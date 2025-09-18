Legals for 9/12/2025 -9/18/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Katherine Bishop, An Unmarried Woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on June 16, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3452233; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 5, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot number twenty (20) in Block number two (2) in the Chadwick Subdivision, as according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C” Page 323, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 811 Tidmore Bend Road , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-08136-MF-AL

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eric McKay, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns, on June 30, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on July 9, 2008, as Document Number 3297347. U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 8, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbered Eight (8) and Nine (9) in Block Number Four (4) in C.F. Manly, Trustee Addition to Altoona, Alabama, (sometimes called Underwood and sometimes called Original Survey) according to the Book of Town Plats (B) Page 273, In the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 7455 4th Ave, Altoona, AL 35952

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 5, 12 and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ella Ruth Turner, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on January 24, 2000, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on February 1, 2000 at Book 2000, at Page 32, as Document Number M-2000-0331. Deutsche Bank, National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSRPM Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 22, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning to describe the land herein, start at the southeast corner of Fraction No. 10 (otherwise described as the NW Quarter of the SE Quarter) of Section 17, and from thence run North 3 degrees 30 minutes West and along the east line of said forty a distance of 431. 4 feet to a point in the northwest right of way line of the New Attalla Boaz Highway, known as Project F-165(3); thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the northwest right of way line of said highway a distance of 71.2 feet to a point, which said last mentioned point is the point of beginning to describe the lands herein, and from said point of beginning continue in a Southwesterly direction and along the westerly right of way line of said highway a distance of 216.8 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 20 minutes West a distance of 255 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 79 degrees 17 minutes to the right and run North 12 degrees 23 minutes West a distance of 166 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 29 degrees 38 minutes to the right and run North 17 degrees 15 minutes East a distance of 39 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 71 degrees 05 minutes to the right and run North 88 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 361.5 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing portions of Fraction No. 10 (otherwise described as NW Quarter of the SE Quarter) in Section 17, Township 11 South, of Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 170 Lucky Mountain Road aka Luckie Mountain Rd, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank, National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSRPM Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Pierce Harp and Carrie Lynn Harp Nunnally was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 05/02/2025 to the Estate of Marva Allen Harp, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brian Neely was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 to the Estate of Louis Monroe Neely, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Diane Jones Giardina was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/23/2025 to the Estate of Grayson Michael Giardina, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Renea Michelle Hutchins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/24/2025 to the Estate of Patricia Pauline Alexander, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Ann Gaskey and Rodney Lee Helms was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/24/2025 to the Estate of Rose Marie Gaskey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte C. West was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/25/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Daves Conner, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlene Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Charlotte Ann Stanfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ellen Gibson Hawkins and Beth Gibson Lee was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Louise Gilbert Gibson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kelly Cole was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Joan N. Payne a/k/a Sandra Joan Payne, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Jane Womble was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/30/2025 to the Estate of Carl Anthony Womble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Morris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/30/2025 over the Estate of Peggy Sue Kilgo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Janette Denice Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/31/2025 to the Estate of Donald A. Miller, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John D. Gibbons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 to the Estate of Rosamond M. Humphries, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly D. Samples Coffee was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 to the Estate of Jackie L. Samples, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Edwards was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 over the Estate of Thomas Lee Dickson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kaylie Boatfield Reeves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn W. Boatfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sidney Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2025 to the Estate of Jack Lowe Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Erika L. Young was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/03/2025 to the Estate of Dorothy Mae Melson a/k/a Dorothy M. Melson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Myra Gail Vance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2025 to the Estate of Oscar Junior Vance, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard A. Rhea was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 over the Estate of Thomas Joseph Strickland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rhonda Lambert, Barbara Mohler, and Cynthia (Stone) Smith was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of Mae Bell Waters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Luke W. Milam was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of H. Wayne Milam, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Debra Herrera was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/11/2025 over the Estate of Pascual Herrera, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stephen-James Vaden Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2025 to the Estate of Gina Morris Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Alexis Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 over the Estate of Jeffrey Edward Barber, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Lynn Norton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Steve Allen Norton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Cannon Hilburn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Annie Lee Cannon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Betty J. Horton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Lula Waters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Donald Carl Tinsley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Betty Ruth Tinsley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shannah Carnes Smiley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/18/2025 over the Estate of Ricky Wayne Carnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Atkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/19/2025 to the Estate of Gary Michael Atkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jason Stewart was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 to the Estate of Marilyn Sue Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Deanna Murphree was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 over the Estate of Lawrence R. Kauffman, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Reid B. Harris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 to the Estate of Linda B. Wilkes f/k/a Linda B. Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Brittany N. Davis mother of child born on December 19, 2012 whose whereabouts are unknown should answer the petition filed by Bolster/Burke within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or therefore a judgment of default may be rendered against her in case number V-00065-18/25B family court Oswego County New York.

Done this 8th day of September 2025

Attorney for Bolster/Burke

Graham Seiter

P.O Box 120

Mexico, NY. 13114

(315) 963-7333

gseiter@seiterlaw.com

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO CAROLYN WILLIAMS WALKER WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN:

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: WYMON HOWARD, Deceased:

Case No.: 2025-00474

You will take notice that the Petition for Probate of Will, Case No.: 2025-00474 filed by Edgar Howard, set to be heard on the 14th day pf October 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this Petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Stephanie L. Gillian, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Clerk at P.O. Box 187, Gadsden AL. 35902.

DONE this the 2nd day of September 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Stephanie Gillian

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden AL. 35901

September 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Kelley S. Griffin and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate Kelley S. Griffin was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 26th day of AUGUST 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 20TH day of OCTOBER 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5 and 12, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Sandra Chancy, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Judith R. Chancy and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Judith R. Chancy was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 27TH day of OCTOBER 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

September 12, 19, and 26, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: JEFFERY S. HOPPER, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00313

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JEFFERY S. HOPPER, Deceased,

having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner,

DANNY P. BRADY on the 12th day of May, 2025. Notice is hereby given that all persons

contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County,

within thirty (30) days of this date of publication.

Done this 5th day of September 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 12, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY ROBERTA HOLMES, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2025-00565

TO: Robert Anthony Holmes, whereabouts unknown

John Broom, whereabouts unknown

Jamie Leigh Morris, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 17th day of November, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of September 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

___________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, a municipal corporation, Plaintiff,

Case No. 2025-00512

V.

JARED QUENTIN BUGGS;

CLAUDIA ADAMS, deceased;

JENNIE ANN ALLEN BUGGS; LEROY BOLDWARE, JR, deceased; OTIS ADAMS, JR; BEVERLY HILL; MARTHA BUTLER; LEROY BOLDWARE, III; TYRONE BOLDWARE; DIANE BOLDWARE; JASON BOLDWARE; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; and BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO:

Claudia Adams, deceased, Leroy Boldware, Jr., deceased, Beverly Hill, whereabouts unknown, Martha Butler, whereabouts unknown, Leroy Boldware, III whereabouts unknown, Tyrone Boldware, whereabouts unknown, Diane Boldware, whereabouts unknown, Jason Boldware whereabouts unknown and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein, served by publication

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

TRACT NO. 13A:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.029 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000028.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY;

THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S77°42′03′′W A

DISTANCE OF 81.49 FEET TO A POINT AT THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N76°05′49′′W FOR 60.72 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S14°25’22”W FOR 96.81 FEET; THENCE $10°26’01”W FOR 8.06 FEET; THENCE S74°40’46”E FOR 6.78 FEET; THENCE N20°00’17”E FOR 41.01 FEET; THENCE N13°28’41”E FOR 60.23 FEET; THENCE S76°05’49”E FOR 50.41 FEET; THENCE N14°27’11”W FOR 4.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.017 ACRES, MORE OR LESS,

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000028.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S75°14’19”W FOR 83.35 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N76°05’49”W FOR 50.41 FEET; THENCE S13°28’41”W FOR 60.23 FEET; THENCE S20°00’17”W FOR 41.01 FEET; THENCE S74°40’46”E FOR 5.02 FEET; THENCE N20°00’18”E FOR 40.89 FEET; THENCE N13°28’41”E FOR 55.48 FEET; THENCE S76°05′49′′E FOR 45.30 FEET: THENCE N14°27’11”E FOR 5.00

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TRACT NO. 13B:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.018 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING

A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER

1503051000027.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY;

THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S43°28′14′′W A

DISTANCE OF 81.49 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-

WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE AND THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE,

BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

TUSCALOOSA AVENUE AND ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF

43.87 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1260.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 01°59’38”; THENCE

N76°05’49”W FOR 12.94 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S14°27’11”W FOR 14.00 FEET; THENCE S76°05′49′′E FOR 12.74

FEET; THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.31 FEET, A

RADIUS OF 1246.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°04’56” TO A POINT AT THE WEST

RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

ASHLEY AVENUE N09°23′09′′E FOR 14.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS,

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER

1503051000027.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S33°24’11”W FOR 45.46 FEET TO A POINT AT THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE AND ALONG A CURVE TO

THE LEFT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.31 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1246.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°04’56”; THENCE N76°05’49”W FOR 12.74 FEET; THENCE S14°22’28”W FOR 5.00 FEET; THENCE S76°05’49”E FOR 12.70 FEET; THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.82 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1241.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°06’51” TO A POINT AT THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE N09°23’09”E FOR 5.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for September 29, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 15th day of Aug 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 22, 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-25-900415

GERMAN ANTONIO

HIDALGO, PLAINTIFF,

VS

LOVELACE, BRUNNER OKEEF, ALICE LOVELACE, their her heirs and devisees, and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D, being those entitles claiming an interest in that certain real property described as follows: Lot 23, block 37 Coosa Land Company’s Rearrangement of Gadsden Land & Improvement Co. Thornton Add. Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 & 335, save and except that part sold to City of Gadsden in Book 1035, page 485 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel # 31-15-02-04-2-000-016

Defendant Brunner Okeef Lovelace, and his heirs, and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D, and all others claiming an interest in the property, must answer the Complaint filed by German Antonio Hidalgo to quite title to the above-described property and other relief within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice, or therefore, a judgement by Default may be rendered against them.

This the 5th day of September 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

______________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL (UIC) PERMIT

AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE – 212

Etowah County

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of Sardis City c/o Mr. Loyd Richey, 860 Church Street Sardis City, AL 35956, UIC Permit Number ALSI9928003 has applied for the reissuance of a permit for Class V Injection Wells at Town of Sardis WWTP, Morningview Drive, Sardis City, AL 35956 for discharge resulting from the injection of treated domestic sanitary effluent from a waste wa-ter treatment facility.

The draft permit contains requirements and limitations which are protective of groundwater quality.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other related documents are avail-able for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Daphne Y. Lutz, Chief

ADEM-Water Division

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7823

water-permits@adem.alabama.gov

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. COMMENTERS SHOULD IDENTIFY THE APPROPRIATE UIC PERMIT NUMBER ON THE FIRST PAGE OF THEIR COMMENTS. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is appli-cable to the draft permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a signifi-cant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consider-ation of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pol-lution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record. The Department will post responses to comments as well as the final permit determi-nations to the Department’s website at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/. To find the re-sponse to comments and final permit determination, you may search by the permit number listed in this notice.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are emailed legal notices re-garding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, please sign up at http://adem.alabama.gov by entering your email address on the left side of the page and click-ing the submit button.

Notice is hereby given this 15th day of September, 2025, by authorization of the Alabama De-partment of Environmental Management.

Edward F. Poolos

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, col-or, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

September 12, 2025

______________

Legal Notice

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the 9th Street North/Lay Street Area Drainage Improvement for the City of Gadsden, Alabama Bid No. 3571 JBW&T Project No. 21031B. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on August 22, 2025 and ending on September 12, 2025. All claims should be filed with JBW&T, INC., 3736 South 11th Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

August 22, 29, September 5 and 12, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 10, 2025.

2005 Chevrolet Colorado Black VIN: 1GCCS138058242021

2006 Toyota Highlander Blue VIN: JTEGD21A560139731

2020 Nissan Kicks White VIN: 3N1CP5DV2LL514339

2017 Dodge Ram 3500 White VIN: 3C63RRKL4HG576333

1993 Buick Roadmaster White VIN: 1G4BN5379PR411169

2002 Nissan Maxima White VIN: 1G4BN5379PR411169

2004 Lincoln Town Car Gray VIN: 1LNHM83W54Y627835

2007 Dodge Caliber Blue VIN: 1B3HB48B77D589417

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Red VIN: 1G1B C5SM2H7279427

1989 Chevrolet Suburban Black VIN: 1GNER16KXKF139845

1985 Chevrolet Suburban VIN: 1G8GC26M6FF127704

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

September 5 and 12, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 31, 2025.

2014 Hyundai Azera VIN: KMHFH4JG4EA374047

1978 Buick LeSabre VIN: 4P69Y8H524188

2002 Ford Ranger VIN: 1FTYR44U22TA46007

2017 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR377217

2005 Pontiac G6 VIN: 1G2ZG528X54166176

2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer VIN: 1GNET16S746116477

2006 Jeep Commander VIN: 1J8HH48N86C203379

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

September 12 and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bid-der for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Chevy Cobalt Vin#1G1AZ55F 767876125 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 10/15/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 12 and 19, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 17, 2025.

2006 Mercury Milan (Silver)VIN: 3MEFM08176R618211

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

September 12 and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 17, 2025.

2004 Dodge Ram 1500. VIN: 1D7HA18D84S618941

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

September 12 and 19, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 19, 2025.

2003 Ford Explorer (Green) VIN: 1FMZU63K13UC76868

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

September 12 and 19, 2025

____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of September 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

“A request for Planning approval of a Final Plat for a minor subdivision of a piece of property into two separate pieces of property described below;

LOT 1

A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 0.84 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE FROM A∙1/2″ REBAR MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE N00°06’26″W FOR 397.84 FEET TO A CAPPED 1/2″ REBAR (SDLS CA-50239) AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N03°05’57″W FOR 197.00 FEET TO A CAPPED 1/2″ REBAR (JBW&T CA0046LS); THENCE N01°02’17″W FOR 51.56 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8″ REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS); THENCE $88°58′59′′W FOR 72.50 FEET TO A 1/2″ REBAR; THENCE S88°58′59′′W FOR 85.81 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8″ REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS); THENCE S03°15′33′′E FOR 192.86 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8″ REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026- LS); THENCE $56°53′50′′E FOR 101.06 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8″ REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA- 0026-LS); THENCE N88°14′13′′E FOR 74.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LOT 2

A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 0.35 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE FROM A 1/2″ REBAR MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE N00°06′26″W FOR 397.84 FEET TO A CAPPED 1/2″ REBAR (SDLS CA-50239); THENCE S88°14’13″W FOR 74,28 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8″ REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS) AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N56°53’50″W FOR 101.06 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8″ REBAR (3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS); THENCE N03°15′33′′W FOR 140.38 FEET TO A CAPPED 5/8″ REBAR

(3 NOTCH GROUP CA-0026-LS); THENCE S87°18′22′′W FOR 64.80 FEET TO A CAPPED 1/2″ REBAR (SDLS CA-50239); THENCE S03°06′24′′E FOR 197.10 FEET TO A CAPPED 1/2″ REBAR (SDLS CA-50239); THENCE N88°14’13″E FOR 146.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ( Address being on and around 399 Tidmore Street)

A request to rezone the following described property from R-1, Single Family Residential District to a B-2, General Business District: Tabled from last meeting on August 27, 2025.

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) of the Foxwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama,

and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property Address being 3616 W MEIGHAN BLVD).

A request to rezone the following described property from R-2, Multi- Family Residential District to a B-1, Neighborhood Business District: Tabled from last meeting on August 27, 2025.

A part of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 34, Township 11-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 3

on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully

described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 34,

Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 20°0’3″ East a distance of 530.36 feet; thence

North 37°50’5″ East a distance of 110.16 feet, which is the point of beginning; thence North

37°50’5″ East a distance of 141.81 feet; thence South 50°47′26′′ East a distance of 73.11 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of U. S. 411; thence South 39°12’36” West and along said

right of way a distance of 144.32 feet; thence North 48°41′33′′ West a distance of 69.75 feet; to

the point and place of beginning, containing 0.234 acres, more or less; And as shown on the right of way map of record in the Alabama Department of Transportation a copy of which is also

deposited in the office of the Judge of Probate as an aid to persons and entities interested therein and as shown on the Property Sketch attached hereto and made a part hereof. (Property address being 1002 Ewing Avenue).

September 12, 2025