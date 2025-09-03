Local high school varsity football scores from August 21-22 and upcoming games

Coosa Christian
The Conquerors lost on the road to Pierce County, Ga. on Aug. 22. The final score was 20-17. They face Pell City at home on Aug. 29.
Etowah High School
The Blue Devils lost on the road to Jacksonville on Aug. 22. The final score was 45-7. They are off this week, but resume play on Sept. 5 at Hokes Bluff.
Gadsden City High School
The Titans lost on the road to Muscle Shoals on Aug. 21. The final score was 24-6. They face off against Hewitt-Trussville at home on Aug. 29.
Gaston High School
The Bulldogs won on the road to Asbury on Aug. 22. The final score was 34-6. They are off this week, but resume play on Sept. 5 at Cedar Bluff.
Glencoe High School
The Yellowjackets played at home on Aug. 22 and shut-out Southeastern. The final score was 7-0. They are on the road this week and play Westbrook Christian on Aug. 29.
Hokes Bluff High School
The Eagles played at home on Aug. 22 and shut-out Westbrook Christian. The final score was 14-0. They are on the road this week and play Southside on Aug. 28.
Sardis High School
The Lions lost on the road to Geraldine on Aug. 21. The final score was 41-14. They face Cleburne County at home on Aug. 29.
Southside High School
The Panthers lost on the road to Guntersville on Aug. 22. The final score was 31-14. They face Hokes Bluff at home on Aug. 28.
Westbrook Christian School
The Warriors lost on the road to Hokes Bluff on Aug. 22. The final score was 14-0. They face Glencoe at home on Aug. 29.
West End High School
The Patriots lost on the road to Pleasant Valley on Aug. 22. The final score was 34-0. They face Sand Rock at home on Aug. 29.