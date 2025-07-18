Margaritaville on tap at the Ritz

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere — and this weekend, “somewhere” is at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Alabama City.

Make plans to join the cast of Theatre of Gadsden’s summer jukebox musical, Escape to Margaritaville, this weekend and the next weekend for the ultimate indoor beach party.

On tap for audiences is a full slate of Jimmy Buffett’s hottest hits and coolest vibes set to a fictional storyline on stage.

Escape to Margaritaville features music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett, highlighting 20 or so favorites, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and of course, “Margaritaville.”

Beachy attire is encouraged, and in total Jimmy fashion, all shows are BYOB for ages 21 and up. Patrons are welcome to bring coolers and drinks to create that tropical island feel. On opening night, a special Tropical Mixer Punch will be available at the concession stand. Stadium cups with ice will be sold for $5 while they last.

Potential attendees should be aware that some of the lyrics and content in the show is explicit and contains innuendo, all of which is not intended for younger audiences.

Local Parrothead clubs are invited. Groups of 10 or more are also eligible for a discount on tickets, but call 256-547-7469 to reserve ahead.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 18-19 and 25-26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20 and 27.

Purchase tickets online at www.theatreofgadsden.org or by leaving a message at 256-547-7469.