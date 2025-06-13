Local students named to various school’s honors lists

Eli Dalton Grace of Rainbow City, a Westbrook Christian School graduate, completed the Marion Military Institute Spring 2025 semester on the college’s Dean’s List. This academic achievement requires a GPA of 3.5-3.99. Grace is now a Marion Made graduate, earning an associate’s degree on May 10.

Ohio University Patton College of Education student Mar Childers, of Gadsden, has been named to OHIO’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Jacob Sanford, of Rainbow City, has been named to the 2025 spring semester Dean’s List at Lindsey Wilson College. Students named to the Dean’s List are full-time undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale and who are in good academic standing for the semester.

Hadlee Bell, of Gadsden, earned Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2025 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

Samford University recognizes 2,222 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. Gadsden locals Judd Malone, law and history major; Jake Malone, political science; Kimberly Cornelius, communication sciences and disorders major; Garrett Shoars, pre-business major; and Blake Willingham, exercise science (HP) major, earned a spot on the list. So did Rainbow City locals Joanna Rayburn, communication sciences and disorders major; Bethany Garmon, human development and family science major; and Lauren Weaver, exercise science (HP) major. Southside locals Camryn Blackwell, health sciences major; Albert Theriot, law and history major; and Samuel Pence, TFY-perform/teach Artistry major, also earned spots. As did Nora Bunke, liberal studies (OL) major, of Hokes Bluff.

Wallace State Community College named 685 students to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintain at 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours. Mallory Brooks, of Southside, was named to the President’s List. Jamie Cordell, of Gadsden; Sarah McCarver, of Hokes Bluff; Lauren Arriaga, of Rainbow City; and Damien Bothwell, of Rainbow City, were all named to the Dean’s List.

More than 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2025. To be named to the President’s List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit. Local students named to that list were: Carli Astin, Machara Campbell, Emily Davenport, Jordan Edmondson, Hailey Hendon, Madison Latham, Kayla Lee, Rose Losco, Lucy Mabrey, Andrew McBurnett, Greenlee McBurnett, Vallie Mitchell, Bailee Neal, Alexandria Opdycke, Magan Richey, Macayla Shepherd, Jackson Lasseter, Kaleigh Wester, Cameron White, Parker Gross, all of Southside; Haley Allen, Abby Austin, Ruthie Baker, Mackenzie Bates, Jake Battles, Karli Battles, Clay Bishop, Gracie Blair, Kaci Boyd, Hannah Brown, Yi Chen, Leia Cook, Lessie Corriveau, Amy Cramer, Holly Davenport, Bonita Dillon, Hunter Duke-Walters, Luke Easterwood, Adam Easterwood, Savanah Ferguson, Hunter Fordham, Dru Fortenberry, Kayla Gregory, Leihton Gowens, Mckenzie Hancock, Jacob Henson, Lina Hijazeen, Kolby Hodge, Aleza Kaleem, Kaylee Knight, Ian Lang, Lily McCary, Carson McCreless, Hannah Mcfarland, Cameron Moore, Angelica Nail, Rhavena Pires, Emma Riseborough, Alissa Russell, Sujata Sinha, Haleigh Skelton, Jaliah Summerlin, Sasha Tidwell, Emma Townsend, Hayden Tucker, Alexis Williams, Katie Williamson, Summer Zamora, all of Gadsden; Grace Ann Clontz, Bryan Counts, Julie Dougherty, Carly Lankford, Andrew Martin, Dhruv Patel, Alexander Robinson, Nicholas Sasser, Ethan Schauer, Ashlyn Smith, Chrissy Winters, all of Rainbow City; Breanna Beasley, Michael Dalesandro, Landon Hawkins, Karis O’Bryant, Carly Wood, all of Hokes Bluff; Joshua Gomez, John Heston, Amelia Wright, all of Glencoe.

More than 1,300 students have been named to the Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2025. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit. Local students named to the list are: Gabriel Baty, Madison Brooks, Kylie Barron, David Bonner, Allie Condy, Joseph Craig, Elizabeth Clevenger, Samuel Cushing, Braden Richee, Emma Grizzard, Raegan Harrell, Leah Hooks, Emma Knowlton, Macey Herren, Sara Mikle, Jordan Mcdaniel, Caddon Moore, Kaitlyn Motes, Madison Osborne, Molly Pearce, Malcolm Prater, Rylee Moore, Laura Satterfield, Destiny Sitz, Anna Tallent, Mackensy Wester, Kari Wineman, Abbigail Witt, Maria Del Rosario Garcia Garcia, all of Southside; Trenton Atkins, Robbie Cole, Riley Cook, Carson Davis, Ethan Stumpfl Dennis, Grace Dodd, Dylan Johnston, Aamiyah Jackson, Mollie Jackson, Katty Juarez, Kimora Linder, Elizabeth Martin, Anthony Mezzanotte, Elizabeth Myers, Cynthia Nkulikiye, Evelyn Oden, William Peavy, Skylar Reaves, Cianni Rhodes, Lily Riseborough, Jason Santos, Jaedyn Sharp, Saige Trainor, Emi Womack, Erica Williams, Zhaniqua Washington, Jaxon Washburn, Kaitlyn Hughes, Broady Johnson, Hayden Gallahar, Madison Charping, Hunter Hancock, all of Gadsden; Seqouah Bradford, Madison Charping, Jessica Clontz, Krislin Ford, Caylan Kilgore, Mary Jones, Emma Roach, Anastasia Pinkston, Cammie Perkins, Carli Phillips, Zachary Sparks, Parker Stanfield, Jeffery Wall, all of Rainbow City; Justin Chain, Katie Edwards, Connor Faulkner, John Gilchrist, Molly Jensen, Madilyn Lockridge, Jordyn Morris, Charlise Robertson, Linsey Smith, Kenneth Whitmire, all of Glencoe; Sean Duke-Walters, Samantha Elliott, Kayla Ford, John Golden, Kadyn Howell, all of Hokes Bluff.

Bella Wade, from Gadsden, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William and Mary for the spring 2025 semester. To achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

Belmont University recently released the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. Approximately 47 percent of the University’s 6,912 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2025 Dean’s List. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Lane Falcon and Hartley Reynolds, of Gadsden, and Garrett Spears, of Rainbow City, were named to the list.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named numerous students to the Spring 2025 President’s List. The spring terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Nicholas Franklin and Christina Santiago, both of Gadsden, were named to the list.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named numerous students on being named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The spring terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Hailey Meador, of Southside, and Heather Cole, of Gadsden, were named to the Dean’s List.