Legals for 9/25/2026 – 10/01/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by David L. Tucker, a married man and Kimberly Tucker, and his Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated August 4, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on August 6, 2014 as Instrument No. 3405519 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3476570 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Quicken Loans, Inc. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3471615 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on October 9, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 25 in Spring Hill estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, page 121, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 132 Pineview St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Daniel Jeremy Loudermilk and Abigail Nicole Loudermilk, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, A FSB, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 4th day of November, 2022, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3549133; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, A FSB, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated July 29, 2026, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2026, at Page 3613070. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 1, 2026, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twenty-Four (24) McClain Heights, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 393, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being North Gadsden, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3770

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Herman Hunter and wife, Myrtice A. Hunter, to United States of America acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, on May 2, 1991, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 6, 1991 at Book 1848, at Page 55. United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 12, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A portion of Lot Sixteen (16), of Longview Acres First Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, page 108, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot Sixteen

(16); thence run Northwesterly along the Northeast line of Russell Road a distance of 150.0 feet to the Southwest line of said lot; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction and along the West line of said Lot a distance of 302.0 feet to a point; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right and run a distance of 150.0 feet to a point in the East line of said lot; thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the East line of said lot a distance

of 302.0 feet to the point of beginning. Said property subject to restrictions as set out in Misc. Record 102, page 89, and subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company, as recorded in Book 1251, page 989, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 349 Russell Rd, Gadsen, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on January 9, 2015 by Emory Burns and Habida Burns (spouse of Emory Burns) to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Instrument Number 3412589, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said Etowah County, in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 9, 2026:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ , Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 04 degrees 30 minutes 03 seconds West, along the East line thereof 313.85 feet to a point; thence run North 87 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West, leaving East said line, 609.14 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 87 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West 626.73 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds East 347.80 feet to a point; thence run South 87 degrees 36 minutes 27 seconds East 626.73 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds East 347.80 to a point; thence run South 87 degrees 36 minutes 27 seconds East 627.73 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds West, 347.71 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the Southwest ¼ of the Northwest 1/4, Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 5 acres (more or less).

There is a 20.00 feet access easement to said property, the centerline being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of the Huntsville meridian and run North 01 degrees 30 minutes 03 seconds West, along the East line thereof, 313.85 feet to a point; thence run North 87 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West, leaving said East line, 1235.87 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes 24 seconds East, 171.73 feet to the point of beginning said access centerline; thence run the following chord bearings and distances along the said centerline, South 84 degrees 06 minutes 09 minutes 15 seconds West, 51.27 feet; North 60 degrees 01 minute 36 seconds West 77.87 feet, North 41 degrees 39 minutes 57 seconds West, 74.50 feet; South 69 degrees 23 minutes 35 seconds West, 80.84 feet; North 78 degrees 04 minutes 58 seconds West, 262.77 feet and South 78 degrees 12 minutes 14 seconds West 266.53 to a point in the centerline of Toney Drive (60 foot right of way) and the end of said easement.

Subject to and including all easements of record.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal law requires that certain residential real estate transactions purchased with all cash or without institutional lender financing, where at least one buyer/transferee is a legal entity, LLC, Corporation, Partnership, trust, trustee or other non-natural person, be reported to the United States Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

The successful bidder may be required to provide identifying information/documentation successful bidders must tender funds and a fully completed FinCEN form before noon of the next business day after the sale or the property will be reverted to the next highest bid.

EvaBank, Mortgagee

Jacquelyn H. Wesson

Attorney for Mortgagee

1330 21st Way South, Suite 300

Birmingham, Alabama 35205

September 11, 18, 25, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by a certain Mortgage made by Robert M. McElroy, Jr. And Sidney Clark McElroy Husband and Wife, (the “Mortgagor”), in favor of Redstone Federal Credit Union dated March 13, 2012, and filed for record on March 20, 2012, in Instrument Number 3364174, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama (the “Mortgage”), the undersigned Redstone Federal Credit Union (the “Mortgagee”), as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 9th day of October, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 12, Block “B”, in Cove Lake Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, thence S 59°59’59” W 199.81 feet along the South line of said Lot 12 to a point in the Northeast line of Lot 5, thence N 64°00’15” W 119.82 feet along the northeast lines of lots 5 and 6 to a point in the South line of Lot 9, thence N 59°35’34” E 67.29 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 11, thence N 30°07’28” W 50.37 feet along the West line of Lot 11, thence N 59°59’59” E 199.90 feet to a point on the West line of Cove Circle, thence S 30°00’01” E 150.0 feet along the West line of Cove Circle to the point of beginning; embracing portions of Lots 11 and 12 and the reserved parcel immediately West of Lot 12; all in Block “B”, Cove Lake Subdivision, Plat Book “H”, Page 61, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied, as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact GRISHAM CUMMINS, LLC, at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

REDSTONE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Mortgagee

GRISHAM CUMMINS, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 5585

Huntsville, Al 35814-5585

(256) 837-5100

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 14, 2022 executed by Laquanda Sade Jones and James Dean wife and husband, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded June 17, 2022, in Inst. # 3542205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2026081536, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Etowah County, Alabama on 10/15/2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 72, 73, 74, and 75 in block “J” of Southmont, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 230-233, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 604 Brown Ave SE, Atalla, AL 35954. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-26-01335

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barabara M. Taylor, unmarried woman, to Regions Bank, on August 12, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on September 1, 2022, as Document Number 3546049. Regions Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 20, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING LANDS AND PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. LYING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY. AL TO WIT: LOTS 1-2 BLK C GREEN PASTURES UNIT I C 161 GADSDEN 13-12-6.

More commonly known as: 1425 Meadowbrook Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Regions Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joshua Huie, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 29th day of September, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number 3509910, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

EXHIBIT A

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL ONE: A part of Lot Number 29, in Block Number 37, of Bellevue Highlands Addition described as follows: Beginning at the NW corner of Lot Number 29 in Block Number 37 in Bellevue Highlands Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and from said point of beginning run in a southerly direction and along the east side of the alley a distance of 50 feet; thence at right angles to the left and in an easterly direction 80.8 feet to a point; thence at right angles to the left and in a straight line in a northerly direction across said lot to a point on the south side of Lot Number 30; thence in a westerly direction 80.8 feet to the point of beginning, the above described property being the west end of said Lot 29 in Block 37 of said Bellevue Highlands Addition, as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 288, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, said property embracing a portion of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: A lot described as beginning where the northwest line of Lot Number 30 intersects the southwest line thereof and from thence run in a southeasterly direction and along said southeast line a distance of 54.5 feet to the southeast line of said lot; thence in a northeasterly direction and along the southeast line of said lot a distance of 80.8 feet; thence to the left at a right angle and run northwest a distance of 62.1 feet to the northwest line of said Lot Number 30; thence in a southwesterly direction and along said northwest line a distance of 81 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Thirty (30) in Block Number Thirty-seven (37) of First Addition Bellevue Highlands Company, as surveyed and platted by Totton & Woodruff, Civil Engineers, as shown by the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 286 to 290, inclusive, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

By: F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joshua Huie, as Mortgagor, to Gary W. Plimpton, as Mortgagee, dated the 28th day of June, 2021, and recorded in Instrument Number 3523543, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 29 AND 30 IN BLOCK 37 OF BELLEVUE HIGHLANDS 1ST ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 289, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA SAVE AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF THE LOTS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 3509910, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kesha Cruz, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 27th day of September, 2021, and recorded in Instrument Number 3528568, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

EXHIBIT “A”

Parcel No. ‘I: ‘A lot or parcel of land described as beginning in’ the present north line of Berea (formerly St. John) Street at a point which, is 125 feet westerly, measured along said present north line of Berea Street from the present vest line of College Street, and from thence run north, in a direct line a distance of 62.8 feet to a point in the south line of the lot formerly owned by Mary C. Wilson and now known as the Sims lot which said point is 125 feet westerly, measured along the south line of said Wilson or Sims lot, from the present vest line of College Street; thence westerly along the south line of said Wilson or Sims lot, a distance of 78.5 feet; thence southerly, in. a direct line, a distance of 64 feet to a point in the present north line of Berea Street which is 75 feet westerly from the *point of beginning; thence easterly along the present north line of Berea Street a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 12 South of Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.”

PARCEL NO. 2: For a beginning point to describe the lot herein start at the intersection of. the present west line of College Street with the present north line of Berea Avenue and from thence run north 6 degrees 30’ east and along the present vest line of College Street a distance of 60.67 feet; thence to the left at an angle of 91 degrees -54’ and run North 85 degrees 24’ west. a distance of 128.5 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning continue north 85 degrees 25’ vest a distance of 75 feet;. thence to the right so as to form an interior angle of 93 degrees and run north 1 degree’ 36’ east a distance of 56.5 feet; thence to the right so as to form an interior angle of -94 degrees 36’ and run north 87 degrees east a distance: of 75 feet; thence to the right © so as to form an interior angle of 85 degrees 25’ and run south 1 degree 36’ west a distance of 64.5 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of the southeast||quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Range ‍6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden. Etowah County, Alabama,

PARCEL NO. 3: All those portions lying between the west lines of Parcels Nos. 1 and 2 hereinabove described and the dividing line established between Myrtilu C. Christian and Bonnie E. Burna, et al, by instrument dated 25 April 1960 and recorded in Book 766 page 229, PROBATE Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being a portion of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Mario V. Jackson, a married man, on the 12th day of January, 1996 to The Exchange Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 3207, at Page 330, with Mortgage Extension Agreement dated December 30, 2016 as recorded at Instrument No. 3447467, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, The Exchange Bank of Alabama will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on October 16, 2026 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1:

Commence at the NW corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4, in Section 14, township 11 South, Range 7 East; thence run East along the North line of said 1/4 209.21 feet to a point in the centerline of a county road (Pull-Tight Road); thence deflect 50°28’20” to the left and run in a Southeasterly direction along the center of said road 174.96 feet; thence deflect 8°40’30” to the right and continue Southeasterly along the center of said road 83.40 feet; thence deflect 15°25’20” to the right and continue along the center of said road 55.68 feet; thence deflect 15°08’10” to the right and continue along the center of said road 64.14 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning deflect 86°34’30” to the left and run in a Southeasterly direction a distance of 195.06 feet; thence deflect to the right and run in a Southerly direction 311.86 feet to a point; thence deflect to the right forming an interior angle of 93°06’ and run in a Southwesterly direction 97.77 feet to a point in the centerline of a county road (Pull-Tight Road); thence deflect to the right forming an interior angle of 117°23’20” and run in a Northwesterly direction along the center of said road 125.14 feet; thence deflect 6°53’ 30” to the right and continue along the center of said road 80.35 feet; thence deflect 18°05’50” to the right and continue along the center of said road 70.70 feet; thence deflect 9°56’20” to the right and continue along the center of said road 65.56 feet to the point of beginning of the above described tract of land, and embracing a portion of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4, in Section 14, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, SAVE AND EXCEPT any right of way for the county road now located thereon. Containing 1.03 acres, more or less, excluding road.

Parcel 2:

Lots Number Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18), Nineteen (19), and Twenty (20), all in Block “B” in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 84 and 85, Probate office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and together with all furniture, fixtures, equipment, and any and all other personal property now located in and used in connection with the operation of what is known as the S & S Motel located on the property above-described.

Parcel 3:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the intersection of the Southeast line of lot Number 11 with the Southwest line thereof, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwesterly line of said lot, a distance of 5 feet; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and parallel with the Southwesterly line of said lot a distance of 140 feet to the Northeasterly line of said lot; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Northeasterly lines of Lots 11 and 12, a distance of 30 feet to the Southeasterly line of Lots 12; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southeasterly line of sail Lot 12, a distance of 140 feet to the Southwesterly line of said lot; thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwesterly line of said Lot 12, a distance of 25 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing the Southeasterly 5 feet of Lot Number Eleven (11) and all of Lot Number Twelve (12), in Block “B”, in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being the identical property sough to be conveyed by Ruby Mae Yarbrough, et al, to Lucille Siniard, by deed dated August 16, 1968, and recorded in Book “1063”, Page 649, said Probate Office.

For informational purposes only the street addresses for the above referenced property is believed to be Pulltight Road (Parcel 1) and 1318 E. Broad Street, Gadsden, AL (Parcels 2 and 3) which is not a part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy the legal description described in this notice shall control. Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) §35-4-271, are expressly disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds or by wire transfer by 5:00 p.m. the next business day at the Law Office of Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the address indicated below unless prior to said sale Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC has agreed to a later date or closing location. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Mortgagee

Ryan R. Hendley

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 11th Street

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone: 205-391-0073

File No. 18.0071

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph F Kearly and wife, Rachel L Kearly, to United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, on March 21, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 21, 2019, as Document Number 3481278. United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 28, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4) and the south fifteen feet (15’) of Lot Three (3) in Westminster Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “I”, page 43, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1216 Grady, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said mortgage being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606408, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, along with that certain assignments of leases and rents executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said assignment of leases and rents being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606409, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the rear Courthouse door Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of October, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, in Block 2, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 292-293, in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and Lots 11 and 12, in Block 10, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B Pages 292-293 in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Emblem Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

September 25, October 2, and 9, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Karley Crawford Hogue and Michael Benard Hogue, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns, on June 6, 2024, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on June 7, 2024, as Document Number 3575334. Renasant Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 2, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the North line of said Quarter Section a distance of 330.00 feet to a point; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 365.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence North 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

To describe the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress to aforesaid parcel of land from Rose Road, commence at Southeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of Easement; thence run North 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds West parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 829.00 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 29.38 feet to the East line of aforesaid parcel. The aforesaid Parcel and Easement embraces portions of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 250 Rose Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Renasant Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Penny Delila George was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 to the Estate of Jewell Mae George, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Debbie L. Whisenant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/20/2026 to the Estate of Charles T. Jackson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Deana Louann Sholar was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/26/2026 to the Estate of Bobby Gene Bright, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Coy Robert Wells was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 to the Estate of Gary R. Wells, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

David Loyal Hilley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 to the Estate of Bonnie McCandless Hilley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Denise Burgess Bearden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2026 over the Estate of Timothy Joseph Burgess, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dayleigh Dorsett Wisener was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2026 over the Estate of Alice Louise Dobbins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Hamrick was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/31/2026 over the Estate of Joan G. Hamrick, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shirley Peace Watson and Philip Larry Watson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/31/2026 to the Estate of William Larry Watson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Teri Holt was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/26/2026 to the Estate of Martha Jean Lincoln, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michelle Head was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2026 over the Estate of Michael James Head, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Nathan Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2026 to the Estate of Lloyd J. Miller, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dianne Gamble Morrison and Talitha M. Wiles was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/28/2026 to the Estate of Carolyn Joyce Gamble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Diane Bearden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2026 to the Estate of Jack D. Bearden, a/k/a Jack Donald Bearden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Perry Anderson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2026 over the Estate of Suzan Anderson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Calvert and Diana Pate was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/20/2026 to the Estate of Ruth Coffey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark Anthony Bishop, Sr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2026 over the Estate of Daisy Washington Bishop, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Crimson Sheree Bain was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/03/2026 over the Estate of Deborah Ann Burgess, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Shawn Naylor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/01/2026 over the Estate of Travis Lavonne Naylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jordan Alford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/05/2026 over the Estate of Shirley Joan Hill, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rodrick Clark Boler, II and Leslie Paige Boler Jones was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/07/2026 to the Estate of Tyran Charlton Boler, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John A. Gray was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2026 to the Estate of Billy Ross Gray, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mai Xuan Martinez was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/03/2026 to the Estate of Bruce Filmore Witherspoon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEFFERY PRICKETT, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-548

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of OCTOBER 2026 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY L. MARDIS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-00704

TO: DORIANNA KASK and KATLYNN MARDIS; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Mardis, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Mardis, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF September, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF FORREST M. MARDIS, DECEASED

Case No.: 2024-00705

TO: DORIANNA KASK and KATLYNN MARDIS; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Forrest M. Mardis, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Forrest M. Mardis, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF September, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DAVID MITCHELL,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-569

TO: David Keith Mitchell, Jr., Katherine Mitchell and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27 day of OCTOBER, 2026 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHARRON BONDS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-373

TO: Kristin Fox and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION TO REMOVE & REPLACE GUARDIAN AND/OR CONSERVATOR of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27TH day of OCTOBER 2026 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARTHA LANE WAGNON, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-9318

TO: PATRICIA ANN BOOKER, TERRY KENNETH LEAGUE, KYLE MATHEW LEAGUE, WILLIAM HOUSTON LOTHRIDGE, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final Settlement in the Estate of Martha Lane Wagnon, deceased. You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 18th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition for Final Settlement in the Estate of Martha Lane Wagnon, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 23rd DAY OF September 2026.

Soctt W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October2 and 9, 2026

__________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL LOREN BROWN, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2026-00523

TO: Noah Brown, Trinity Brown, Preston Brown, and Harrison Brown, whose

whereabouts are unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Michael Loren Brown, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 28th day of October, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Michael Loren Brown, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 3rd day of September 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO FORECLOSE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM AND TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV-2026-900135

DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY, PLAINTIFFS, v. WILLIAM TAYLOR, CITY OF GADSDEN, STATE OF ALABAMA, TYLER LEE HUGHES and those fictitious defendants whose identities and whereabouts

are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein DEFENDANTS.

The Defendant, William Taylor, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lot 6, Block 2 of the Goodwater Heights Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 279 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 2220 Clayton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904. The PIN for the subject property is 18928.

Done the 20th day of March, 2026.

/s/ SONNIE J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY STATE OF ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2026-900126

BECKY NORDGREN, REVENUE COMMISSIONER OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN HER OFFICIAL CAPACITY V. TERESA A. SMITH, et al., AND A PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE OF IN REM ACTION PURSUANT TO ALABAMA CODE § 6-6-564 AND OTHER CONTROLLING LAW

To: Teresa A. Smith, Amanda Leigh Edmonson, Jessica Paige Martin, Amy Nicole Martin, Jeremy Smith, Lane Sorensen, and all individuals and entities that may claim an ownership interest in the real estate described below:

Take notice that an in rem action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, in civil action no.: CV-2026-900126, styled as Becky Nordgren, Revenue Commissioner of Etowah County, Alabama, in her official capacity v. Lane Sorensen; Teresa A. Smith; Amanda Leigh Edmonson; Jessica Paige Martin; Amy Nicole Martin; Jeremy Smith; a parcel of real estate in Etowah County, Alabama, described as: “3032 MCCLAIN CIRCLE, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903, PIN: 22420, TAX PARCEL: 12-04-18-0-000-002.002, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT;” and fictitious defendants A-D, being those individuals and/or entities that claim and/or have any ownership or interest in the subject real estate, whose identities are currently unknown. Teresa A. Smith, Amanda Leigh Edmonson, Jessica Paige Martin, Amy Nicole Martin, Lane Sorensen, Jeremy Smith, and any entity or individual that claims any ownership or interest in said parcel of real estate must file an answer to said action on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, or judgment may be entered affecting your ownership and/or interest in said parcel of real estate. Your answer must be filed with the undersigned Circuit Court Clerk and copied to Bradley W. Cornett, attorney for Etowah County Revenue Commissioner, 140 South 9th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 27th day of August 2026

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

801 Forrest Avenue, Suite 202

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2026

_____________

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

BECKY NORDGREN, ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER,

Plaintiff,

v. 31-CV-2026-90027

SKG QRP et al, Defendants.

TO: BECKY NORDGREN, ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER; ANTHONY E. GRIGSBY; CHRISTY M. GRIGSBY; WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL LEASING, INC.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH THE FARM SERVICE AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE; and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS, HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS, OR ENTITIES WHO MAY CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST, LIEN, OR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW, WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED AFTER REASONABLE DILIGENCE.

You are hereby notified that on the 21st day of June 2026, SKG QRP LLC filed a Verified Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Alabama Ad Valorem Tax Liens, Quiet Title in Rem, and Ejectment in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. 31 CV 2026 900279, concerning the following real property located in Etowah County, Alabama:

The Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section Thirty two (32), Township Ten (10), Range Four (4) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, less all that part lying North of the New Highway, containing herein conveyed 32 acres, more or less, lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Subject to a right of way for ingress, egress and utilities over and across a strip of land being 20 feet evenly off the East side of the above described property.

Commonly known as 3744 Bluff Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956.

Parcel ID: 05 09 32 0 000 003.000.

All persons claiming any title, interest, lien, encumbrance, or right of redemption in the above described property are required to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the Complaint filed June 21st 2026 within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice, or thereafter a default judgment may be entered against them, foreclosing all rights of redemption and quieting title to the property in SKG QRP LLC.

A person with a right to redeem the property may do so at any time prior to the entry of final judgment in this action by filing a timely answer or motion in the court. A judgment quieting title may cause a person with an interest in or claim on the property to lose that interest or claim. Any person claiming an interest in the property may appear in this action. Any person who is entitled to redeem may request that the property be sold at public auction.

Done this 31st day of August 2026.

Clerk of the Circuit Court Etowah County, Alabama

STANLEY & ASSOCIATES, LLC

201 20th Street South

Irondale, Alabama 35210

Telephone: (205) 451-4196

September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2026

____________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Plumbers Wholesale Supply Co., Inc., Plaintiff

V.

William Charles, Defendant

Case No. DV-2025-900981.00

A complaint has been filed in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, styled Plumbers Wholesale Supply Co., Inc., Plaintiff vs. CHARLES WILLIAMS, Defendant, bearing case # DV2025-90000981, claiming the sum of $8,439.26 plus cost of court.

Publication of this notice in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks shall constitute service upon the defendant. If defendant wishes to contest this action, he must file a written answer within thirty (30) days from the date of service with the District Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama, with a copy of said answer being served upon DANA L. RICE, Attorney for Plaintiff, at P. O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902, or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against said defendant.

Done this 2nd day of September 2026

Matthew P. Skelton

District Judge

Dana L. Rice,

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-543-3664

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ALEA STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION REGION F TASK FORCE,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900418-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2020 Dodge Durango SRT

VIN# 1C4SDJGJ6LC224054

DEFENDANTS

Interested Party:

GEICO

One Geico Plaza

Washington, D.C. 20076

Attn: Claims/Salvage Department

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 21st day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARL WEAVER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2024-190

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Carl Weaver, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of April, 2024, by the Honorable Judge of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Furthermore, notice is hereby given pursuant to Ala. Code § 43-6-2, § 43-2-3, and other applicable laws, that all known heirs and next of kin have formally disclaimed, renounced, and rejected any and all interest in the following specific assets of the Estate:

Any and all stock ownership or other interest in Techtrix, Inc., an Alabama corporation in which the deceased was a shareholder.

Any and all interest in the real estate located at 525 Plainview Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 (Parcel #10-09-32-4-000-172.000 and 10-09-32-4-000-259.000).

Any unknown heirs, interested parties, or persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the above-described assets, or who may have an objection to the administration or disposition of said assets by the Personal Representative, must file their claims or objections with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, within the time allowed by law, or be forever barred.

Sharon Marbut

Personal Representative of the Estate of Carl Weaver, Deceased

Prepared by: Ralph K. Strawn, Jr.

Attorney for Petitioner Strawn & Robertson, LLC

2401 Rainbow Drive Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 485-4980

September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2026

______________

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION

Required by 39 USC 3685

(1) Publication Title: The New Messenger, LLC

(2) Publication Number: 011757

(3) Filing Date: September 25, 2026

(4) Issue Frequency: Weekly

(5) Number of issues Published Annually: 52

(6) Annual Subscription Price: Local $30.00

(7) Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication: Post Office Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902.

(8) Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business office of Publica-tion: 1957 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901

(9) Full Names and Complete Mailing Address of Publisher, Editor and Managing Edi-tor: Publisher – Jon Craig Ford, Post Office Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902; Editor –

Jon Craig Ford, Post Office Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902

(10) Owner: The New Messenger, LLC

(11) Known Bondholders, Mortgagees and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities: Jon Craig Ford, Post Office Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902.

(12) Tax Status: Has Not Changed During Preceding 12 Months.

(13) Publication Title: The New Messenger, LLC

(14) Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: September 25, 2026

(15) Extent and Nature of Circulation: General

Average No. Copies each Issue During Preceding 12 Months/No. Copies of Single Is-sue Published Nearest to Filing Date

a. Total Number of Copies (net press run) 4333/1000 b. Paid and/or Requested Circulation: (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscription Stated on PS Form 3541 433/100 (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 2600/600 (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS® 780/180 (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through The USPS 22/0 c. Total Paid Distribution 3835/880 d. Free or Nominal rate Distribution (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 0/0 (2) Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 0/0 (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS 22/0 (4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail 0/0 e. Total Free or Nominal rate Distribution 22/0 f. Total Distribution 3857/880 g. Copies not Distributed 22/0 h. Total 3879/880 i. Percent Paid 99.00/100.00 Not applicable 17. Publication of Statement of Ownership Printed in the September 25, 2026 publication.

Signed on September 22, 2026, Jon Craig Ford, Publisher

September 25, 2026

______________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss the remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City council on Monday, September 21, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. public hearings will be held at 612 4th Street NW. Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed.

0 5th Street, North, Attalla, AL 35954

121 Mulberry Lane, Attalla, AL. 35954

638 Owens Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

305 Mcelroy Street, SE, Attalla, Al 35954

913 1st Street, Attalla, AL 35954

920 Cleveland Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

612 & 612 ½ Highland Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

September 11 and 18, 2026

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it known that John Blackwell, Jhonathan De La Cruz, Richard Kuhn and Carlos & Vixtoria Majano being the owners of property abutting Higgenbotham Road hereby request the Etowah County Commission to vacate said a portion of said road described as follows:

A prescriptive right-of-way lying in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 11, T-10-S, R-7-E and shown on the Etowah County tax map as being 30’ in width and lying 15’ left and right of a centerline being further described as follows.

Commence at a point being the Northeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 11, T-10-S, R-7-E. From said Point of Commencement run south along the east line of said quarter section to a point of intersection with the southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road, said point also being the northeast corner of Parcel 02-01-11-0-000-011.009, PIN 72057 as described in Instrument No. 3436367 and record in the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. From said point run westerly along the northern boundary of said parcel and said southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road to the point of intersection with the southeast right-of-way line of Higgenbotham Road as shown on the Etowah County tax map. Thence continue westerly along said southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road, departing from said parcel boundary to the point of intersection with the centerline of Higgenbotham Road and the Point of Beginning.

From said Point of Beginning run along the centerline of Higgenbotham Road S 61°4’24” W a distance of 213.366’; thence S 62°34’27” W a distance of 101.626’; thence S 60°9’43” W a distance of 85.610’; thence run along a curve to the left having a Radius = 3869.922’, Curve Length = 213.086’, Chord Length = 213.059’, Delta = 03°09’17”; thence S 54°26’33” W a distance of 222.002’; thence S 52°58’53” W a distance of 162.707’; thence S 54°46’59” W a distance of 301.555’; thence run along a curve to the right having a Radius = 809.661’, Curve Length = 123.473’, Chord Length = 123.356’, Delta = 8°44’15”; thence S 69°2’15” W a distance of 89.911’ to the intersection with the eastern right-of-way of Higgenbotham Road and the end of said centerline.

This matter will be considered at the 10-20-2026 Etowah County Commission meeting at 9:00 am at the Etowah County Commission Office, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Greer Building Contractors, LLC, has completed the Contract for Construction of A Modular Building for the Etowah County Board of Education for the State of Alabama and Etowah County, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect at PO Box 1518, Gadsden, AL. 35902, 256-390-5657.

Greer Building Contractors, LLC

110 Thomas Dr.

Gadsden, AL 35904

September 11, 18, and 25, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, DV DPHQGHG notice is hereby given Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for construction of: Connector Additions to Glencoe High School and West End High School, 25-112 for the Etowah County Board of Education, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: McKee & Associates, Inc., Kathy Sheffield, 334-834-9933, 631 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL 35146

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Re-roofing of Rainbow Middle School Cafeteria located at 454 Lumly Road Rainbow City, AL 35906 for the State of Alabama and County of Etowah, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Criag Lipscomb – Architect, LLC, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden AL 35906

GKL Companies, Inc.

2323 East Greenview Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

September 25, October 2, and 9, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, proposes to consider a resolution regarding issuance of the following alcoholic beverage license:

Applicant: BRINKER RESTAURANT CORPORATION

Trade Name: Chilis Grill and Bar

Location: 340 S Albert Rains Blvd

Type: Restaurant Retail Liquor

A public hearing thereof will be held at a regular meeting of the Council at 12:00 p.m. on

September 29, 2026 in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 90 Broad Street. All interested persons are invited to attend and express themselves on this subject.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

______________

ORDINANCE NO. O-27-26

REZONING property being the front road portion of

1651 J.R. Countryman Highway

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-36-25, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the Zoning Classification district for the following described properties from TR, Traditional Residential District to HC, Highway Commercial District. (Property being the Front Road portion of 1651 Highway 411, 7.2 Acres).

TRACT 1 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

A PART OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4, OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, OF SAID SECTION 35, THEN N89°35’41”E A DISTANCE OF 742.05 FEET TO A 5/8” REBAR, THEN N00°41’43”W A DISTANCE OF 521.73 FEET TO A 5/8” REBAR WITH YELLOW CAP STAMPED CDG, THEN N00°56’06”W A DISTANCE OF 201.50 FEET TO AN IRON SET (THIS IRON AND ALL OTHER IRONS REFERRED TO AS “SET” ARE 1/2” REBAR WITH A RED PLASTIC CAP STAMPED ALLEN CA-1005-LS), THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THEN FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING N00°56’06”W A DISTANCE OF 141.21 FEET TO AN IRON SET ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 411. THEN ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID U.S. HIGHWAY 411 N58°14’21”E A DISTANCE OF 496.66 FEET TO A 6” X 6” CONCRETE MONUMENT. THEN CONTINUE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 1814.86 FEET, AN ARC LENGTH OF 435.54 FEET AND A CHORD BEARING AND DISTANCE OF N65°04’18”E 434.50 FEET TO A BUSTED 6” X 6” CONCRETE MONUMENT. THEN CONTINUE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 1814.86 FEET, AN ARC LENGTH OF 27.46 FEET AND A CHORD BEARING AND DISTANCE OF N72°25’38”E 27.46 FEET TO AN IRON SET ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF AN ALLEY. THEN LEAVING THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY 411 AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF AN ALLEY N89°55’28”E A DISTANCE OF 86.89 FEET TO AN IRON SET AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1 OF BROWNING PLACE SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK I, PAGE 92, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. THE ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID BROWNING PLACE SUBDIVISION S00°28’02”E A DISTANCE OF 213.72 FEET TO A 1/2” STEEL ROD. THEN CONTINUE ALONG SAID WEST BOUNDARY OF BROWNING PLACE SUBDIVISION S89°04’37”E A DISTANCE OF 39.54 FEET TO AN IRON SET. THEN CONTINUE ALONG SAID WEST BOUNDARY OF BROWNING PLACE SUBDIVISION S00°44’46”E A DISTANCE OF 100.00 FEET TO A 3/8” BENT REBAR. THEN CONTINUE ALONG SAID WEST BOUNDARY OF BROWNING PLACE SUBDIVISION S00°55’51”E A DISTANCE OF 35.70 FEET TO AN IRON SET. THEN LEAVING SAID WEST BOUNDARY OF BROWNING PLACE SUBDIVISION S89°39’11”W A DISTANCE OF 462.15 FEET TO AN IRON SET. THEN CONTINUE S89°39’11”W A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF A FUTURE PROPOSED ROAD. THEN ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY S00°20’49”W A DISTANCE OF 250.00 FEET TO AN IRON SET. THEN LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY N89°39’11”W A DISTANCE OF 456.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 6.23 ACRES MORE OR LESS. ACCORDING TO A SURVEY PREPARED BY ALLEN LAND SURVEYING DATED 10-17-2025, PROJECT NUMBER 25-116.

TRACT 2 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

A PART OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4, OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, OF SAID SECTION 35, THEN N89°35’41”E A DISTANCE OF 742.05 FEET TO A 5/8” REBAR. THEN N00°41’43”W A DISTANCE OF 521.73 FEET TO A 5/8” REBAR WITH YELLOW CAP STAMPED CDG. THEN N00°56’06”W A DISTANCE OF 342.72 FEET TO AN IRON SET (THIS IRON AND ALL OTHER IRONS REFERRED TO AS “SET” ARE 1/2” REBAR WITH A RED PLASTIC CAP STAMPED ALLEN CA-1005-LS) ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 411. THEN LEAVING SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY N00°56’06”W A DISTANCE OF 227.39 FEET TO AN IRON SET ON THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID U.S HIGHWAY 411, THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THEN FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING, LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY N00°56’06”W A DISTANCE OF 146.99 FEET TO AN IRON SET. THEN N00°56’06”W A DISTANCE OF 56.76 FEET TO AN IRON SET. THEN N89°19’57”E A DISTANCE OF 322.09 FEET TO AN IRON SET ON THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID U.S HIGHWAY 411. THEN ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY S30°12’25”E A DISTANCE OF 8.50 FEET TO A 6” X 6” BUSTED CONCRETE MONUMENT. THEN CONTINUE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY N58°13’07”W A DISTANCE OF 379.99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.79 ACRES MORE OR LESS. ACCORDING TO A SURVEY PREPARED BY ALLEN LAND SURVEYING DATED 10-17-2025, PROJECT NUMBER 25-116.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

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ORDINANCE NO. O-28-26

Amending Fiscal Year 2027 Budget

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O-26-26 (Fiscal Year 2027 Budget) is further amended by transferring $75,000.00 from account 001-25-2510- 410-416090-MISCELLANEOUS PAVING CREW to account 001-95-9510-410-416115- GADSDEN CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

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RESOLUTION NO. R-546-26

Authorizing Annulment of Margie Street

Whereas, Geoffrey Jones and Cynthia Hester Jones are the sole owners of property abutting the rights of way, more particularly described as follows:

A parcel of land that is described as beginning at northeast corner of Lot I of the James Neal Subdivision recorded in Plat Book “ I”, Page I60 as filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a westerly direction 118.32’ to the northwest corner of Lot I of said subdivision; thence in a southerly direction along the western boundary lines of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of said subdivision the distance of 919.65’ to the southwest corner of Lot 7 of said subdivision; thence west 5O.1’ to the southeast corner of Lot 8 of said subdivision; thence in a northerly direction along the eastern boundary lines of Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 of said subdivision the distance of 9l8.17’; thence in an easterly direction approximately 50’ to the northwest corner of Lot 1, being the point of beginning. Said property describing the area described as Margie Street as depicted on the James Neal Subdivision plat as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 160 as filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said proposed annulment being subject to any easement rights for the existing utilities along said street and any future utilities that will be constructed.

Whereas, the above-named owners desire to vacate and annul the rights of way more particularly described above, pursuant to the provisions of Section 23-4-20 Alabama Code (1975), as amended; and

Whereas, the said owners have made their Declaration of Vacation and Annulment of right of way, duly executed and acknowledged, and has requested that the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, gives its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid; and

Whereas, notice of hearing upon the proposed vacation has been duly given in accordance with the law, by publication thereof in The Messenger, a publication of general circulation in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and

Whereas, such hearing has been duly afforded by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at which any persons desiring to address or speak to the proposed vacation have been given the opportunity to do so; and

Whereas, the City Council has determined that the proposed vacation will not deprive other property owners of any right they may have to convenient and reasonable means of ingress and egress to and from their property;

Whereas, upon due consideration, the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, has determined that it wishes to give its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, does hereby consent to the vacation of the street described above.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

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RESOLUTION NO. R-547-26

Authorizing Annulment of Rights-Of-Way Portion of Nancy Ave

Whereas, Mark Allen Mangum and wife, Malinda Mangum, Catherine Michelle West, and husband, Michael West, are the sole owners of all property abutting the rights of way, more particularly described as follows:

Tract #1: Begin at an existing 1” pipe at the Southwest corner of Lot #8, in Block “16”, of Clayton Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 70 & 71, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and point being at the intersection with the Northerly R/W of Nancy Avenue (50’ R/W) and the Easterly R/W of Perry Street (50’ R/W), and run S02°01’41 “E, along said Perry Street Easterly R/W, 25.06 feet to a point; thence run S87°56’22”E, leaving said R/W, 300.09 feet to a point at the intersection with the Westerly R/W of Wilson Drive (50’ R/W); thence run N02°01’41”W, along said Westerly R/W, 25.06 feet to an existing¾” pipe; thence run N87°56’22”W, leaving said Westerly R/W , 300.09 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the annulled Nancy Avenue, lying between Block “16” on the North, and Block “17” on the South, Clayton Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and

contains 0.17 acre (more or less).

Tract #2: Commence at an existing 1” pipe at the Southwest corner of Lot #8, in Block “16”, of Clayton Subdivision, as recorded in Pl at Book “D”, Pages 70 & 71, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said point being at the intersection with the Northerly R/W of Nancy Avenue (50’ R/W) and the Easterly R/W of Perry Street (50’ R/W), and run S02°01’41”E, along said Perry Street Easterly R/W, 25.06 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run S87°56’22”E, leaving said R/W, 300.09 feet to a point at the intersection with the Westerly R/W of Wilson Drive (50’ R/W); thence run S02°01’41 “E, along said Westerly R/W, 25.06 feet to a point; thence run N87°56’22”W, leaving said R/W, 300.09 feet to a point on said Perry Street Easterly R/W; thence run N02°01’41 “W, along said Easterly R/W, 25.06 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the annulled Nancy Avenue, lying between Block “16” on the North, and Block “17” on the South, Clayton Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains .017 acre (more or less).

Said proposed annulment being subject to any easement rights for the existing utilities along said street and any future utilities that will be constructed.

Whereas, the above-named owners desire to vacate and annul the rights of way more particularly described above, pursuant to the provisions of Section 23-4-20 Alabama Code (1975), as amended; and

Whereas, the said owners have made their Declaration of Vacation and Annulment of right of way, duly executed and acknowledged, and has requested that the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, give its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid; and

Whereas, notice of hearing upon the proposed vacation has been duly given in accordance with the law, by publication thereof in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and

Whereas, such hearing has been duly afforded by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at which any persons desiring to address or speak to the proposed vacation have been given the opportunity to do so; and

Whereas, the City Council has determined that the proposed vacation will not deprive other property owners of any right they may have to convenient and reasonable means of ingress and egress to and from their property;

Whereas, upon due consideration, the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, has determined that it wishes to give its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, does hereby consent to the vacation of the street described above.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on September 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive , Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Victoria Trammell Unit 61 and 135

Antwon Powell. Unit 70

Sheland Frazier. Unit 152

Shon Kidd. Unit 154

Zana Spears Unit 149 and 150

September 18 and 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Scion XA Vin# JTKKT624960165713 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am 10/24/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 18 and 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Noah’s Garage will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle

2005 Mazda Tribute VIN: 4F2CZ061X5KM43321

2011 Ford Escape VIN: 1fmu0d78bkb35223

2014 Scion FR-S VIN: JF1ZNAA19E9705815

The public auction will be held at Noah’s Garage, 2871 Shady Lane South at 10:00am OCTOBER 23, 2026.

There is a reserve that must be met.The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 25 and October 2, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Thacker Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2000 Chevrolet Silverado VIN: 2GCEC19T6Y1119851

The public auction will be held at Thacker Towing, 927 5th Ave NE, Attalla, AL 35954 on October 23, 2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 18 and 25, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle:

2004 Honda CRF 230F Vin# 9C2ME09044R002416

The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am 10/29/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 25 and October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONEDVEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Thacker Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1GNFK16Z94J249968

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2G1WW12EX29248216

The public auction will be held at Thacker Towing, 927 5th Ave NE, Attalla, AL 35954 on October 30, 2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 25 and October 2, 2026

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RESOLUTION NO. R-553-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1534 4TH AVENUE (HOUSE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 19 BLK 13 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN

Tax Parcel ID: 15-03-05-3-000-101.000

PIN #: 36969

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to FREDY A. MARROQUIN LOPEZ and ETELVIA GABRIELA MIATES MARROQUIN, 401 SOUTH 15TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1534 4TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 407 S 15TH ST, GADSDEN, AL 35901-3409.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-554-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1407 ALABAMA AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All of Lot Number Four (4), and that part of Lot Number Three (3), de-scribed as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Number 3, and run in a Northerly direction along the West line thereof to the Northwest corner of said Lot Number 3; thence Easterly and along the North line of said Lot Number 3, a distance of five feet; thence in a Southerly direction and in a direct line to the point of beginning; all in Block Number 10, in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, beginning on Page 206, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-2-000-041.000

PIN: 36629

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROBERT STEPHEN NORTH, 1407 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1113 ROCKWAY DRIVE, CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE 37411-1376, CHRISTYONNA LAKYSHA COLLINS, 1407 ALABAMA AVE, GADSDEN, AL 35901, subject to that certain mortgage in favor of DORA DEAN CRESS, executed by TONY L. POE and wife BRENDA L. POE, 1407 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, CHRIS-TYONNA LAKYSHA COLLINS, 1407 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-555-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located 1311 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 4 BLK 11 INTERURBAN LAND COMPANYS 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-033.000

PIN# 36620

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given DONNA K ERWIN, 1311 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2956.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-556-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located 406 ROSLYN DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 18 BLK I OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-015.000

PIN# 14299

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given VALLENCIAU LIZA ST GEORGE, 406 ROSLYN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1752.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-557-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 540 TYLER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

E1/2 LT 19 H HERZBERG PROP A-89 GADSDEN SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-222.000

PIN# 19937

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARIE LEACH, 540 TYLER STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-558-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

112 PARK STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number Two (2) of the Eastland Park Addition to East Gads-den, Etowah County, Alabama, as same appears of record in Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, Book 370, Page 356.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-14-1-000-222.000

PIN# 43570

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to GADS-DEN LAND BANK, P.O. BOX 267, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902-0267, 112 PARK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADS-DEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-559-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

518 PLAINVIEW STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Lot Number “L” in the Re-subdivision of Lot Number Seventeen (17) S. W. Arnold Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 125, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-4-000-258.000

PIN# 19978

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to GLADYS B. HARRIS, P.O. BOX 9722, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35220, OCCUPANT, 518 PLAINVIEW STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901. GLADYS B. HARRIS, P.O. BOX 9772, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35220.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-560-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1513 ROOSEVELT AVENUE (HOUSE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Fourteen (14) in Block Twenty-nine (29) in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “B” pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-03-08-3-000-253.000

PIN #: 39694

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LINDA USRY, 2903 MCGUIRE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1513 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, possible right of redemption to DAVID HODGES, 1513 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-561-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 422 N 9th Street in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 16 BLK 1 ELLIOTT ADD #7 PLAT B-23 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#:15-02-04-2-000-249.000

PIN# 33421

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TONYA F PORTER, 809 PULLTIGHT ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-562-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1001 FIRST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 1-3 BLK 1 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT A-23 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-427.000

PIN# 33620

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given HASSELL M FREEMAN & WILLODENE ‘TRUST’ FREEMAN, 474 HA-ZEL BEND RD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954-8912.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-563-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 407 AVALON LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 4 BLK I OAKLEIGH EST 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-023.000

PIN# 14307

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given STATE OF ALABAMA, PO BOX 327210 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 366132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

___________

RESOLUTION NO. R-564-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 511 BLYTHE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK 35 GARDEN CITY SUB #1 PLAT C-409 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-302.000

PIN# 30901

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ANA MARTIN DOMINGO, 1305 STILLMAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL 35903-2553.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-565-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 917 BROOKSIDE DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 5 BLK 8 MOUNTAIN BROOK RE-ARR PLAT E-11 GADSDEN SEC 33

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-4-000-031.000

PIN# 17042

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to REBECCA BUGGS, 917 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2345.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-566-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1506 CREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 14 BLK 1 HIGHLAND CREST ADD PLAT B-399 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-202.000

PIN# 39257

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given JERRY D BONNESS, 1506 CREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-567-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2502 DUBLIN STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 31 HOOKS LAKE ADD PLAT B-294 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Tax ID#:10-07-25-2-000-230.000

PIN# 14269

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given JEREMY D BOWMAN & MICHAELA B STUDDARD, 2502 DUBLIN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-568-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1413 FORREST AVENUE (County records has property listed as 116 NORTH FRANKLIN STREET) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK 1 W A CROCHERN 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-217.000

PIN# 36822

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given RANDY L & JODY L GLADDEN, 8795 SCENIC HIGHWAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-569-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1423 FORREST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

LT 7 BLK 1 W A CROCHERON 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-212.000

PIN# 36816

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given BRADLEY K HESTER, 383 FERN CREEK DRIVE, SPRINGVILLE, AL-ABAMA 35146.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-570-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3605 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 9-10 BLK 3 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D-135 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-291.000

PIN#: 50026

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given JUSTIN L BROWN & EVA L BROWN, 3605 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-571-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 312 HERZBERG AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 7 BLK 3 W.T. COX’S EAST BROAD STREET 2ND ADDT PLAT C-199 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-135.000

PIN# 35724

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to BILLY B. & JOYCE A. LACY, 312 HERZBERG CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-2317

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

__________

RESOLUTION NO. R-572-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 10 LAUREL ROAD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 130 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-555 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-346.000

PIN# 18771

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SANDRA BECK, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-573-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1408 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6-7 BLK A O H ALFORD SUB 1 PLAT B-348 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-172.000

PIN# 36789

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given GARY CHRISTOPHER BROWN, 509 SOUTH 16TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3424.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-574-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 904 SAINT ELMO AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6 BLK C FORREST HILL ADD TO GADSDEN PLAT A-39 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-3-000-045.000

PIN# 35193

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given RLF SOUTHERN PROPERTIES, LLC, 904 SAINT ELMO AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-575-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1006 SEQUOYAH AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK 8 WARDS ADD PLAT B-53 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-361.000

PIN# 20111

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given LUIS LOPEZ, 128 GREENBRIAR ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-576-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1102 SEQUOYAH AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 2 BLK 9 WARDS ADD PLAT B-53 GADSDEN SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-343.000

PIN# 20088

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given STATE OF ALABAMA, PO BOX 327210 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-577-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1334 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 12 BLK 12 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS REAR BK 11 PLAT C-293 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-332.000

PIN# 31413

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to GUADALUPE SANTIAGO ORTIZ, 900 KING ST S, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-578-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 707 WINDSOR STREET (County records list property address as 706 Raley Street) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 5-10 & 18 BLK F OAKVIEW ADD PLAT B-337 DESC AS BEG AE NE COR LT 10 BLK F TH S 85 TO POB TH W 132.21 TH S 103.12 TH E 56.53 TH S 95.8 TH E ALNG ROW RALEY ST 25 TH N 137.8 TH E 50 TH N 62.7 TO POB 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-076.000

PIN# 31550

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PEDRO MATEO, 706 RALEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-579-26

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 805 WINDSOR STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 4 & 5 BLK G OAKVIEW ADD PLAT B-337 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-073.000

PIN# 31547

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LOPEZ DIEGO LOPEZ, 1402 S. FEDERAL HWY, APT. 45, LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA 33460-5703

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 15, 2026.

Jennifer Smith, City Clerk

September 25, 2026