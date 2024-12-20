Area gridders make all-region team

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy
Several local high school football players were recently selected to the Class 4A, All-Region 6 team for the 2024 season.
Etowah senior Jameson Scissum (pictured at far left) was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year after finishing with 2,191 total yards and 33 touchdowns. He was 124-for-205 in passing for 2,056 yards and 23 touchdowns and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 935 yards and 12 TDs on 102 attempts.
Making the first-team offense offense were senior quarterback Bryce Whitaker, senior lineman Daylon Reeves and senior fullback Alex Carter from Hokes Bluff; senior lineman Jalen Grear and senior receiver Lamont Richardson from Etowah;; and senior tight end Parker Smith from Ashville. Selected to the first-team defense were senior lineman Colten Shields, junior defensive back Drew McCarver and senior defensive back Anderson Morgan from Hokes Bluff and senior lineman Cito Williams, sophomore linebacker Bryson Henry and senior defensive back Cash Hayes from Etowah.
Picked for the second-team offense were senior halfback Blain Barron, senior lineman Leon Chen and senior receiver Logan Weimann from Hokes Bluff; senior receiver Zaden Knight and senior tight end Bennett Reeves from Etowah; and junior quarterback J.B. Potter, senior halfback Jamon Williams and junior receiver Nate Huckbay from Ashville.
Named to the second-team defense were senior lineman Clayton Helms, senior linebacker Connor Ford and junior defensive back Blake Green from Hokes Bluff and junior defensive back Jaxon McCall from Etowah.
Earning honorable mention recognition were Bray Davis, Braydon Howard, Caden Howard, Conner Wellingham and Brodie Brogdon from Hokes Bluff; Alex Taylor, Cole Kirby, Ethan Honeycutt, Bradley Pledger and Kenneth Boley from Etowah; and Mike Tindall and Justin Henderson from Ashville.