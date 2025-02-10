Local teams fall in subregionals

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Mazely Ball goes in for a layup during the Lady Eagles’ 48-37 loss to Alexandria in the Class 3A subregional playoffs on Friday, Feb. 7 at HBHS. (courtesy of Alex Chaney)



Hokes Bluff fell to Alexandria, 48-37, in the Class 3A subregional playoffs on Friday, Feb. 7 at HBHS.

The Lady Eagles led 17-13 after one period and 24-20 at halftime before the Lady Valley Cubs took a 37-29 lead after three quarters.

In other local girls subregional action, Coosa Christian lost to Winterboro, 66-16; Westbrook Christian came up short against Saks, 39-35; and Sardis fell to Arab, 65-55.