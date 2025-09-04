Legals for 8/29/2025 – 9/04/2025

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.

31-CV-2025-000077.00

Plaintiff: Jocelyn Bernstein, Current interest holder and purchaser of tax liens on the property described below.

Defendants:

Joseph Lail, 3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 – Defendant,

recorded owner, and spouse of Shelby Lail;

Shelby Lail, 3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 – Defendant and recorded

co-owner;

Larry McCreless, 5836 Colvin Gap Road, Gadsden, AL 35905 – Party with interest;

Marilee Hickman, 216 Nottingham Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904 – Previous owner;

Etowah County Revenue Commissioner, 800 Forrest Ave Room 5, Gadsden, AL 35901 – Tax collector.

TO: Shelby Lail, Joseph Lail, and all other parties interested in the property described below:

You are hereby notified that a lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County,

Alabama, regarding the property described as:

3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden Alabama 35904

T/L-2022-792-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(3RD CERT) LT 16 BLK 2 JAMES H PRUETT ADD

PLAT D-135 1-12-5 759-543,1398-393,1702-202,HH-199,1873-251,

(T/L)D-2019-3492423(ROS) T/L-2020-158-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(1ST CERT)

T/L-2021-491-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(2ND CERT)

Plaintiff, Jocelyn Bernstein, is seeking to foreclose any and all rights of redemption and obtain

title to the property. The property was sold at a tax lien sale for non-payment of taxes, and the

statutory right of redemption has expired.

If you wish to contest this action, you must file a response within 30 days of the last publication

of this notice, or you may lose your rights to contest the claim.

The last publication will be on the 29th of August, 2025

Dated this 12th day of August 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

August 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Natascha Lewis, to William Carl Monk, Linda Sue Smith and Pamela Ruth Cummings, dated April 8, 2021, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3518969; the undersigned mortgage owners, William Carl Monk, Linda Sue Smith and Pamela Ruth Cummings, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 15th day of September, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West 110 feet of Lots Number One (1) and Two (2) in Block “G”, of Edenwood Addition recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 310-311 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with the South Half (S 1⁄2) of Edenwood Avenue, lying adjacent and contiguous thereto, being annulled by Resolution No. R-341-07 recorded as Instrument Number 3279660 in said Probate Office.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Mortgage Owners

William Carl Monk

Linda Sue Smith

Elizabeth Spencer & Timothy Walker Heirs at Law of Pamela Ruth Cummings, deceased

BRIAN KEITH COPELAND, Attorney for

owners

COPELAND & COPELAND

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

__________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Hayden Clements, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primemax Mortgage Company, LLC, on July 23, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3471104, with Scriveners Affidavit recorded 07/27/2018 in Instrument Number 3471334; the undersigned TH MSR Holdings LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at a point where the North line of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, intersects the NW Right of Way line of the Duck Springs Road; said point being 1279.49 feet East of the NW corner of said forty; thence run South along the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 345.0 feet; thence run in a Southwesterly direction parallel with the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet; thence run North parallel with the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 345.0 feet to a point on the North line of said forty; thence run East along the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet to the Point of Beginning; said tract of land embracing a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT the following described property: Commence at a point where the North line of NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, intersects the NW Right of Way line of the Duck Springs Road; said point being 1279.49 feet East of the NW corner of said forty; thence run South along the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 172.50 feet; thence run in a Southwesterly direction parallel with the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet; thence run North parallel with the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 172.50 feet to a point on the North line of said forty; thence run East along the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. . Property street address for informational purposes: 2075 Duck Springs Rd , Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. TH MSR Holdings LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-07271-RP-AL

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David Lane Kelton aka Lane Kelton, an unmarried man, to Family Savings Credit Union on the May 17, 2024, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3574717, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the southern entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse facing the parking lot at the rear of the building due to ongoing construction at the front entrance, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 15, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: For a point of beginning: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East; thence run North along the East boundary line of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) distance of 525.20 feet to a point; thence deflect left 47 degrees 23 minutes and run Northwesterly a distance of 322.67 feet to a point; thence deflect left 85 degrees 37 minutes and run Southwesterly a distance of 49.54 feet to the point of beginning, and an existing axle iron, said point being on the Northeasterly right of way line of Tabor Road; thence deflect left 03 degrees 19 minutes 30 seconds and run Southwesterly along the Northeasterly right of way line a distance of 175.03 feet to a point; thence deflect left 91 degrees 05 minutes and run Southeasterly a distance of 269.38 feet to a point; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes and run Northeasterly a distance of 175.00 feet to a point; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes and run Northwesterly a distance of 266.12 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, also a portion of Tract No. Seven (7), Gladden Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 29, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Begin at the Southwest corner of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 20, which is also the Southeast corner of Tract No. 7 of the Gladden Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 29, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North along the East line of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, which is also the East line of Tract No. 7 a distance of 525.20 feet; thence deflect 47 degrees 23 minutes left and run a distance of 322.67 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right of way line of Tabor Road; thence deflect 85 degrees 37 minutes left and run Southwesterly along the Southeasterly right of way of Tabor Road a distance of 49.54 feet; thence deflect 94 degrees 24 minutes 30 seconds left and run a distance of 266.17 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees right and run a distance of 175 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees right and run a distance of 269.38 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right of way line of Tabor Road; thence deflect 88 degrees 55 minutes left and run Southwesterly along the Southeasterly right of way line of Tabor Road a distance of 14.43 feet; thence deflect 78 degrees 55 minutes 38 seconds left and run Southeasterly along the Southwesterly line of Tract No. 7 a distance of 701.22 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel of land being a portion of Tract No. 7 of the Gladden Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 29, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, which is located in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Brackett Moore, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Zillow Home Loans, LLC, on January 12, 2024, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3568818; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the center of the Public Road leading to Formans Lake and on the North line of Fractional Section Four (4) Township Twelve (12) Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian. Said beginning point is 176 feet measured along said North line Westerly from the North East corner of the Northeast Quarter of the above described Fractional Section, and thence run along the said North line run in a Southerly direction a distance of Three Hundred Ninety Two feet more or less to a point in the center of the Public Road leading from the Old Walnut Grove road to Formans Lake and from the center or from this point run in an Easterly Direction and meandering said road to the beginning point which is the center of the said road and on the said North line of the Fractional Section 4, and embracing a portion of the North East Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Fractional Section 4, Township (12) South of Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama and being and lying west of Big Wills Creek containing two and 55/100 acres more or less, save and except however, that certain one half acres heretofore conveyed by W. B. Horton and wife, Ola Horton to Jackie Mims and wife, Lola Mims, by deed dated 27th February, 1951, and recorded in books 460, Page 279, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said land being conveyed subject to the rights of the public to us the South 15 feet for road purposes, minerals in the above described property is reserved. Together with all improvements located thereon.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3125 Miller Hollow Road , Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06342-PM-AL

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Justin Aldridge, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on July 14, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3437003; Affidavit of Fact recorded in Misc Book 2025 Page 3596390; the undersigned Renasant Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land described as beginning at a point which is the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence from said Point of Beginning, run North 20 degrees 15 minutes East along the East line of said NE 1/4, 352.00 feet to the Southeast corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1373, Page 833, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South 88 degrees 30 minutes West along the South line thereof, 25.00 feet to the Southwest corner of said 1373-833 Parcel; thence run North 20 degrees 15 minutes East along the West line thereof, 190.00 feet to the Northwest corner of said 1373-833 Parcel; thence run North 88 degrees 30 minutes East, along the North line thereof, 25.00 feet to the Northeast corner of said 1373-833 Parcel, being in aforesaid East line of NE 1/4 of NE 1/4; thence run North 20 degrees 15 minutes East, along said East line 488.11 feet to the Northeast corner of the parcel of Land described in Deed Book 1347, Page 111, aforesaid Probate Office; thence run South 87 degrees 34 minutes West along the North line of said 1347-111 Parcel, 458.32 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence run South 20 degrees 52 minutes West along the West line of said 1347-111 Parcel, 828.77 feet to a point in the North line of Bruce Drive (30 feet Right of Way); thence run North 82 degrees 15 minutes East, along said North line, 51.72 feet to a point of curve; thence run Southeasterly, along the Northeast line of said Bruce Drive, on a curve to the right with radius of 182.67 feet to a point of tangent; thence run South 14 degrees 07 minutes East, along the East line of said Bruce Drive, 48.36 feet to a point in the South line of aforesaid NE 1/4 of NE 1/4; thence run North 88 degrees 30 minutes East, along said South line, 130.93 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 8.89 acres, and embracing portions of said NE 1/4 of NE 1/4, in Section 21, North of Cherokee Indican Boundary line, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4195 Faye Drive , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Renasant Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-04015-CE-AL

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Spaulding was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2025 over the Estate of Georgia Miller Slaten, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican as Guardian and Conservator of Matthew Vinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 over the Estate of Barbara Sue Vinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Wyman McClendon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2025 to the Estate of Mazie Marie McClendon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Byron W. Johnson, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2025 to the Estate of Mary Frances Peters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Christie Knowles was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2025 to the Estate of Carol J. Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

James Bruce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2025 to the Estate of Gary Lamar Cooper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Lindsey Morrison was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2025 over the Estate of Charles Derrick Morrison, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Sabrina Kilgore was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/11/2025 over the Estate of H.L. Lamberth, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Bettye Bothwell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/23/2025 over the Estate of Mattie Lou Whitehead, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Pierce Harp and Carrie Lynn Harp Nunnally was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 05/02/2025 to the Estate of Marva Allen Harp, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brian Neely was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 to the Estate of Louis Monroe Neely, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Diane Jones Giardina was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/23/2025 to the Estate of Grayson Michael Giardina, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Renea Michelle Hutchins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/24/2025 to the Estate of Patricia Pauline Alexander, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Ann Gaskey and Rodney Lee Helms was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/24/2025 to the Estate of Rose Marie Gaskey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte C. West was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/25/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Daves Conner, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlene Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Charlotte Ann Stanfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ellen Gibson Hawkins and Beth Gibson Lee was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Louise Gilbert Gibson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kelly Cole was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Joan N. Payne a/k/a Sandra Joan Payne, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

___________-

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Jane Womble was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/30/2025 to the Estate of Carl Anthony Womble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Morris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/30/2025 over the Estate of Peggy Sue Kilgo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Janette Denice Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/31/2025 to the Estate of Donald A. Miller, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John D. Gibbons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 to the Estate of Rosamond M. Humphries, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly D. Samples Coffee was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 to the Estate of Jackie L. Samples, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Edwards was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 over the Estate of Thomas Lee Dickson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kaylie Boatfield Reeves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn W. Boatfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sidney Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2025 to the Estate of Jack Lowe Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN JEANNETTE WHITEHEAD, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00509

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of HELEN JEANNETTE WHITEHEAD, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, John T. Clifton, III, on the 12th day of August 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 12th day of August 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: MARTHA JO INGRAM, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00504

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of MARTHA JO INGRAM, Deceased,

having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, JEFF

INGRAM on the 8th day of August, 2025. Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting

said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 21st day of August 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 29, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: JAMES A. INGRAM, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00515

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JAMES A. INGRAM, Deceased, having

been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, JEFF

8th INGRAM on the 8th day of August, 2025. Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting

said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 21st day of August 2025

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Scott W. Hassell

August 29, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Kelley S. Griffin and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate Kelley S. Griffin was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 26th day of AUGUST 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 20TH day of OCTOBER 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5 and 12, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: GREGORY LERON HEARD, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-517

TO: Gerald Heard, Eric Heard and Timothy Heard and Michael Heard and Stephanie Stone, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 18TH DAY OF DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JENNIFER ABBOTT, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

WADE ABBOTT,

DEFENDANT

CASE NO.: DR-25-900157-CDR

TO: WADE ABBOTT

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-25-900157-CDR.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 4 day of August 2025

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT CLERK

2025.

John D. Floyd,

Esquire FLOYD LAW FIRM, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-6328

August 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFERY GERALD WOOD, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-00281

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

The State of Alabama, Etowah County

Probate Court, 12th day of August 2025.

ESTATE OF: JEFFERY GERALD WOOD, DECEASED

To: Any and all interested parties

This day came April Wood, as the Administrator of the Estate of Jeffery Gerald Wood, deceased, and filed her accounts, vouchers, evidence and statement for a Final Settlement of same.

It is ordered that the 7th day of October 2025, at 10:00am be appointed a day for making such settlement at which time all parties in interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case no. CV-2025-900342.00

BUTLER PROPERTIES, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

Lot Number Five (5) in Barrett’s

First Addition to Gadsden according

To the map or plat thereof as recorded

In Plat Book “C”, Page 187, Probat Office, Etowah County, and Lying And being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

AND Charlette Fry, Thomas Bradford, and C.D., E.F., and all others claimingAny present, future, contingent, Remainder, reversion, or other Interest in said lands.

Defendants,

The Defendants Charlette Fry, Thomas Bradford, and any and all Heirs, Successors and Assigns of Bobbie Bradford, Michael Bradford, Charles Johnson, 20th Century Properties, Inc., or Twentieth Century Properties, a Georgia corporation, and Defendants who are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands the subject of the above-styled action, must answer Plaintiff’s complaint to quiet title within thirty days after the last publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2025-900342.00 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 11th day of August 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk, Etowah County, Alabama

Tameria S. Driskill

Attorney for Plaintiff

246 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 546-5591

August 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN,

CASE NO.: 2025-00248

A municipal corporation, Plaintiff,

Vs.

BESSIE SWAIN, an individual;

VERNIE STRICKLAND, an individual;

And BECKY NORDGREN,

Etowah County Tax Collector, Defendants

NOTICE TO: BESSIE SWAIN AND VERNIE STRICKLAND

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.001 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRANT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 150305000026.000, LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULALRY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N29°02′08′′E FOR 406.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S76°23’20”E FOR 2.20 FEET; THENCE N14°39′05′′E

FOR 48.21 FEET; THENCE S17°15’41”W FOR 48.30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.005 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL 150305000026.000, LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N29°20′04′′E FOR 406.84 FEET TO THE POINTOF BEGINNING; THENCE S76°23’21”E FOR 5.00 FEET; THENCE N14°40’39”E FOR 48.12 FEET; THENCE N75°19’34W FOR 5.02 FEET; THENCE S14°39’06”W FOR 48.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, J. Lance Smith, Esq., 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for October 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire. If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 1st day of August, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, a municipal corporation,

Plaintiff,

Case No. 2025-00512

V.

JARED QUENTIN BUGGS;

CLAUDIA ADAMS, deceased;

JENNIE ANN ALLEN BUGGS; LEROY BOLDWARE, JR, deceased; OTIS ADAMS, JR; BEVERLY HILL; MARTHA BUTLER; LEROY BOLDWARE, III; TYRONE BOLDWARE; DIANE BOLDWARE; JASON BOLDWARE; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; and BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO:

Claudia Adams, deceased, Leroy Boldware, Jr., deceased, Beverly Hill, whereabouts unknown, Martha Butler, whereabouts unknown, Leroy Boldware, III whereabouts unknown, Tyrone Boldware, whereabouts unknown, Diane Boldware, whereabouts unknown, Jason Boldware whereabouts unknown and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein, served by publication

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

TRACT NO. 13A:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.029 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000028.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY;

THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S77°42′03′′W A

DISTANCE OF 81.49 FEET TO A POINT AT THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N76°05′49′′W FOR 60.72 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S14°25’22”W FOR 96.81 FEET; THENCE $10°26’01”W FOR 8.06 FEET; THENCE S74°40’46”E FOR 6.78 FEET; THENCE N20°00’17”E FOR 41.01 FEET; THENCE N13°28’41”E FOR 60.23 FEET; THENCE S76°05’49”E FOR 50.41 FEET; THENCE N14°27’11”W FOR 4.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.017 ACRES, MORE OR LESS,

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000028.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S75°14’19”W FOR 83.35 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N76°05’49”W FOR 50.41 FEET; THENCE S13°28’41”W FOR 60.23 FEET; THENCE S20°00’17”W FOR 41.01 FEET; THENCE S74°40’46”E FOR 5.02 FEET; THENCE N20°00’18”E FOR 40.89 FEET; THENCE N13°28’41”E FOR 55.48 FEET; THENCE S76°05′49′′E FOR 45.30 FEET: THENCE N14°27’11”E FOR 5.00

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TRACT NO. 13B:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.018 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING

A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER

1503051000027.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY;

THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S43°28′14′′W A

DISTANCE OF 81.49 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-

WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE AND THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE,

BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

TUSCALOOSA AVENUE AND ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF

43.87 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1260.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 01°59’38”; THENCE

N76°05’49”W FOR 12.94 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S14°27’11”W FOR 14.00 FEET; THENCE S76°05′49′′E FOR 12.74

FEET; THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.31 FEET, A

RADIUS OF 1246.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°04’56” TO A POINT AT THE WEST

RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

ASHLEY AVENUE N09°23′09′′E FOR 14.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS,

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER

1503051000027.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S33°24’11”W FOR 45.46 FEET TO A POINT AT THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE AND ALONG A CURVE TO

THE LEFT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.31 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1246.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°04’56”; THENCE N76°05’49”W FOR 12.74 FEET; THENCE S14°22’28”W FOR 5.00 FEET; THENCE S76°05’49”E FOR 12.70 FEET; THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.82 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1241.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°06’51” TO A POINT AT THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE N09°23’09”E FOR 5.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for September 29, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 15th day of Aug 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 22, 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT EDWARD CROW, Deceased

File No.2025-00499

Bobby Crow; Stephen Woodard; Danielle Woodard; Guy Woodard; Charles Vann Crow; Tracy Dewayne Crow; or to their respective heirs at law and next of kin, if deceased.

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Timothy Scott Hyatt and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ROBERT EDWARD CROW, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said document to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 2:00 o’clock, PM., on the 15th day of October, 2025 when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

ORDERED on this the19th day of August

Scott W. Hassel

Probate Judge

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ALABAMA

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF DAVINA BLAYLOCK, An incapacitated person

CASE NO: S-2022-10

NOTICE TO: TIMOTHY CAMPBELL

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Final Settlement of Conservatorship has been filed by William Pruitt, as Conservator of the estate of Davina Blaylock, an incapacitated person now deceased, and a hearing on said petition was held on the 12th day of August, 2025 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. If you plan to object to said petition you must file your objection with the court within ten (10) days.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

William T. Pruitt

PRUITT & TUDISCO, P.C.

Two 16th Street North

Pell City, Alabama 35125

(205) 338-6400 office

(205) 338-6405 fax

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

______________

CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM PUBLIC NEWS RELEASE FOR NON-PRICING PROGRAMS

Mustard Seeds Academy in Rainbow City, Alabama announces the sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program Public News Release for Non-Pricing Programs.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program Information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-260 (Voice) and TTY) or contact USFA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410: or

2. Fax: (202)690-7442; or

3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The enclosed *non discrimination* language herein was added pursuant to the May 5, 2022, USDA memorandum. However, although included as currently required for audit compliance by the USDA, the State of Alabama objects to its inclusion, applicability, and the application of this language due to currently pending legal challenges in the matter of The State of Tennessee, et al. v. USDA, Case No. 3-22-cv-00257, and may be subject to change or removal.

Name of Center(s) or Facility

Mustard Seeds Academy

4130 Rainbow Drive

Rainbow City, Al 35906

256-413-3302

August 22 and 29, 2025

_____________

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATION

The Etowah County Commission, as the awarding authority for a partnership between the Cities of Attalla, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Rainbow City and Southside and Etowah County is requesting proposals from qualified engineering consulting firms for developing a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan for the listed jurisdictions.

The consulting firm will be selected on a 100% rating system. Selection criteria will be based upon the following:

Firm Information 10%

Qualifications 50%

Proposed Contract 3%

Project Process/Plan of Operation 35%

Legal Forms 2%

All Proposals must be received by 10:00 a.m. CT on October 3, 2025. All proposals received after that time and date shall be returned unopened. Proposers have the sole responsibility for assuring that proposals are received by the designated date and time. The RFQ shall be in writing, labeled “RFQ RESPONSE, SAFETY ACTION PLAN SERVICES”, the due date, and the Firm’s name and directed to the following in sealed packaging:

Etowah County Engineering Department

ATTN: Robert Nail, Etowah County Engineer

402 Tuscaloosa Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

“RFQ RESPONSE, SAFETY ACTION PLAN SERVICES”

All professional engineering firms who consider themselves qualified are invited to submit a proposal. The Etowah County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process. The Etowah County Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages the participation of minority owner businesses and Section 3 qualified contracts in all project contract procurements.

To view the full RFQ, please go to

www.etowahcounty.org

August 29 and September 5, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc. has completed the contract for Construction of Reroofing of Sardis High School Cafeteria at 1420 Church Street, Sardis, AL. 35956 for The State of Alabama, and the County of Etowah Owner(s), have made requests for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, LLC at 422 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

GKL Companies, Inc.

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc. has completed the contract for Construction of Cafeteria Reroofing of at Ashville High School for St. Clair County Schools at 33215 US-231 Ashville, AL. 35953 for The State of Alabama, and the county St. Clair Owner(s), have made requests for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, LLC at 422 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

GKL Companies, Inc.

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

______________

Legal Notice

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the 9th Street North/Lay Street Area Drainage Improvement for the City of Gadsden, Alabama Bid No. 3571 JBW&T Project No. 21031B. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on August 22, 2025 and ending on September 12, 2025. All claims should be filed with JBW&T, INC., 3736 South 11th Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

____________

PUBLIC HEARING FOR RIGHT OF WAY VACATIONSCITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at Attalla City Hall for the following vacations:

1. Undeveloped portion of the right-of-way of Trina Drive starting on Jones Sawmill Road and ending at the developed portion of Trina Drive

2. Portion of the right-of-way of Railroad Avenue that is directly behind McDonald’s 610 Cleveland Avenue.

The Right of Way Vacation Notice will be publicly advertised for four weeks at the Attalla City Hall, Attalla Library, Carnes Community Center and the Attalla Post Office. The State also requires us to notify Utility Companies to locate utilities within the alley. The Police Chief, Fire Chief and Public Works Supervisor must also sign off on the document. These are normal procedures to satisfy state requirements.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

City of Attalla

August 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PURCHASE

PROJECT:8” Sewer Pump Purchase and Installation

Project No. SS-058

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the purchase and installation of an 8” Sewer Pump for the Lagoon Pump Station will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Friday September 12, 2025 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Quote Sheet and Specification Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Quote documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department. Upon request, documents will be shipped after all shipping and handling charges are collected.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Purchasing Law of the State of Alabama.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Prequalification Proposals from General Contractors shall be submitted and will be received on behalf of the Owner by Robins & Morton; submit electronically Attn: William Byrd at williamb@robinsmorton.com or delivery to 400 Shades Creek Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35209; UNTIL 5:00PM LOCAL TIME; ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025, for:

GADSDEN ATHLETIC CENTER PROJECT –

SITEWORK PACKAGE

PRE-ENGINEERED METAL BUILDING PACKAGE

CITY OF GADSDEN

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from Robins & Morton, by written request via email or mailed on the Contractor’s company letterhead.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all prequalification and/or proposals, waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the Owner’s best interests will be promoted.

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 23, 2025, for the Gadsden Athletic Center Project. Bid Request Numbers 3610 & 3611, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost through Robins & Morton’s Building Connected Platform by requesting the invitation by email at williamb@robinsmorton.com. All bidders must be registered with Robins & Morton in order to submit a bid. Bids received from non-Qualified bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1500 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35901; Time & Date 09/08/2025 @ 2:00 PM, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS NOT REQUIRED but highly recommended FOR ALL PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS (and any subcontractors) intending to submit a proposal.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Attalla Housing Authority (AHA) is currently developing a 5-year Plan, Annual Plan and Capital Fund Program for 2026. The 5-year plan describes the mission of this agency, the agency’s long-range goals and objectives for achieving its mission over the next five years. The Annual Plan provides details about the agency’s immediate operations, modernization program, program participants, programs and services. The Capital Fund Program outlines the properties physical needs for the upcoming year. The 5-year, Annual Plan and Capital Fund Program supporting documents are available for inspection by the public at 904 9th St S.W., Attalla, Al 35954, which is the main office of the AHA. The documents may be reviewed Monday-Thursday between the hours of 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, which is the normal business hours of the AHA. The AHA is soliciting comments on these plans and all comments must be submitted in writing, and comments will be accepted until 4:00 pm on Monday, October 27, 2025. Also, there will be a Public Hearing held to review and discuss all mentioned plans at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the AHA’s main office located at 904 9th St. S.W., Attalla, Al 35954. All comments and suggestions concerning the AHA’s 5-year, Annual Plan and Capital Fund Program will be considered for inclusion into the plans of the AHA.

PHM Attalla Housing

904 9th St S.W.

Attalla, Al 35954

256-538-9365

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS TO DISCUSS THE REMEDIES FOR NUISANCE/ABATEMENT CASES THAT WILL COME BEFORE THE ATTALLA CITY COUNCIL ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2025 AT 5:00 P.M. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD AT 612 4TH STREET NW, ATTALLA, ALABAMA. THE FOLLOWING ADDRESSES WILL BE DISCUSSED:

807 4TH STREET, SW, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

629 HAMMOND AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

0 MCELROY STREET, SE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

August 22 and August 29, 2025

___________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Taylor Land & Realty, LLC (Seth Taylor) to allow a place of business at 607 5th Street SW, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned R-3 (Multi-Family Residential). The variance request is to allow for a business that would consist of indoor recreation.

A variance requested and filed by Heather Wilson to reduce the setback on the property of 707 Stewart Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954. The variance request will consist of building a small workshop in the backyard.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

August 29 and September 5, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on September 8, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the premises of Dixie Mini Storage Auction, located at 429 4TH ST SW, Attalla, AL 35954

Kimberly Dorough #69

Tonique Curry. #102

Daniel Davis. #152

Madison Keenan. #245

Jennifer Riedlinger #294

Michael Parker. #324

Melody Perkins. #389

Brianna Lemons. #417

David M Mathis. #471

Christina Nicole Kirby. #494

Whitney S Boggs, #501

April Hayes. #509

Kenya Sigh. #37C

Marvin Carroll. #19C, #20C, #21C

Dixie Mini Storage

429 4th Street S.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

Phone (256)538-2203

August 29 and September 5, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on September 11, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Allison Baty Unit 91-C

Shawntez Cash. Unit 195-G

Kacey Cobb. Unit 447-M

Renee Ferguson. Unit 474-N

Jacob Morgan. Unit 236-I

Gabriela Morris. Unit 266-J

Frank McDonald. Unit 115-E

August 29 and September 5, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 6, 2025.

2009 Ford Taurus. VIN: 1FAHP23W29G113081

2014 Dodge Challenger. VIN: 2C3CDY BT9EH249654

A and T Quality Autos LLC

1395 Co. Rd 69

Centre, AL. 35960

August 22 and 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2007 DODGE DAKOTA

VIN: 1D7HE22K57S136482

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 10/04/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 22 and 29, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2005 KIA SORENTO

VIN: KNDJD33055446800

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 10/04/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 29 and September 5, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 3, 2025.

2002 Gray Ford Explorer VIN: 1EMZU93E22UAZ3931

2002 Green Honda Accord VIN:JHMCG66032L026848

2014 Black Cadillac ATZ VIN:1G6AA5RA9E0155747

2005 Red Ford Mustang. VIN:1ZVFT80N955120205

2003 Silver Ford Taurus VIN:1FAHP56S33A100036

1995 Tan Buick Park Avenue. VIN: 2G4CW52KXSH622645

2001 Black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-68 VIN: JKAZX4J191A033392

2007 White Honda Fit VIN: JHMGD386375052104

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

August 29 and September 5, 2025

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-428-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 417 N 33RD STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 9 BLK 5 KYLE CHEAP HOME ADD PLAT B-189 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-252.000

PIN# 49395

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to GERALD & BETTY COWSER JONES, 417 NORTH 33RD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-429-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 35 LITTLE STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 71 CONE MILLS PARCEL #1 PLAT F-51 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-129.000

PIN# 18544

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given WILLIAM & ROSETTA SHEPPARD, 35 LITTLE STREET, GADSDEN, 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-430-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

812 N. 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Five (5) in Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth Street Addition, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book B, page 33, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-341.000

PIN# 16972

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given ZELAMINA JOHNSON, 235 N. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 812 N. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, with possible rights of redemption to DARLENE YOUNG, 901 LITCHFIELD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-431-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

929 AVENUE A in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 8 and 9 in Block 3, in Liddell Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 216, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to any easements or restrictions of record.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-103.000

PIN# 33260

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given HAROLD JEROME WOODY, 1520 HARDIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 929 AVENUE A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK, 230 N. 3RD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a lease purchase agreement entered into by MARIA GRULLON, 924 MARTIN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, in favor of THOMAS ALTON TRAMMELL and RUTH TRAMMELL, 2401 HOLLIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-432-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2511 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fifty-eight (58) in Parcel Number Six (6) as shown by map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-57, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama; subject to any easements or restrictions of record, specifically the reservations, exceptions and limitations set out in deed from Cone Mills Corporation as recorded in Book 811, Page 443, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-043.000

PIN# 37915

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given DOLLY O. BEASLEY, 2511 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, DOLLY O BEASLEY, JILL COOPER, REGINA G MURRAY, & DOUGLAS S BARRON, 2511 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-433-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 710 DODGE LANE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG SE COR LOT 128 ARGYLE HILLS PLAT G-67 TH S 230 TO N ROW OF DODGE LN TH W 100 ALONG ROW TH N 230 TH E 100 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NE1/4 29-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-1-000-008.001

PIN# 17440

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LORI CARTER & HUSB KEVIN GOODNIGHT, 710 DODGE LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-434-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3415 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 24 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD

PLAT C-219 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-074.000

PIN# 49791

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given

to THOMAS L. PATTERSON, 3415 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________-

RESOLUTION

NO. R-435-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3417 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 23 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-219 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-073.000

PIN# 49790

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given

to DAVID HENSON, TRUSTEE OF HENSON HOLDINGS, 1140 ROBERTA DRIVE, BISHOP, GEORGIA 30621.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-436-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 204 HARVARD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 10 BLK 6 NORTH HIGHLAND ADD PLAT B-61 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-121.000

PIN# 15124

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ERICK DANIEL ORTIZ AND NORMA INFANTE CRUZ, 512 KIMBERLY STREET, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950-1406, JEREMY C SISK, P.O. BOX 693, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-437-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 400 HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 8 BLK 3 EAST BROAD ST 2ND ADD PLAT C-199 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-136.000

PIN# 35725

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CRANSON PROPERTIES LLC, PO BOX 1607, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902-1607, AJC PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. BOX 1607, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, LOFTI OMARELFAROUK AND MOHAMED SAID, 2005 SOUTH 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-438-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2305 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 14 BLK 3 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-201 GOVT LTS 9&10 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-064.000

PIN# 38334

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to THOMAS & JACQUELINE SMITH, 2305 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-439-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3604 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 4 & E 1/2 3 BLK 3 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D 135 GADSDEN S1-T12-R5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-286.000

PIN# 50021

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given

to HENRY A & BARBARA B SCROGGIN ‘TRUSTEES’ AND TRUSTEES OF THE SCROGGIN FAMILY LIVING & TRUST, 490 DEVON PLACE, LAKE MARY, FLORIDA 32746.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-440-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisanc

located at 3816 MICHAEL ANN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 1 RE-ARR LTS 1-2-3-4-5- 11-12-13 BLK 2 2ND REARR ROSEMONT SUB PLAT F-69 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-149.000

PIN# 49693

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to NONA LOUISE WAID, 3180 BERKLEY COURT, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-441-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 514 PEARL STREEET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 1 BLK 5 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-408.00

PIN# 50631

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SANDRA D. JONES, 514 PEARL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-442-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1001 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG 330(S) S SE ROW INT AVE F & BACK ST TH S 62 (S) TH E

109 (S) TH N 49.44 TH W 110.85 TO POB 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-186.000

PIN# 16799

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA

36132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-443-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2312 RAILROAD AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 14 BLK 24 ALFORDS 2ND ADD PLAT A-310 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-204.000

PIN# 37766

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KENNETH HALL & JOHNNY GRAHAM, 2312 RAILROAD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-444-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3006 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

E 20 LT 7 & LT 8 BLK 20 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-221.000

PIN# 49363

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TIFFENEY STOVALL, 623 NEWTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-445-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3221 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 26 BLK 4 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-092.000

PIN# 50290

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ALECIA NICHELLE WILKINS, 3221 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-446-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1177 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT E SW ARNOLD RESUB LT 17 PLAT B-125 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-251.000

PIN# 19971

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given

To CAJETAN LICCIARDI, 110 BOULDER LANE, STRAWBERRY PLAIN, TENNESSEE 37871.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 12, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL JAMES HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1001 SOUTH 4TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1001 S. 4TH STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

For a point of beginning to describe the lands herein, start at the southeast corner of the NW 4 of the SE and from thence run in a westerly direction and along the south line of said forty a distance of 28 feet to a point in the southwest line of Beechwood Avenue; thence deflect an angle of 76 degrees 07 minutes to the right and run in a northwesterly direction and along the southwest line of said Beechwood Avenue a distance of 30.8 feet to a point, which said point is the point of beginning to describe the lands herein, and from said point of beginning continue in a northwesterly direction and along the southwest line of said Beechwood Avenued a distance of 200 feet to a point in the easterly line of Old South Fourth Street Road; thence deflect an angle of 149 degrees 19 minutes to the left and run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line of said Old South Fourth Street Road a distance of 61.3 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 7 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in a southerly direction and along the easterly line of said Old South Fourth Street Road a distance of 156 feet to a point; thence in an easterly direction in a direct line a distance of 90 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), in Section Nine (9), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6), East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights of the Alabama Power Company, as described in instruments recorded in Book “541”, Page 171, and Book “576”, Page 477, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-4-000-008.000

PIN# 35292

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LEON BROWN and BRENDA BROWN, 2106 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2100 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2100 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 1 in Block Number 12 in Oak Park Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 200, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-084.000 PIN# 38357

Should be assessed with a lien of $14,481.70 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to the Estate of RENELDA LORING c/o DEBRA FERGUSON, 500 LOVINGGOOD COURT, WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA 30189-7410, 1208 HOKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1208 HOKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL NUMBER ONE: Lots Numbers One Hundred Seventeen (117) and One Hundred Eighteen (118) in Parcel Number One (1) in Riverview Estates, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 402 and 403, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-2-000-059.000 & 15-01-12-2-000-060.000

PIN# 32076 & 32077

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH & WF KIMBERLY WOODS, 1315 RIVER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 540 LINE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 109 LISA LANE, ROYFE CITY, TEXAS 75189, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 540 LINE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number eleven (11) in Block Number Twenty-one (21) according to the rearrangement of Blocks Numbers 18 to 26, both inclusive, of the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, said rearrangement being recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 248 and 249, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-109.000 PIN# 19606

Should be assessed with a lien of $14,892.06 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLARENCE and GLENDA MARTIN, 1710 MAIN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1710 MAIN STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Five (5) and Six (6) in Block Forty-three (43) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, or Crescent Heights, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 314 and 315, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-024.000 PIN# 38769

Should be assessed with a lien of $11,278.76 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAX D. STANLEY and HELEN W. STANLEY, 2206 MARSHALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2202 MARSHALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2206 MARSHALL STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Two (2), in the Sims South Gadsden Addition as the same appears of record in Plat Book “F”, Page 107, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lyign and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-329.000 PIN# 39557

Should be assessed with a lien of $17,813.48 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ASHLEY BURGESS, 23 MITCHELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1610, 23 MITCHELL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JASON DANIEL and wf ASHLEY BURGESS, 23 MITCHELL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 23 MITCHELL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Lot Number Seventy-eight (78), Parcel Number Five (5), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-213.000 PIN# 19077

Should be assessed with a lien of $8,954.74 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FRANCES E. ALLEN, 111 MORNINGVIEW COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1764, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 111 MORNINGVIEW COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-six (26) in Block “O” of Oakleigh Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-077.000

PIN# 14111

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID MCADAMS AND TINA MCADAMS, 700 FORREST

AVENUE, APT. 201, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1308 NEW YORK AVENUE,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1308

NEW YORK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-045.000

PIN# 39179

LOTS NUMBER TEN (10) AND TWELVE (12) IN BLOCK NUMBER FOUR (4), IN KENTUCKY ADDITION NUMBER TWO (2) TO GADSDEN, ALABAMA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGE 210, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OR RECORD.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DENNIS WAYNE CARTER, 201 ROBIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, ROBERT DANNA (tax interest), believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 201 ROBIN CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Three (3), in Scenic Valley Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 217, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-28-3-000-117.000

PIN# 16134

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CAMERON E CLAYTON, 129 PENN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, MICHELLE TONI MILLER, 800 LEISURE LAKE DRIVE, APT. 20P, WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA 31088, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 128 PENN DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 15-17 BLK 4 THE HIGHLANDS PLAT C-263 15-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-042.000 PIN# 41420

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,477.34 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JASON N & wf ARTHEL B HIGGINBOTHAM, 107 MORGAN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1314, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 107 MORGAN STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6 AND BEG AT NE COR OF LT 5 TH SW ALONG N LINE OF LT 25 TH SE PAR TO E LINE OF LT 150 TO S LINE OF LT TH NE ALONG S LINE 25 TO SE COR OF LT TH N ALONG E LINE OF LT 150 TO POB BLK 2 KELLY MORGANS ADD GADSDEN D-163 29-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-1-000-160.000

PIN# 17596

Should be assessed with a lien of $884.55 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTY OLIVE, 1811 EMANUEL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, KEDRICK THOMAS, 1811 EMANUEL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, CHRISTY OLIVE (custodian for minors LANDON KEITH & BRENTLEIGH MARIE SHANEYFELT), 1811 EMANUEL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4556, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1811 EMANUEL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 78-81 BLK 2 MEADOWGROVE SUB PLAT C-395 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-241.000 PIN# 39280

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,514.94 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is is hereby given given to MICHAEL GIBSON, 901 GIBSON, 901 AGRICOLA

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 901 AGRICOLA AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-210.000

PIN# 30349

LOT 14 BLK 47 GARDEN CITY SUBD NO 3 PLAT C-412 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANGELA Y. ADAMS, 2213 CANSLER

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 2213 CANSLER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-157.000

PIN# 38435

LT 17 BLK 11 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN IN GOVT

LT 9 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TERRY R. AND TERRY NEIL GIBBS, 600 GRANT

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2426, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER

9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 610 GRANT STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-3-000-056.000

PIN# 17291

LT 104 RIVER VIEW PROPERTY PLAT B-381 34-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESUS & wf NATIVIDAD FRANCISCO

MARTINEZ, 910 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to

have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine

whether or not the structure or condition located at 910 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District

2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-038.000

PIN# 15334

LTS 4 THRU 15 & NE 25’ OF LT 16 BLK 1 REARRANGEMENTS OF BLOCKS 1 & 2 OF CHADWICK ADDITION NO 2 PLAT F-165 GADSDEN 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUANA MATIAS FRANCISCO, 1015 HOOKS LAKE

ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 1015 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-36-2-000-024.001

PIN# 73209

LT 2 BR PEGRAM TRUSTEE SUB RE-AR PLAT D-201 36-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANDREA LEDFORD, 530 KYLE STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 530

KYLE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 1-2 BLK 8 WARD ADD PLAT B-53 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-369.00

PIN# 17006

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAM D & RODNEY W MEUER, 417 LINCOLN

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 417 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-280.000

PIN# 50492

LOTS 4-5 BLK 5 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID K & LORRIE ANN BOWMAN, 490

PENINSULA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the

City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not

the structure or condition located at 3608 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City

of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-287.000

PIN# 50022

LTS 1-2 & W 1/2 3 BLK 3 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D-135 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH RYAN PATTERSON & CODY JOSEPH,

606 PADENREICH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or

Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not

the structure or condition located at 606 PADENREICH AVENUE in District 1 in the

City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-329.000

PIN# 44066

LTS 36-38 BLK 6 REAR ROLLING GREEN PARK PLAT C-349 14-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DEXTER DEWAYNE WHITE, 541 HARALSON

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, RONALD A. PATRICK, 541 HARALSON

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 500 PADENREICH AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-069.000 PIN# 41450

LTS 34-35 BLK 5 THE HIGHLANDS PLAT C-263 15-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SUSAN GATTIS, 155 SOUTH VALLEY AVENUE,

COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 404 PEARL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-255.00

PIN# 50461

LOT 10 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRACY JANE JONES, 4833 BARRANCA

ARBOLADA, SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA 85635, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER

9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 512 PEARL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-409.000

PIN# 50632

LT 2 BLK 5 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EULALIA PEDRO PASCUAL, 1019 HOKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 513

RICHARDSON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-213.000 PIN# 31696

LT 22 BLK 39 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

R

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MIKE DAWSON, 214 S. 4TH STREET, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35901, MARCELINA FRANCISCO MATIAS, 1000 MONTE VISTA

DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 1000 MONTE VISTA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-2-000-082.000

PIN# 16482

LOT 32 BLK 2 2ND ADD TO MONTE VISTA PLAT F-365 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL RUFFIN, 1012 WILKBANKS AVENUE,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1012

WILBANKS AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-331.000

PIN# 30535

LOT 4 BLK C WILBANKS HOMES INC PLAT C-369 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MADISON WATKINS SALGADO, 201 E. WALNUT

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 201 E. WALNUT STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-083.000 PIN# 35877

LOT 1 BLK 2 BROADVIEW SUB PLAT C-371 GADSDEN 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JACQUELINE LEACH & DIALLO L. EVANS, 370

PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim

an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the

City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not

the structure or condition located at 1306 WALNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of

Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-234.000

PIN# 37253

LT 3 BLK 2 PEGRAMS ADD #2 PLAT B-122 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MCM PROPERTIES INC., P.O. BOX 795,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 53

W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-031.000

PIN# 10520

LT 23 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 36-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARC F. PAIGE, P.O. BOX 7113, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council

Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will

be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 52 W.

TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-022.000

PIN# 10511

LT 14 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSCOE & BOONE LLC, P.O. BOX 1283,

LAGRANGE, GEORGIA 30241, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3503

SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 8 BLK 31 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-344.000 PIN# 50080

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAY A YOUNG, P.O. BOX 5505, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 621 TURRENTINE STREET in

District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-320.000

PIN# 35065

BEG SE COR BLK 4 HARRIS ADD PLAT A-9 TH E ALONG N ROW OF TURRENTINE ST 120 TO POB TH E 70 ALONG ROW TH N 170 TH W 70 TH S 170 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 ALONG TURRENTINE ST 9-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARLTON CARLTON FOX III, 604 TIDMORE BEND

ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 604 TIDMORE STREET (County Records list property as 604 TIDMORE

BEND ROAD) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-3-000-020.000 PIN# 15211

COM SE COR LT 5 NORTH HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT C-149 TH NW 64.9 ALONG N ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TO POB TH NW 65S ALONG ROW TH NE 640S TH S 132.5 TH SW 550S TO POB BEING PT LT 5 NORTH HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT C-149 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELEANOR DERICO, 714 SUNNYVALE DRIVE,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 714

SUNNYVALE DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-4-000-117.000

PIN# 17147

LOT 4 BLK 5 MOUNTAIN BROOK RE-ARR E-11 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FRANK PIERCE, 1824 APPALACHIAN

HWY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 402

ROSLYN DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-017.000

PIN# 14301

LT 20 BLK I OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL JAMES & wf MICHELLE L HEAD, 305

MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or

Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not

the structure or condition located at 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD in District 4 in

the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-08-28-0-001-324.004

PIN# 46212

LT 23 BLK 1 MERIT HILLS EST UNIT 2 PLAT H-52 28-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BUTLER PROPERTIES LLC, 207 ROSELAND

CIRCLE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in

the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER

9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 315 ROSLYN DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-061.000 PIN# 14345

LT 16 BLK E OAKLEIGH EST G-55 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 29, 2025