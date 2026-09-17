Legals for 9/18/2026 – 9/24/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Anthony B Henson, Lea J Henson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 19, 2013; said mortgage being recorded on February 4, 2013 as Instrument No. 3380356 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3612179 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on October 14, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15), Phase I, Coosa Veranda Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Map “K”, page 48, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2391 Veranda Trce, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08877AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Peggy Redden, James Redden to PNC Bank, National Association dated August 8, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on August 23, 2023 as Instrument No. 3562479 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama..

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on October 7, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 42, BROCK HILLS SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “G”, PAGE 399, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 4338 Tawannah Cir W, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08739AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lama Investments LLC to Commercial Lender LLC dated September 17, 2025; said mortgage being recorded on September 23, 2025 in Deed Book 2025, Page 3598292 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Commercial Lender LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3612751 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Commercial Lender LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on October 14, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 19 in Block One (1) in Agricola’s Coosa Street Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 341, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 114 Victory St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

COMMERCIAL LENDER LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08863AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

09/04/2026,09/11/2026,09/18/2026

26-08863AL

September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by David L. Tucker, a married man and Kimberly Tucker, and his Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated August 4, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on August 6, 2014 as Instrument No. 3405519 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3476570 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Quicken Loans, Inc. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3471615 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on October 9, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 25 in Spring Hill estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, page 121, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 132 Pineview St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Daniel Jeremy Loudermilk and Abigail Nicole Loudermilk, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, A FSB, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 4th day of November, 2022, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3549133; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, A FSB, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated July 29, 2026, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2026, at Page 3613070. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 1, 2026, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twenty-Four (24) McClain Heights, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 393, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being North Gadsden, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3770

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Herman Hunter and wife, Myrtice A. Hunter, to United States of America acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, on May 2, 1991, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 6, 1991 at Book 1848, at Page 55. United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 12, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A portion of Lot Sixteen (16), of Longview Acres First Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, page 108, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot Sixteen

(16); thence run Northwesterly along the Northeast line of Russell Road a distance of 150.0 feet to the Southwest line of said lot; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction and along the West line of said Lot a distance of 302.0 feet to a point; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right and run a distance of 150.0 feet to a point in the East line of said lot; thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the East line of said lot a distance

of 302.0 feet to the point of beginning. Said property subject to restrictions as set out in Misc. Record 102, page 89, and subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company, as recorded in Book 1251, page 989, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 349 Russell Rd, Gadsen, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on January 9, 2015 by Emory Burns and Habida Burns (spouse of Emory Burns) to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Instrument Number 3412589, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said Etowah County, in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 9, 2026:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ , Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 04 degrees 30 minutes 03 seconds West, along the East line thereof 313.85 feet to a point; thence run North 87 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West, leaving East said line, 609.14 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 87 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West 626.73 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds East 347.80 feet to a point; thence run South 87 degrees 36 minutes 27 seconds East 626.73 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds East 347.80 to a point; thence run South 87 degrees 36 minutes 27 seconds East 627.73 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds West, 347.71 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest 1/4, Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 5 acres (more or less).

There is a 20.00 feet access easement to said property, the centerline being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of the Huntsville meridian and run North 01 degrees 30 minutes 03 seconds West, along the East line thereof, 313.85 feet to a point; thence run North 87 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West, leaving said East line, 1235.87 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds East, 171.73 feet to the point of beginning said access centerline; thence run the following chord bearings and distances along the said centerline, South 84 degrees 06 minutes 09 minutes 15 seconds West, 51.27 feet; North 60 degrees 01 minute 36 seconds West 77.87 feet, North 41 degrees 39 minutes 57 seconds West, 74.50 feet; South 69 degrees 23 minutes 35 seconds West, 80.84 feet; North 78 degrees 04 minutes 58 seconds West, 262.77 feet and South 78 degrees 12 minutes 14 seconds West 266.53 to a point in the centerline of Toney Drive (60 foot right of way) and the end of said easement.

Subject to and including all easements of record.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal law requires that certain residential real estate transactions purchased with all cash or without institutional lender financing, where at least one buyer/transferee is a legal entity, LLC, Corporation, Partnership, trust, trustee or other non-natural person, be reported to the United States Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

The successful bidder may be required to provide identifying information/documentation successful bidders must tender funds and a fully completed FinCEN form before noon of the next business day after the sale or the property will be reverted to the next highest bid.

EvaBank, Mortgagee

Jacquelyn H. Wesson

Attorney for Mortgagee

1330 21st Way South, Suite 300

Birmingham, Alabama 35205

September 11, 18, 25, 2026

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by a certain Mortgage made by Robert M. McElroy, Jr. And Sidney Clark McElroy Husband and Wife, (the “Mortgagor”), in favor of Redstone Federal Credit Union dated March 13, 2012, and filed for record on March 20, 2012, in Instrument Number 3364174, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama (the “Mortgage”), the undersigned Redstone Federal Credit Union (the “Mortgagee”), as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 9th day of October, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 12, Block “B”, in Cove Lake Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, thence S 59°59’59” W 199.81 feet along the South line of said Lot 12 to a point in the Northeast line of Lot 5, thence N 64°00’15” W 119.82 feet along the northeast lines of lots 5 and 6 to a point in the South line of Lot 9, thence N 59°35’34” E 67.29 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 11, thence N 30°07’28” W 50.37 feet along the West line of Lot 11, thence N 59°59’59” E 199.90 feet to a point on the West line of Cove Circle, thence S 30°00’01” E 150.0 feet along the West line of Cove Circle to the point of beginning; embracing portions of Lots 11 and 12 and the reserved parcel immediately West of Lot 12; all in Block “B”, Cove Lake Subdivision, Plat Book “H”, Page 61, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied, as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact GRISHAM CUMMINS, LLC, at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

REDSTONE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Mortgagee

GRISHAM CUMMINS, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 5585

Huntsville, Al 35814-5585

(256) 837-5100

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keith Pitman Toney, a married man and, Rita Lynn Toney to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated February 26, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on March 2, 2010 as Instrument No. 3328332 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3397536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on March 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 10 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES AS RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 117, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2095 Broughton Springs Road, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02543AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

02/06/2026,02/13/2026,02/20/2026,05/01/2026,06/12/2026,08/07/2026,09/18/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until May 27, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, May 1, 2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 8, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, June 12, 2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until August 19, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, August 7, 2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until September 30, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

September 18, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 14, 2022 executed by Laquanda Sade Jones and James Dean wife and husband, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded June 17, 2022, in Inst. # 3542205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2026081536, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Etowah County, Alabama on 10/15/2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 72, 73, 74, and 75 in block “J” of Southmont, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 230-233, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 604 Brown Ave SE, Atalla, AL 35954. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-26-01335

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

_____________

POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tony David Battles and Veda Evelyn Battles, husband and wife and David Earl Battles, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns , on July 23, 2025, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on July 29, 2025 at Book 2025, at Page 3595491.Renasant Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 9, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach the point of beginning, commence at the point of intersection of the Northwest right of way of Highway #11 and the Northerly right of way line of the Old Crudup Road and run in a Southwesterly direction along the Northwest right of way of Highway #11 a distance of 373.7 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning; and being the Southernmost corner of the property described in Deed Book 1437, Page 253, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. From the point of beginning run Northwesterly and along the Southwesterly line of said “1437-253” tract and 211 feet to the Westernmost corner of said tract, thence Southwesterly along the line parallel with the Northwestern right of way of Highway #11 to a point in the centerline of a ditch, said point, also being in the Northeasterly line of the Ray Woodard property, thence Southwesterly of centerline of said ditch and along the line of the Ray Woodard property to the Northwest line of Highway #11, thence Northeasterly along the line of the Ray Woodard property to the Northwest line of Highway 411, thence Northeasterly along the line of Highway 411 to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section Four (4) Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East and a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section Nine (9) Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

More Commonly Known as: 1416 Valley Drive, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank

official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO OCTOBER 21, 2026 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

Renasant Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 18, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barabara M. Taylor, unmarried woman, to Regions Bank, on August 12, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on September 1, 2022, as Document Number 3546049. Regions Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 20, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING LANDS AND PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. LYING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY. AL TO WIT: LOTS 1-2 BLK C GREEN PASTURES UNIT I C 161 GADSDEN 13-12-6.

More commonly known as: 1425 Meadowbrook Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Regions Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

_______________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joshua Huie, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 29th day of September, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number 3509910, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

EXHIBIT A

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL ONE: A part of Lot Number 29, in Block Number 37, of Bellevue Highlands Addition described as follows: Beginning at the NW corner of Lot Number 29 in Block Number 37 in Bellevue Highlands Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and from said point of beginning run in a southerly direction and along the east side of the alley a distance of 50 feet; thence at right angles to the left and in an easterly direction 80.8 feet to a point; thence at right angles to the left and in a straight line in a northerly direction across said lot to a point on the south side of Lot Number 30; thence in a westerly direction 80.8 feet to the point of beginning, the above described property being the west end of said Lot 29 in Block 37 of said Bellevue Highlands Addition, as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 288, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, said property embracing a portion of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: A lot described as beginning where the northwest line of Lot Number 30 intersects the southwest line thereof and from thence run in a southeasterly direction and along said southeast line a distance of 54.5 feet to the southeast line of said lot; thence in a northeasterly direction and along the southeast line of said lot a distance of 80.8 feet; thence to the left at a right angle and run northwest a distance of 62.1 feet to the northwest line of said Lot Number 30; thence in a southwesterly direction and along said northwest line a distance of 81 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Thirty (30) in Block Number Thirty-seven (37) of First Addition Bellevue Highlands Company, as surveyed and platted by Totton & Woodruff, Civil Engineers, as shown by the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 286 to 290, inclusive, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

By: F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joshua Huie, as Mortgagor, to Gary W. Plimpton, as Mortgagee, dated the 28th day of June, 2021, and recorded in Instrument Number 3523543, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 29 AND 30 IN BLOCK 37 OF BELLEVUE HIGHLANDS 1ST ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 289, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA SAVE AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF THE LOTS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 3509910, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

_____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kesha Cruz, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 27th day of September, 2021, and recorded in Instrument Number 3528568, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

EXHIBIT “A”

Parcel No. ‘I: ‘A lot or parcel of land described as beginning in’ the present north line of Berea (formerly St. John) Street at a point which, is 125 feet westerly, measured along said present north line of Berea Street from the present vest line of College Street, and from thence run north, in a direct line a distance of 62.8 feet to a point in the south line of the lot formerly owned by Mary C. Wilson and now known as the Sims lot which said point is 125 feet westerly, measured along the south line of said Wilson or Sims lot, from the present vest line of College Street; thence westerly along the south line of said Wilson or Sims lot, a distance of 78.5 feet; thence southerly, in. a direct line, a distance of 64 feet to a point in the present north line of Berea Street which is 75 feet westerly from the *point of beginning; thence easterly along the present north line of Berea Street a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 12 South of Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.”

PARCEL NO. 2: For a beginning point to describe the lot herein start at the intersection of. the present west line of College Street with the present north line of Berea Avenue and from thence run north 6 degrees 30’ east and along the present vest line of College Street a distance of 60.67 feet; thence to the left at an angle of 91 degrees -54’ and run North 85 degrees 24’ west. a distance of 128.5 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning continue north 85 degrees 25’ vest a distance of 75 feet;. thence to the right so as to form an interior angle of 93 degrees and run north 1 degree’ 36’ east a distance of 56.5 feet; thence to the right so as to form an interior angle of -94 degrees 36’ and run north 87 degrees east a distance: of 75 feet; thence to the right © so as to form an interior angle of 85 degrees 25’ and run south 1 degree 36’ west a distance of 64.5 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of the southeast||quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Range ‍6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden. Etowah County, Alabama,

PARCEL NO. 3: All those portions lying between the west lines of Parcels Nos. 1 and 2 hereinabove described and the dividing line established between Myrtilu C. Christian and Bonnie E. Burna, et al, by instrument dated 25 April 1960 and recorded in Book 766 page 229, PROBATE Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being a portion of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Chris Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/17/2026 over the Estate of Benny Denmon Hood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Penny Delila George was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 to the Estate of Jewell Mae George, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Debbie L. Whisenant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/20/2026 to the Estate of Charles T. Jackson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Deana Louann Sholar was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/26/2026 to the Estate of Bobby Gene Bright, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Coy Robert Wells was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 to the Estate of Gary R. Wells, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

David Loyal Hilley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 to the Estate of Bonnie McCandless Hilley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John A. Gray was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2026 to the Estate of Billy Roass Gray, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Maxi Xaun Martinez was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/03/2026 to the Estate of Bruce Filmore Witherspoon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Denise Burgess Bearden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 over the Estate of Timothy Joseph Burgess, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dayleigh Dorsett Wisener was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2026 over the Estate of Alice Louise Dobbins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Hamrick was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/31/2026 over the Estate of Joan G. Hamrick, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shirley Peace Watson and Philip Larry Watson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/31/2026 to the Estate of William Larry Watson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Teri Holt was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/26/2026 to the Estate of Martha Jean Lincoln, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michelle Head was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2026 over the Estate of Michael James Head, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Nathan Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2026 to the Estate of Lloyd J. Miller, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dianne Gamble Morrison and Talitha M. Wiles was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/28/2026 to the Estate of Carolyn Joyce Gamble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEFFERY PRICKETT, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-548

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of OCTOBER 2026 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY L. MARDIS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-00704

TO: DORIANNA KASK and KATLYNN MARDIS; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Mardis, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Mardis, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF September, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF FORREST M. MARDIS, DECEASED

Case No.: 2024-00705

TO: DORIANNA KASK and KATLYNN MARDIS; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Forrest M. Mardis, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Forrest M. Mardis, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF September, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

__________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL LOREN BROWN, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2026-00523

TO: Noah Brown, Trinity Brown, Preston Brown, and Harrison Brown, whose

whereabouts are unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Michael Loren Brown, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 28th day of October, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Michael Loren Brown, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 3rd day of September 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

NOLAN HOLLAND and KEELIE HOLLAND, PLAINTIFFS

v.

CV – 2026 – 900442

MICHELE STORY SMITH, ET AL., DEFENDANTS

Defendant Michele Story Smith and any persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, possessory, or other interest in the lands described below must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the newspaper publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Commence at an existing 3/8” rebar marking the SW corner of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 4, Township 12 South, Range & East; thence N 3 degrees 00 minutes 38 seconds East 30.06 feet to a 1⁄2 capped rebar (LS#21183) on the Northern R/W of Beaird Road 60’ R/W; thence along said R/W N 89 degrees 21 minutes 42 seconds East 2,317.57 feet to a 1⁄2” capped rebar (LS#21183) also being the point of beginning; thence leaving said R/W N 00 degrees 09 minutes 13 seconds West 660.00 feet to a 1⁄2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence N 89 degrees 21 minutes 42 seconds East 200.00 feet to a 1⁄2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence S 00 degrees 09 minutes 13 seconds East 660.00 feet to a 1⁄2 capped rebar (LS# 21183) on Northern R/W of said road; thence along said R/W S 89 degrees 21 minutes 42 seconds West 200.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3,03 acres, more or less.

Said tract also contains a 50 feet access easement 30’ each side of the following described lines. Commence at an existing 3/8” rebar marking the SW comer of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 3, Township 12 South, Range & East; thence North 3 degrees 00 minutes 38 seconds East 30.06 feet to a 1⁄2” capped rebar (LS# 21183); thence N 89 degrees 21 minutes 42 seconds East 2,348.43 feet to a calculated point being the point of beginning; thence along the centerline of said easement N 12 degrees 57 minutes 19 seconds East 302.39 feet to a calculated point; thence N 05 degrees 21 minutes 21 seconds East 167.57 feet to a calculated point; thence N 18 degrees 13 minutes 54 seconds East 109.15 feet to a calculated point; thence N 53 degrees 25 minutes 29 seconds East 61.12 to the end of said easement.

The address of the Property is 0 Beaird Road, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. The PIN for the Property is 82729.

Done the 21st day of August, 2026.

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiffs

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

jason@kkslawgroup.com

August 28, September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO FORECLOSE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM AND TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV-2026-900135

DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY, PLAINTIFFS, v. WILLIAM TAYLOR, CITY OF GADSDEN, STATE OF ALABAMA,

TYLER LEE HUGHES and those fictitious defendants whose identities and whereabouts

are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein DEFENDANTS.

The Defendant, William Taylor, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lot 6, Block 2 of the Goodwater Heights Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 279 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 2220 Clayton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904. The PIN for the subject property is 18928.

Done the 20th day of March, 2026.

/s/ SONNIE J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY STATE OF ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-900126

BECKY NORDGREN, REVENUE COMMISSIONER OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN HER OFFICIAL CAPACITY V. TERESA A. SMITH, et al., AND A PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE OF IN REM ACTION PURSUANT TO ALABAMA CODE § 6-6-564 AND OTHER CONTROLLING LAW

To: Teresa A. Smith, Amanda Leigh Edmonson, Jessica Paige Martin, Amy Nicole Martin, Jeremy Smith, Lane Sorensen, and all individuals and entities that may claim an ownership interest in the real estate described below:

Take notice that an in rem action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, in civil action no.: CV-2026-900126, styled as Becky Nordgren, Revenue Commissioner of Etowah County, Alabama, in her official capacity v. Lane Sorensen; Teresa A. Smith; Amanda Leigh Edmonson; Jessica Paige Martin; Amy Nicole Martin; Jeremy Smith; a parcel of real estate in Etowah County, Alabama, described as: “3032 MCCLAIN CIRCLE, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903, PIN: 22420, TAX PARCEL: 12-04-18-0-000-002.002, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT;” and fictitious defendants A-D, being those individuals and/or entities that claim and/or have any ownership or interest in the subject real estate, whose identities are currently unknown. Teresa A. Smith, Amanda Leigh Edmonson, Jessica Paige Martin, Amy Nicole Martin, Lane Sorensen, Jeremy Smith, and any entity or individual that claims any ownership or interest in said parcel of real estate must file an answer to said action on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, or judgment may be entered affecting your ownership and/or interest in said parcel of real estate. Your answer must be filed with the undersigned Circuit Court Clerk and copied to Bradley W. Cornett, attorney for Etowah County Revenue Commissioner, 140 South 9th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 27th day of August 2026

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

801 Forrest Avenue, Suite 202

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

BECKY NORDGREN, ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER,

Plaintiff,

v. 31-CV-2026-90027

SKG QRP et al, Defendants.

TO: BECKY NORDGREN, ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER; ANTHONY E. GRIGSBY; CHRISTY M. GRIGSBY; WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL LEASING, INC.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH THE FARM SERVICE AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE; and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS, HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR ENTITIES WHO MAY CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST, LIEN, OR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW, WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED AFTER REASONABLE DILIGENCE.

You are hereby notified that on the 21st day of June 2026, SKG QRP LLC filed a Verified Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Alabama Ad Valorem Tax Liens, Quiet Title in Rem, and Ejectment in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. 31 CV 2026 900279, concerning the following real property located in Etowah County, Alabama:

The Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section Thirty two (32), Township Ten (10), Range Four (4) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, less all that part lying North of the New Highway, containing herein conveyed 32 acres, more or less, lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to a right of way for ingress, egress and utilities over and across a strip of land being 20 feet evenly off the East side of the above described property.

Commonly known as 3744 Bluff Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956.

Parcel ID: 05 09 32 0 000 003.000.

All persons claiming any title, interest, lien, encumbrance, or right of redemption in the above described property are required to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the Complaint filed June 21st 2026 within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice, or thereafter a default judgment may be entered against them, foreclosing all rights of redemption and quieting title to the property in SKG QRP LLC.

A person with a right to redeem the property may do so at any time prior to the entry of final judgment in this action by filing a timely answer or motion in the court. A judgment quieting title may cause a person with an interest in or claim on the property to lose that interest or claim. Any person claiming an interest in the property may appear in this action. Any person who is entitled to redeem may request that the property be sold at public auction.

Done this 31st day of August 2026.

Clerk of the Circuit Court Etowah County, Alabama

STANLEY & ASSOCIATES, LLC

201 20th Street South

Irondale, Alabama 35210

Telephone: (205) 451-4196

September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARL WEAVER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2024-190

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Carl Weaver, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of April, 2024, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Furthermore, notice is hereby given pursuant to Ala. Code § 43-6-2, § 43-2-3, and other applicable laws, that all known heirs and next of kin have formally disclaimed, renounced, and rejected any and all interest in the following specific assets of the Estate:

Any and all stock ownership or other interest in Techtrix, Inc., an Alabama corporation in which the deceased was a shareholder.

Any and all interest in the real estate located at 525 Plainview Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 (Parcel #10-09-32-4-000-172.000 and 10-09-32-4-000-259.000).

Any unknown heirs, interested parties, or persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the above-described assets, or who may have an objection to the administration or disposition of said assets by the Personal Representative, must file their claims or objections with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, within the time allowed by law, or be forever barred.

Sharon Marbut

Personal Representative of the Estate of Carl Weaver, Deceased

Prepared by: Ralph K. Strawn, Jr.

Attorney for Petitioner Strawn & Robertson, LLC

2401 Rainbow Drive Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 485-4980

September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2026

______________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss the remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City council on Monday, September 21, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. public hearings will be held at 612 4th Street NW. Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed.

0 5th Street, North, Attalla, AL 35954

121 Mulberry Lane, Attalla, AL. 35954

638 Owens Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

305 Mcelroy Street, SE, Attalla, Al 35954

913 1st Street, Attalla, AL 35954

920 Cleveland Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

612 & 612 ½ Highland Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

September 11 and 18, 2026

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-25-26

Authorizing Emergency Abatement

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden Building Official inspected a structure located at 907 SPRUCE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901;

WHEREAS, the Building Official observed that a tree had fallen on the structure and the structure is leaning towards a house on an adjacent property; and

WHEREAS, the Building Official has determined the structure to be unsafe and its location to the adjacent house poses an imminent threat to the health and welfare to the adjoining property and it’s occupants; and

WHEREAS, §11-53B-15 Code of Alabama provides “Notwithstanding any other provisions of this chapter, a municipality shall have authority to enact, and may by ordinance authorize, the appropriate city official to initiate immediate repair or demolition of a building structure when, in the opinion of the official so designated, such emergency action is required due to imminent danger of structural collapse endangering adjoining property, the public right of way, or human life or health.”; and

WHEREAS, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of the September 8, 2026 public hearing has been given to MARNOL MARTINEZ, 1041 Morgan Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901, OCCUPANT, 907 Spruce Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that an emergency as defined by §11-53B-15, Code of Alabama exists for the demolition of the building located at 907 SPRUCE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 without public advertisement.

2. The Building Official is authorized to have Public Works immediately begin demolition of the building.

Adopted by the City of Gadsden on September 8, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 18, 2026

____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-26-26

Adopting Fiscal Year 2027 Budgets

Whereas, in compliance with §11-43B-10, 1975 Alabama Code, after proper notice given by publication, a hearing has been held to receive public comment on the proposed budgets for fiscal year 2027;

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. The budget document entitled General Fund Budget, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, together with all schedules and exhibits thereto, is hereby adopted as the General Fund Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Section 2. The FY2027 General Fund Budget provides for total anticipated income in the amount of $74,814,340.

Section 3. The FY2027 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $70,920,137 to the Departmental Budgets and the Non-Departmental Budget.

Section 4. The FY2027 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $1,285,000 to Outside Agency Appropriations. The Mayor on behalf of the City is hereby authorized to enter into a contract with each organization for the performance of a public purpose in the amount authorized in the budget.

Section 5. The FY2027 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $1,609,203 to Transfers to Other Funds.

Section 6. The FY2027 General Fund Budget appropriates the amount of $210,000 to Council Discretionary Funds. The Mayor on behalf of the City is hereby authorized to enter into a contract in the amount and with each organization for the performance of a public purpose as authorized by each Council Member.

Section 7. The budget document entitled Special Revenue Funds, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Special Revenue Funds Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $12,750,930 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Section 8. The budget document entitled Debt Service Funds, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Debt Service Funds Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $12,321,367 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Section 9. The budget document entitled Enterprise and Internal Service Funds (Airport, Golf Course, Residential Garbage and Employee Insurance), filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Enterprise and Internal Service Funds Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $18,989,039 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Section 10. The budget document entitled Capital Projects Fund, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Capital Projects Fund Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $10,825,900 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Section 11. The budget document entitled Capital Projects Fund II, filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer, is hereby adopted as the Capital Projects Fund II Budget of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, appropriating $10,391,995 for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Section 12. In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), encumbrances outstanding as of September 30, 2026, shall be closed to the fund balance and re-established at the beginning of the new fiscal year as a reduction to the prior year’s budget and as an increase to the new fiscal year’s budget.

Section 13. The Director of Finance and the City Clerk-Treasurer will maintain true and correct copies of the official budgets in their offices at all times during this fiscal year and make it available for public inspection during normal business hours.

Adopted by the City of Gadsden on September 8, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 18, 2026

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. DEMO-BR-A181(941) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on September 25, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Bridge Replacement (Grading, Drainage, Pavement, Bridge Removal, and Traffic Signals) on SR-77 (Northbound Roadway) over the Coosa River in Rainbow City. Length 1.353 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed By December 31, 2029.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $81.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $14,726,184 To $17,998,669 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

PROJECT: Etowah Schools New Intercom Systems

CONTRACTOR: Staley Technologies

WORK: Equipment – IP Intercom System

LOCATION: Etowah County Schools, Etowah County, Alabama

OWNER: Etowah County School Board of Education

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Staley Technologies, 6101 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, AR 72204, has completed work consisting of the installation of an IP Intercom System for the Etowah Schools New Intercom Systems project at Etowah County Schools, Etowah County, Alabama. Any person, firm, or corporation having any claim for labor, materials, equipment, services, or other project-related work furnished in connection with this project is hereby notified to promptly submit such claim to:

Staley Technologies

1-800-280-9675

6101 S. Shackleford Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

This notice is published pursuant to applicable Alabama law.

August 28, September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for 2024 City of Gadsden Annual Drainage & Concrete Work, project no. 3524, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning August 28, 2026 and ending September 18, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

August 28, September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Construction of Foodball Stadium Lighting Renovations for Southside and Hokes Bluff High School, at Etowah Couty, Alabama for Etowah County Board of Education, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb Architect 422 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

906 Nuckolls Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

August 28, September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of Resurfacing Paving at Carlisle Elementary School in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on September 4, 2026 and ending on September 18, 2026. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC, P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Reroofing of Southside Elementary School located at 2551 AL-77, Southside, AL. 35907 for the State of Alabama and County of Etowah, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Criag Lipscomb – Architect, LLC, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden AL 35906

GKL Companies, Inc.

2323 East Greenview Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

September 4, 11, and 18, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Greer Building Contractors, LLC, has completed the Contract for Construction of A Modular Building for the Etowah County Board of Education for the State of Alabama and Etowah County, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect at PO Box 1518, Gadsden, AL. 35902, 256-390-5657.

Greer Building Contractors, LLC

110 Thomas Dr.

Gadsden, AL 35904

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, DV DPHQGHG notice is hereby given Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for construction of: Connector Additions to Glencoe High School and West End High School, 25-112 for the Etowah County Board of Education, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: McKee & Associates, Inc., Kathy Sheffield, 334-834-9933, 631 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL 35146

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on September 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive , Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Victoria Trammell Unit 61 and 135

Antwon Powell Unit 70

Sheland Frazier Unit 152

Shon Kidd Unit 154

Zana Spears Unit 149 and 150

September 18 and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICEOF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 10/16/2026 at 8:00 am.

2012 Ford Focus Sedan SE

VIN: 1FAHP3F25CL352668

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

September 11 and 18, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Thacker Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2003 Ford F-150

VIN: 1FTRW08693KB20239

The public auction will be held at Thacker Towing, 927 5th Ave NE, Attalla, AL 35954 on October 30, 2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 11 and 18, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

1995 CHEVROLET TAHOE VIN: 1GNEK13K4SJ446918

2011 CHEVROLET MALIBU VIN: 1G1ZB5E12BF171504

2010 DODGE CHARGERVIN: 2B3CA3 CVXAH206914

2009 PONTIAC G6 VIN: 1G2ZG57N294106929

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 10/24/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 11 and 18, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Scion XA Vin# JTKKT624960165713 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am 10/24/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 18 and 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Noah’s Garage will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle

2005 Mazda Tribute VIN: 4F2CZ061X5KM43321

2011 Ford Escape VIN: 1fmu0d78bkb35223

2014 Scion FR-S VIN: JF1ZNAA19E9705815

The public auction will be held at Noah’s Garage, 2871 Shady Lane South at 10:00am 10/16/26

There is a reserve that must be met.The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 18 and 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Thacker Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2000 Chevrolet Silverado VIN: 2GCEC19T6Y1119851

The public auction will be held at Thacker Towing, 927 5th Ave NE, Attalla, AL 35954 on October 23, 2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 18 and 25, 2026