Longest Yard Sale set for August 7-10

One of America’s most scenic shopping scenes, the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” is scheduled for August 7-10, 2025, and as always, it is beginning in Gadsden.

As featured in HGTV coverage, the journey begins in Gadsden, atop Lookout Mountain and spans more than 690 miles through six states to Hudson, Michigan.

Conveniently located just 60 miles north of Birmingham on I-59, Gadsden’s unsurpassed beauty, southern hospitality and quaintness make it the perfect base for a fun and unusual shopping experience. Travel the scenic Lookout Mountain Parkway while experiencing great deals and a wide variety of yard sale items.

Your journey begins at Noccalula Falls Park, where hundreds of vendors will set up around the main parking lot. Be sure to stop by the tourism booth at The Kiwanis Pavilion Thursday – Saturday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. to purchase your official 2025 WLYS T-shirt for only $20 and cold bottled water for only $1. The tourism booth will also have Visitors Information Guides and free church fans to help beat the heat.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale is always the first full weekend in August, so this year those dates fall a little later than usual, August 7-10. Please note that August 7 is also the first day of school for Etowah County, so all vendors and shoppers are asked to please be extra patient, courteous and aware on the roads, especially when travelling Northeast from Noccalula Falls on Tabor Road.

For printable maps and frequently asked WLYS questions, please go to www.127yardsale.com. Shoppers are invited to relax you after a long day of discovering treasures with a delicious meal and rest in one of Gadsden’s hotels or campgrounds.

To find restaurants, lodging and more things to do, please visit www.GreaterGadsden or call 256-549-0351.