jessica

Cahela-Riedlinger, Plaintiff,

VS.

CASE NO.: DR-2025-900152.00-SJS

Brett Lee Riedlinger, Defendant

TO: Brett Lee Riedlinger, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by September 15, 2025, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2025-900152.00-SJS. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Done this 9th day of July 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON,

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

/s/ Sonny J. Steen

Circuit Judge

Shannon L. Millican

Attorney at Law

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 543-7610

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of: TRENA W. SIMPSON

CASE NO.: 2025-00422

TO: UNKNOWN AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Artazia D. Simpson has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner named above alleging that the identify of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s date of birth is January 25, 2020. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Andrew Perkins

PERKINS LAW FIRM

755 Walnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 438-5598

Given under my hand this the 28 day of July 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintiff

Case No.:

CV-2025-900258

Vs.

JOYCE GOOD,

CITY OF GLENCOE,

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, rmainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

And

PARCEL#; 31-14-09-30-0-001-266.000

PPIN 29508

H/S BASE YEAR- BEG AT INTER S SIDE ADERHOLT RD E SIDE CO RD 6257 TH S ALONG E SIDE CO RD 6257 130S TH E 150STH N 150S TO S SIDE ADERHOLT RD TH W ON S SIDE SAID ROW 150S TO POB LYIIN NE 1/4 SE 1/4 GLENCOE 30-12-7 1426-459, S-8635, D-2016-3430402

Also described as property conveyed in

Instrument 3525448 as recorded in the

Records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, JOYCE GOOD, CITY OF GLENCOE, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for ejectment by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 20th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintiff

Case No.:

CV-2025-900257

Vs.

SCOTT

KENNETH PERRY

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, remainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

And

PARCEL#; 15-08-27-0-001-048.000

PPIN 45800

T/S-2019-319-

COM INT E LINE NW ¼ SE ¼ & S ROW

GARMON RD TH W 372 ALONG S ROW GARMON RD TO POB TH SW’LY 115S ALONG )ROW TH SW 167.4 TH E 125S TH NE 167.4 TO POB LYING IN NW ¼ SE ¼ 27-12-6, 1126-25,)

1552-77, D-98-0903, D-2018-3461973

Also described as property conveyed in Instrument 3560459 as recorded in the records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, SCOTT KENNETH PERRY, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for ejectment by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 20th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintif

f Case No.:

CV-2025-900256

Vs.

WILLIAM DEWAYNE McCLENDON aka DEWAYNE McCLENDON, PREFERRED ORNAMENTAL AND WELDING, LLC,

ESSEX TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LLC

CAM 6 PROPERTIES, LLC

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, remainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

AndPARCEL#; 22-02-09-0-001-019.001

PPIN 100143

T/S-2019-327COM NE COR NW1/4 SW1/4 TH E 57.17 TO SW ROW OF RR TH SE 367.47 ALONG ROW TO POB TH SE 111.29 ALONG ROW TH SW 261.75TH SW 64.66 TO E ROW OF HWY 431 TH NW 222.15 ALONG ROW TH SE 74.38 TH S 23.37 TH NE 203.94 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SW1/4 GLENCOE 9-13-7

D-2014-

3398824,D-2018-3461868

Also described as property conveyed in

Instrument 3560454 as recorded in the records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, WILLIAM DEWAYNE McCLENDON aka DEWAYNE McCLENDON, PREFERRED ORNAMENTAL AND WELDING, LLC, ESSEX TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LLC, CAM 6 PROPERTIES, LLC, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 18th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN,

CASE NO.: 2025-00248

A municipal corporation, Plaintiff,

Vs.

BESSIE SWAIN, an individual;

VERNIE STRICKLAND, an individual;

And BECKY NORDGREN,

Etowah County Tax Collector, Defendants

NOTICE TO: BESSIE SWAIN AND VERNIE STRICKLAND

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.001 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRANT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 150305000026.000, LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULALRY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N29°02′08′′E FOR 406.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S76°23’20”E FOR 2.20 FEET; THENCE N14°39′05′′E

FOR 48.21 FEET; THENCE S17°15’41”W FOR 48.30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.005 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL 150305000026.000, LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N29°20′04′′E FOR 406.84 FEET TO THE POINTOF BEGINNING; THENCE S76°23’21”E FOR 5.00 FEET; THENCE N14°40’39”E FOR 48.12 FEET; THENCE N75°19’34W FOR 5.02 FEET; THENCE S14°39’06”W FOR 48.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, J. Lance Smith, Esq., 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for October 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 1st day of August, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025

_____________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

Public Notice of Significant Non-Compliance for Significant Industrial Users

Public Notice 605

Etowah County

Pursuant to 40 CFR Part 403, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is required to Public Notice any Industrial User that is in Significant Non-Compliance with applicable Pretreatment Standards at any time during the previous twelve months. This notice is intended to inform the public that Evergreen Environmental Partners, LLC, SID Permit Number IU392800460, located at 300 Nobel Hill Road, Attalla, Alabama 35954, which discharges wastewater to the Valley Creek WRF (AL0023655), was in significant non-compliance during the fiscal year 2024 by failing to analyze parameters required to be sampled by Part I.A of the permit.

ADEM

Industrial Section

Water Division

Post Office Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

All comments must address issues that have an impact on the permittee’s ability to comply with environmental law, rules and regulations. Commenters should identify the appropriate permit number on the first page of their comments.

Notice is hereby given on this 13th day of August, 2025, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Jeffery W. Kitchens

Acting Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

August 8, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. TASU-TA24(905) CITY OF GLENCOE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Glencoe at Glencoe City Hall, 201 Chastain Blvd W, Glencoe, Alabama, 35905, until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 28, 2025, and at that time publicly opened for constructing the following:

Phase I Sidewalk and Pedestrian Bridge in Hollingsworth and Wilson Parks

For the City of Glencoe, Project No. TAPSU-TA24(905)

The bracket estimate on this project is from $730,000 to $900,000. This bracket range is provided only as a general indication of a broad financial size category for the project. It should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will it have any bearing on any decision to award the contract. The principal items of work are approximately as follows:

2626 Unclassified Excavation, per cubic yard

2606 Crushed Aggregate Base Course, per square yard

512 Superpave Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface, per ton

1 Pedestrian Bridge, per lump sum

237 Concrete Driveway, 6” Thick (includes wire mesh), per square yard

The entire project shall be completed in SIXTY (60) working days.

A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama Bank) or bid bond for 5% of the amount bid (maximum of $10,000.00) and made payable to the City of Glencoe must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The City of Glencoe requires that the General Contractor’s Alabama license number is included on the outside of the sealed bid envelope to be considered and on the bid form. Proof of insurance coverages of the types and amounts as set forth in the project specifications will be required of the contractor, and any and all subcontractors, prior to beginning work. The contractor will be required to perform work amounting to at least 30% of the total contract cost within their organization.

Contractor prequalification is not required to bid on this project. However, the award of the contract will not be made to any bidder who, at the time of the award, is considered by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to be disqualified from bidding, nor to any bidder who is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Further details and definitionsregarding this provision are included

in the project specifications.

To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete original proposals made available by the owner. Bid documents (including plans and proposals) are available at Three Notch Group, Inc., 224 Broad St, Suite 201, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, (256) 543-9431 upon payment of a non- refundable deposit of $250.00. PDF electronic copies are available via email Jamie.christopher@3notch.com at no cost to the bidder. Checks shall be made payable to Three Notch Group, Inc. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.

This is a federally funded project. The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act and other acts amendatory, supplementary, or relative thereto. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. MBE/DBE participation is encouraged; however, no specific MBE/DBE goals have been established for this project.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications.

In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, all bidders are hereby notified that it will be affirmatively ensured that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids and to disregard any minor irregularities is reserved by the owner.

Honorable Chris Hare / Mayor

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

1.1 BID INFORMATION

A. Project: Water Meter Replacement

B. Owner: Water Works Board of Attalla

C. Engineer: Canyon Engineering, LLC

1.2 ANNOUNCEMENT

A. Your firm is invited to submit a sealed Bid for the project listed above. The Owner will receive Bids at the Attalla Water Board Office, located at 509 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama, 35954,until 10:00 AM local time on the 21st day of August 2025, at which time and place the Bidswill be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be

opened.

B. Project Description: Replacement of approximately 2,550 water meters (3/4” to 6” in size) with AMI meters (Owner to provide the meters), replacement of selected meter boxes, curb stops,backflow preventers, and related appurtenances.

C. Owner requires the Project to be completed in 120 calendar days.

D. Bidding Documents for a Unit Price contract may be obtained from the office of Canyon

Engineering, LLC, P.O. Box 680021, Fort Payne, Alabama, 35968. Electronic copies will be

emailed free of charge to all potential bidders. Paper sets are available upon receipt of a $50.00

non-refundable amount per set.

E. Potential bidders may view the Bid Documents at the office of Canyon Engineering by

appointment only.

F. Bidders will be required to provide Bid security according to the requirements in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

G. Refer to other Bidding requirements as described in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders

and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

H. Submit your Bid on the Bid Form provided. Bidders are required to submit the bid form, bid

bond, and the E-Verify documents at the time of the bid. Bids must be submitted in a sealed

envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder, the bidder’s General Contractor’s license number, the project name, and bid date. Bidders are asked not to submit the full contract documents and specifications book at the time of the bid.

I. Bidders must carry the Municipal and Utility construction classification as listed in the roster of the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors to be considered for the award of the project.

J. Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 60 calendar days after submission.

K. The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to accept or reject any or all Bids.

Canyon Engineering

P.O. Box 680021

Fort Payne, AL 35968

1912 Gault Avenue N.

Fort Payne, AL 35967

(256) 558-0773

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

JOB COMPLETION

Apel Machine & Supply Col, Inc. P.O. Box 2010, Cullman, AL 35056 Hereby gives notice of completion for the project for the Town of Walnut Grove Scada/Generator Installation (DWSRF Project No. FS010547-01 Contract #3 Contract NO. WG24136) Any claims for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Dave Bechtel at UEC, LLC 205 951 3838 or John Apel 256 734 2032 ext. 180.

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Intersection Improvements on SR-25, Project No; HSIP-0025(562) Etowah County located at SR-25, AL for the Alabama Department of Transportation, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Alabama Department of Transportation, North Region – Guntersville Area, PO Box 550, Guntersville, AL 35976.

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johnson Excavation & Plumbing, LLC., has completed the ARPA Drinking Water Main Replacement Project, Project # FS010532-02 for the Glencoe City Water Works and Sewer Board Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Glencoe City Water Works and Sewer Board, Glencoe AL. 35905.

Johnson Excavation & Plumbing, LLC

Office: 256-543-8232

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.STPSU-2823(251) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on August 29, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Resurfacing (Bituminous Treatment G with Polymer) and Traffic Stripe on Pleasant Valley Road from the junction of SR- 25 (US-411) to the junction of SR-7 (US-11) southwest of Gadsden. Length 6.009 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Sixty (60) Working Days. A 0.50% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $4.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $2,311,861 To $2,825,608 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE MAINTENANCE PROJECT NO.99-501-690-000-501ETOWAH AND MADISON COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on August 29, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for the Maintenance Bridge Painting on SR-53 (US-231) at MP 315.314 in Huntsville (Site 1) and on I-759 (MP 1.005) at the Eastside Drive Overpass in Gadsden (Site 2).

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $17.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $526,928 To $644,023 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Owner: Fords Valley and Highway 278 Water Cooperative

Locality: Piedmont, Alabama 36272

Engineer: Three Notch Group, Inc.

Fords Valley and Highway 278 Water Cooperative (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construc-tion of the following Project:

Contract No 1B – Treatment Building

DWSRF/ARPA FS010332-01

A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the offices of the Fords Valley and Highway 278 Water Cooperative located at 9529 U.S. Highway 278 E., Piedmont, Alabama 36272 on Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time. ATTENDANCE IS MANDATORY.

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received in person from properly licensed contractors at the offices located at 9529 U.S. Highway 278 E., Piedmont, Alabama 36272 until Tuesday, September 9th at 10:00 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

Construction of a treatment building to include electrical, piping, flow metering equipment and associated appurtenances.

The Owner requires the Project to be Substantially Completed within 150 Calendar Days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run, and completed and ready for final pay-ment within 180 Calendar Days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Agent, Three Notch Group, Inc. (Michelle Wilson – michelle.wilson@3notch.com). Printed copies are available for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $150.00 per set. Copies in .pdf format are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Agent.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the MU classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that they are so licensed. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with their bid evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, whereby In the letting of public contracts in which any state, county, or municipal funds are utilized, except those contracts funded in whole or in part with funds received from a federal agency, preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; resident contractors in Alabama, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Issued by:

Owner: Fords Valley and Highway 278

Water Cooperative

By: Felix Firestone

Title: President

August 8, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on August 13, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Tim Bowman Unit 26

Leasa Hawkins Unit 59B

Sky Smith Unit 451

Fatima Bibb Unit 512

Mary Butler Unit 538 & 581

Joe Gielarowski Unit 577

Danielle Mead Unit 619

Cheryl Sington Unit 16-10

Pam Junkins Unit 52-11

Frankie Pollard Unit 792

Brook Tuck Unit 802

Breanna Holt Unit 808

Felisha PowellUnit 815

Cherri Holt Unit L1

August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

BICYCLE DONATION

A certain number (approximately 14) of bicycles taken up and held by the Gadsden Police Department for more than three months and unclaimed by July 23, 2025, may be donated to a public or nonprofit agency selected by the Mayor, in accordance with Section 2-526(g) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden. Any such agency wishing to apply must file a written request with the Mayor’s office by August 28, 2025. The request must set out the use to which the bicycles would be put, be signed by an officer of the agency, and include the address of the agency and telephone number of the officer or agency.

Lamar Jaggears,

Police Chief

August 1 and 8, 2025

____________

PUBLIC HEARING FOR RIGHT OF WAY VACATIONSCITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at Attalla City Hall for the following vacations:

1. Undeveloped portion of the right-of-way of Trina Drive starting on Jones Sawmill Road and ending at the developed portion of Trina Drive

2. Portion of the right-of-way of Railroad Avenue that is directly behind McDonald’s 610 Cleveland Avenue.

The Right of Way Vacation Notice will be publicly advertised for four weeks at the Attalla City Hall, Attalla Library, Carnes Community Center and the Attalla Post Office. The State also requires us to notify Utility Companies to locate utilities within the alley. The Police Chief, Fire Chief and Public Works Supervisor must also sign off on the document. These are normal procedures to satisfy state requirements.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

City of Attalla

August 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025

____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-19-25

Amending City Code Chapter 118 – TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES

Article V. – VEHICLE SIZE, WEIGHT AND LOAD

Division 2. – TRUCK ROUTES

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section1. Chapter 118 – Traffic and Vehicles, Article V – Vehicle Size, Weight and Load, Division 2 – Truck Routes is repealed and then substituted to read as follows:

Sec. 118-241. – Definitions

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this division, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:

Deviating truck means a truck which leaves and departs from a truck route while traveling inside the City.

Truck means any vehicle, machine, tractor, trailer, or semitrailer propelled or drawn by mechanical power and used upon the highways or streets in the transportation of passengers, property or any combination thereof determined by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, but does not include any vehicle, locomotive or car operated exclusively on a rail or rails. As used in this section, it means any selfpropelled or towed motor vehicle used on a highway or street in interstate commerce to transport passengers or property when the vehicle has tandem axles, triaxles or a larger axle configuration.

Truck route means a way or certain streets, as designated in this division, over and along which trucks coming into and going out of the City must operate.

Sec. 118-242. – Applicability

All trucks within the City shall be operated only over and along the truck routes established in this division.

This division shall not prohibit:

The operation of trucks upon any street where necessary to conduct business at a destination point, provided streets upon which such traffic is permitted are used until reaching the intersection nearest the destination point.

The operation of emergency vehicles upon any street in the City.

The operation of trucks owned or operated by the City, public utility, or a contractor or materialman, while engaged in the repair, maintenance or construction of streets, street improvements, or street utilities within the City.

The operation of trucks upon any officially established detour in any case where such truck could lawfully be operated upon the street for which such detour is established.

Sec. 118-243. – Truck routes established

The engineering department shall keep and maintain accurate maps setting out truck routes. The maps shall be kept on file in the engineering department and shall be available to the public thru our GIS platform.

Truck routes within the City are limited to all State and Federal routes as follows:

Interstate 59

Interstate 759

US 278

US 411

US 431

AL 77

AL 211

AL 291

Sec. 118-244. – Truck traffic restricted

Outside origin

One inside destination point. All trucks entering the city for a destination point in the City (proven by manifest document) shall proceed only over an established truck route and shall deviate only at the intersection with the street nearest to the destination point. Upon leaving the destination point, a deviating truck shall return to the truck route by the shortest permissible route.

Multiple inside destination points. All trucks entering the City for multiple destination points (proven by manifest documents) shall proceed only over established truck routes and shall deviate only at the intersection with the street nearest to the first destination point. Upon leaving the first destination point a deviating truck shall proceed to other destination points by the shortest direction and only over streets upon which such traffic is permitted. Upon leaving the last destination point, a deviating truck shall return to the truck route by the shortest permissible route.

Sec. 118-245.- Limited load streets

When signs are erected giving notice thereof, no person shall operate a vehicle with a gross weight in excess of the limitations posted at any time upon any portion of the street.

Sec 118-246. – Enforcement

Enforcement of violations shall be the responsibility of the police department. Upon request by a law enforcement official, a driver must provide manifest documentation or evidence of approved special exception proving the driver’s authority to travel on such route. Traveling on any unapproved route without such documentation shall constitute a violation of this division and shall constitute a misdemeanor, and the owner thereof, if such violation was with his or her knowledge or consent, and the operator thereof shall, on conviction, be fined not less than $100.00 nor more than $500.00 and may also be imprisoned or sentenced to hard labor for the county for not less than 30 days nor more than 60 days.

Sec 118-247. – Notification

Not less than annually, each business license renewed or applied for thru the Revenue Department, shall be given an official notification letter to all applicable businesses within the city limits of Gadsden regarding available truck routes and the pertinent contents of this division. The notification shall specifically make mention of the requirements for documentation upon request by law enforcement.

Section 2. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 4. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 29, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 8, 2025

____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-18-25

Amending Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O-44-24 (Fiscal Year 2025 Budget) is further amended by appropriating the remaining Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District I fund balance to the following accounts:

$25,000 into account 191-95-9500-410-417030- for Riverside Park Dedication Monument

$2,300,000 est. into account 191-25-2 500-410-417602-CTYH for new City Hall renovations

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 29, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 8, 2025

____________

CITY OF ATTALLA MUNICIPAL ELECTION NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

WHEREAS, a municipal general election for the City of Attalla, Alabama has been called to be held on the 26th day of August, 2025; and

WHEREAS, Section 11-46-27 of the Alabama Code of 1975, as amended, provides,

in part, that the municipal governing body, not less than fifteen (15) days before the holding of any municipal election, shall appoint from the qualified electors of the respective wards, or voting districts, officers to hold the election.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Attalla, Alabama, that the election officers for said election shall be as follows:

DISTRICT 3:

ATTALLA CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION

ATTALLA

MIDDLE SCHOOL

429 4TH STREET, SW

ATTALLA, AL.

Chief Inspector

Stacy Thompson

Clerk

Bonnie Maroney

Clerk

Sharon Miller

Clerk

Thresa Washburn

DISTRICT FIVE: JANE PHILLIPS

COMMUNITY CENTER

115 CASE AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL.

Chief Inspector Mary Boley

Clerk

Alvin Bolton

Clerk

Martha Bryant

Clerk

Ellie Higgins

ABSENTEE

ELECTION

MANAGER:

Mandy Cash, CMC

ABSENTEE

BALLOT BOX:

CITY CLERK’S

OFFICE,

MUNICIPAL BUILDING

612 4th STREET, NW, ATTALLA ALABAMA

Chief Inspector

Heidi Rebarchick

Clerk

Wanda Browning

Clerk

Carlie Gilliland

Clerk

Jessica Willms

BE IT RESOLVED FURTHER, that Attalla City Council hereby delegates the authority to appoint election officials to the City/Town Clerk from this date to September 23, 2025 if necessary.

August 8, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED

VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2004 Pontiac Aztek Vin# 3G7DA03E54S504157 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 09/15/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 1 and 8, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 15, 2025.

2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport

VIN: 1C4BJWDG2EL207513

A&J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 3592

August 8 and 15, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF

ABANDONED

VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2009 Ford Mustang Vin# 1ZVHT80N395139881 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 09/20/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 8 and 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 3, 2025.

2004 Buick LeSabre VIN: 1G4HP52K444105497

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN: 1J4PS4GK7AC117916

2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse VIN: 4A3AC44G44E118844

2003 Ford Mustang VIN: 1FAFP44403F330206

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

August 8 and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 12, 2025.

2007 White Chevrolet Silverado VIN: 2GEC19C871734125

2006 Blue Volkswagen Rabbit. VIN: WVWDR71K36W184999

2008 Black Nissan Armada VIN: 5N1BA08D88N621347

2014 Black Jeep Cherokee VIN: 1C4RJFJT8EC251547

2006 White Chevrolet Impala VIN: 2G1WC581269295220

1995 Black Saturn S-Series VIN: 1G8ZH5289SZ212243

2009 White Pontiac G6 VIN: 1G2ZG57B094151342

2001 Gold Ford F-150 VIN: 1FTRX17L21NB23439

2012 Red Dodge Avenger VIN: 1C3DZAB5CN265076

2000 Blue Ford Ranger VIN: 1FT4R10C2YPB49747

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

August 8 and 15, 2025