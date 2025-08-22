Locals head to the polls on Tuesday, August 26

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, August 26, to vote on local seats.

In Attalla, Mayor Larry Means, Councilman Duane Ball for Place 1, Councilman Anthony Cylar for Place 2, Councilman Donald Oliver for Place 3 and Councilman Joe W. Hereford for Place 4 are all unopposed. Place 5 incumbent Councilman Bob Cross faces challenger Wiley Quarles.

In Glencoe, Councilman Danny Wagnon for Place 1, Councilman Steven Warren for Place 2, Councilman Michael Sizemore for Place 4 and Councilman Cody Rampey for Place 5 are all unopposed. Mayoral incumbent Chris Hare faces challenger Jim Runner and Place 3 incumbent Councilman Colt Turner faces challenger Wayne Farley.

In Rainbow City, Mayor Joe Taylor, candidate Jerry Ramsey for Place 1, Councilman Jeff Prince for Place 3, Councilman Jameson Jenkins for Place 4 and Councilman Clark Hopper for Place 5 are all unopposed. Incumbent Councilman Randy Vice for Place 2 faces challenger Chris Smith. Councilwoman Anita Bedwell for Place 1 did not run for reelection.

In Reece City, Mayoral incumbent Phil Colegrove will face challenger David “D.J.” Nation. Running for Place 2 is Gail Minshew and Angel Hayes, running for Place 3 is Guy Trey Cain and Glenell Grant, and running for Place 4 is James D. Harp and Rodney McCoy.

In Southside, Mayoral incumbent Dana Snyders faces two challengers — County Commissioner Joey Statum and former Southside Councilman Dan Childs. Incumbent Councilman for Place 1 Keith Clay also faces two challengers — Blake Hayban and Kevin Stephens. Current Councilman John Hatley for Place 2 is not running for reelection. Justin Chandler and Jennifer McGriff are running for Place 2. Incumbent Councilman Joseph Hutchins faces challenger Eddie Thompson for Place 3. Current Council for Place 4 Don Steward is not seeking reelection. Former Southside Mayor Wally Burns and Shane Hamm are running for Place 4. Incumbent Councilman Danny Garnett for Place 5 faces challenger Brett Davis.

In Walnut Grove, Randall Green and Sam Wilkinson are running for mayor, Keith Hollingsworth and Timothy Wayne Hubbard are running for Place 1, Keith Ball and Lewis Kennedy are running for Place 2, Bill Cox and Truman Works are running for Place 3, Steven Cummings and Deborah Goss are running for Place 4, and Jimmy Butts, John R. Lambo and Zack Graham are running for Place 5.

In Sardis and Hokes Bluff, all positions are unopposed and there will be no election.

Seats in Gadsden are not up for reelection this year.

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, encourages Alabama voters to visit Alabama’s trusted source for election information, AlabamaVotes.gov, before heading to the polls on August 26, 2025.

“AlabamaVotes.gov makes several important tools available to Alabama’s voters. Before heading to the polls on August 26th, I would encourage Alabama voters to visit our website and verify their voter registration status and polling location,” Allen said. “Voters can also review information on Alabama’s important photo voter ID requirements on AlabamaVotes.gov.”

On election day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification when voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

Some Etowah County voters will have new polling locations for this upcoming election.

A subcommittee, formed by the County Commission, was tasked to evaluate the polling locations, which were established in the late 1800s, when people were riding on horseback or in wagons to get to the location, according to Etowah County Probate Judge, Scott Hassell.

The subcommittee wanted to ensure convenient access for voters while addressing the staffing shortage of poll workers across the state.

The poll workers are required to work the entire day, which can sometimes be up to 18 hours, and are compensated only a little more than $100. Hassell said that most of the poll workers recruited by the county are retirees, and it is becoming more difficult to find people who want to work long hours for little pay.

Another reason for the change is to remove public institutions of learning from the polling locations.

The following locations have changed:

Old Gadsden High School to Downtown Civic Center

Tillison Bend Water Authority to East Gadsden Community Center

Reece City City Hall to Kiwanis Pavilion

New Union Fire Station to Egypt Community Center

Ivalee Fire Department to Jane Phillips Community Center

Gallant Fire Department to Jane Phillips Community Center

Altoona Community Center to Walnut Grove Community Center

Walnut Grove Fire Dept to Walnut Grove Community Center

Mountainboro Fire Dept to Sardis City City Hall

North Gadsden Community Center to NE Etowah Community Center

Rainbow City Fire Station #2 to Rainbow City Community Center

Wallace Hall to East Gadsden Community Center

Cave Springs Community Center to Sardis City City Hall

Walnut Park Rec Center to Gadsden Senior Wellness Center

Whorton Bend Fire Department, which was one of the locations that was to be consolidated, will remain as a polling location.