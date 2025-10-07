Local high school Week 7 update

Coosa Christian
The Conquerors won on the road against Cleveland on Oct. 2. The final score was 58-13. Coosa will be on the road again Oct. 10 when they travel to Cold Springs.
Etowah High School
The Blue Devils lost on the road to Oneonta on Oct. 3. The final score was 21-7. Etowah will be facing Anniston at home on Oct. 10.
Gadsden City High School
The Titans took down Lee-Huntsville at home on Oct. 3. The final score was 44-6. Gadsden City is at home again on Oct. 10 when they will face Fort Payne.
Gaston High School
The Bulldogs fell to Section at home on Oct. 3. The final score was 42-30. Gaston will face Pleasant Valley at home on Oct. 10.
Glencoe High School
The Yellowjackets defeated Weaver at home on Oct. 3. The final score was 56-19. Glencoe will face Saks at home on Oct. 10.
Hokes Bluff High School
The Eagles fell to Alexandria at home on Oct. 3. The final score was 39-21. Hokes Bluff will travel to Cherokee County on Oct. 10.
Sardis High School
The Lions lost on the road to Boaz on Oct. 3. The final score was 28-24. Sardis will host Douglas at home on Oct. 10.
Southside High School
The Panthers defeated Mae-Jemison in two rounds of overtime on Oct. 3. The final score was 22-16. Southside will travel to Buckhorn on Oct. 10.
Westbrook Christian School
The Warriors shut out Ohatchee on the road on Oct. 3. The final score was 48-0. Westbrook will travel to Triton, Ga. on Oct. 10. The game will begin at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST.
West End High School
The Patriots was shut out on the road at Cold Springs on Oct. 3. The final score was 28-0. West End will host Ider at home on Oct. 10.
Current Standings as of September 26, 2025
Coosa Christian School (3-0 in region, 3-2 overall) is ranked first in Class 2A, Region 6.
Etowah High School (0-3 in region, 0-4 overall) is ranked last in Class 4A, Region 6.
Gadsden City High School (2-0 in region, 2-2 overall) is ranked second in Class 6A, Region 8.
Gaston High School (0-2 in region, 1-3 overall) is ranked last in Class 2A, Region 7.
Glencoe High School (2-1 in region, 3-1 overall) is ranked fourth in Class 3A, Region 6.
Hokes Bluff High School (2-1 in region, 3-1 overall) is ranked fifth in Class 4A, Region 6.
Sardis High School (0-3 in region, 1-4 overall) is ranked last in Class 5A, Region 8.
Southside High School (1-1 in region, 1-3 overall) is ranked fifth in Class 6A, Region 8.
Westbrook Christian School (3-1 in region, 3-1 overall) is ranked third Class 3A, Region 6.
West End High School (0-3 in region, 1-4 overall) is ranked last in Class 2A, Region 6.