Local woman shares epilepsy journey, raises awareness

Gadsden native Nancy Stewart was first diagnosed with epilepsy in November 2009.

“I didn’t know what was happening to me, but I knew something was wrong,” Stewart said.

She began experiencing dizzy spells, lightheadedness and head spasms that terrified her. After receiving her diagnosis, Stewart said she was in denial.

“I thought if you had epilepsy, you did all kinds of jerking, shaking and rolling on the floor,” she said.

Stewart said she was unaware there were several types of epilepsy and sought a second opinion.

Despite being one of the most common neurological conditions, epilepsy is widely misunderstood. It affects people of all ages, races and backgrounds, and most who are diagnosed never discover the origin of their disease.

Stewart said she feels extremely fortunate and blessed.

“My medicine has kept my seizures under control,” she said, adding that many people have a much worse condition. Stewart said most of her seizures go unnoticed.

“I thank God every day, and I pray for all the people and families who live with epilepsy,” she said.

Stewart said she has learned what triggers her seizures and can often control them.

“I take two types of medicine, and I have a wonderful doctor,” she said.

Stewart said she is also thankful for the support of her husband, Steve, and her son and daughter-in-law, Beau and Lee Ann. She described her family as “a gift from heaven.”

Not going unnoticed is her seizure dog, Jax. There are two types of seizure dogs: seizure response and seizure alert. Seizure response dogs react to someone having a seizure, comforting them and preventing self-harm. Seizure alert dogs can sense an oncoming seizure and alert the person, giving them a chance to stop or lessen its effects.

Stewart said Jax has both abilities. She discovered this when she became overheated while doing yardwork, which led to a seizure.

“My blood pressure went sky high — something like 240 over 150,” she said. “Steve called 911, and as the paramedics worked to get my blood pressure down, Jax, who was in the bedroom behind a puppy gate, somehow escaped and rushed to my side, jumping over paramedics to aid me.”

The paramedics were in disbelief, claiming they had never witnessed anything like it before, she said. Stewart’s blood pressure quickly returned to normal.

Stewart said she later spoke with experts who confirmed that Jax has an amazing ability to sense her needs.

“Most of the time he’s just a fun-loving pet — happy as a lark — but whenever I need him, he always springs into action,” she said.

Stewart said she feels lucky that she has never encountered any stigma or negativity because of her condition.

With November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, Stewart said she wants to educate people about what to do if they witness someone having a seizure.

“I would like to share the message that, while I have never encountered any stigma about my condition, others have, especially those who have grand mal seizures,” she said.

She added that people should remain calm and clear the area around the person having a seizure.

“Gently place them on their side, put something under their head and loosen any tight clothing, especially around the neck,” she said. “Never try to restrain them or hold their tongue… The biggest myth is that someone having a seizure will swallow their tongue.”

She also wants to dispel the myth that epilepsy is contagious, saying there are many misconceptions that lead to fear, stigma and discrimination.

Stewart hopes her transparency about living with epilepsy will help increase awareness.

She said it’s important for people to know there are more than 40 types of seizures and that more than 1 in 10 people will experience one in their lifetime, with 1 in 26 developing epilepsy.

Because 54,000 people are diagnosed with epilepsy in Alabama and 3.4 million in the United States, Stewart said she is encouraged that Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Nov. 1 declaring November Epilepsy Awareness Month.

“Raising awareness helps people understand,” Stewart said. “This not only helps those with epilepsy, but it also helps their families who are affected by it.”

She added that awareness can also lead to much-needed contributions in the fight to end the disease.

“My favorite Bible verse has always been Philippians 4:13: ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,’” Stewart said. “I believed this long before I developed epilepsy, but I believe it even more now.”

To learn more about epilepsy or to donate to the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama visit https://epilepsyalabama.com/