Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
February 11, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
February 11, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Local teams fall in subregionals

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Mazely Ball goes in for a layup during the Lady Eagles’ 48-37 loss to Alexandria in the Class 3A subregional playoffs on Friday, Feb. 7 at HBHS. (courtesy of Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff fell to Alexandria, 48-37, in the Class 3A subregional playoffs on Friday, Feb. 7 at HBHS.
The Lady Eagles led 17-13 after one period and 24-20 at halftime before the Lady Valley Cubs took a 37-29 lead after three quarters.
In other local girls subregional action, Coosa Christian lost to Winterboro, 66-16; Westbrook Christian came up short against Saks, 39-35; and Sardis fell to Arab, 65-55.

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

Latest Sports

Lady Titans back at regionals after five-year gap
Subpar free throw shooting hampers Conquerors in subregionals
Eagles, Jackets, Titans advance to JSU
Local teams fall in subregionals
Panthers qualify for state wrestling tournament

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 02-07-2025

Download and view the newest E-Edition by clicking here.

E-Edition 02-07-2025

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia