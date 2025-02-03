Locals compete at state track meet

Messenger file photo

Four area high school student-athletes finished in the top 10 of their respective events at the AHSAA indoor state track and field meet on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Two local athletes placed fifth. In Class 6A boys, Southside’s Evan Christopher (pictured at left) posted a time of 9:46.25 in the 3200-meter run. In Class 1A-3A boys shot put, Westbrook Christian’s Erik Kirkpatrick had a throw of 43-03.00.

Two Ashville High students came in sixth place in Class 4A/5A. Allie Cone broke her won school in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:27.44, while Parker Smith measured at 5-10.00 in the high jump. Ashville’s Presley Blackwell came in ninth in the high jump at 4-08.00.