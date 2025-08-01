Subscribe
Mary Ruth Massey

November 10, 1931 – July 23, 2025

Mrs. Massey lived her life for the Lord. A devoted Christian, she deeply loved her church and was always willing to lend a hand—whether to her church family or anyone in need. She was a precious soul, loved by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Massey; stepchildren, Patsy and Mike; and eight siblings.

She is survived by her son, Mark; brother, Billy (Brenda) Boatwright; grandson, Larry (Denice) Brinson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dianne and Brenda for their loving care.

