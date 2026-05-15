Mah Jongg Social Club

A big surprise arrived at the end of March when the 2026 mah jongg cards came in — a wonderful gift for mah jongg players.

We would like to wish a happy birthday to these members: Donna Spraggins and Cheryl McElwee in January, and Barbara Russell in February.

Please keep in your thoughts and prayers Donna’s sisters, Barb and Debbie; Eva’s daughter, Shea; Gwen’s sister, Cynthia; and Sherry Hunt, who recently underwent finger surgery following an accident.

A new addition to the family: welcome William A. Davis IV, nephew of Wendy Jardet. Congratulations to the parents.

We enjoyed the Delta Kappa Gamma Mah Jongg Tournament and National Mah Jongg Day in April.

Be sure to check out Hunt Vintage and More Variety Vendors Store, located at Third and Locust streets in Gadsden. You may even find some mah jongg items there.

January monthly winners (Wednesday games):

Connie Coley, 1,975; Wendy Jardet, 1,680; Donna Spraggins, 1,430.

February:

Wendy Jardet, 2,135; Donna Spraggins, 1,705; Gwen Bonner, 1,155.

March:

Donna Spraggins, 1,535; Becky Campbell, 1,270; Genni Arledge, 1,211.

January monthly winners (Friday games):

Gwen Bonner, 1,925; Wendy Jardet, 1,925; Connie Coley, 1,455; Donna Spraggins, 1,435.

February:

Wendy Jardet, 1,365; Donna Spraggins, 1,345; Gennie Arledge, 1,110.

March:

Becky Campbell, 1,001; Genni Arledge, 900; Donna Spraggins, 775.

In February, Connie Coley made the 2025 mah jongg hand worth 75 points.

Congratulations, ladies, and good luck with the 2026 mah jongg card.

Submitted by Gwen Bonner.