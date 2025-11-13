M.C. Talton

MC Talton, 86, of Attalla, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Talton, also known as mouse, touched all who had the privilege of knowing him. His journey on this earth was one marked by hard work, strength like armor, and unconditional love. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends and many more. We ask that you remember him not for the way his life ended, but for the way it was lived.

Outside of truck driving, M.C. found joy in playing horseshoes, fishing, roosters, Alabama football, endless cups of coffee and his chewing tobacco, but most of all, spending his days with his grandchildren.

Those who knew Talton will remember him for his knotted-up eyebrows (the Talton look) and the biggest heart a man could have.

Talton is preceded in death by his father E.D. (Red) Talton; his mother Nina Fitts Talton; his brothers Doyle, Ray, Earl, and Elmus Talton; his sisters Claudia Rowland, Ruby Smith, Mary Patterson, Barbara Heath.

He is survived by his children Brian Talton (son), Kristy Causey (daughter), Presley Lawley (daughter), Richard Talton (son); his grandchildren Dylan Causey, Adyson Causey, Dalton, Michael, Shyann, Layla Lawley, Hazel Clark, Rickey and Davey Talton, best friend Janice Talton (mother of Brian, Kristy and Presley), many nieces and nephews, chosen children and grandbabies.

Special thanks given to: Michelle Patterson, Gadsden Cartage, Martha Jean Florist (Jeanie Miller), Teresa Chapman (Church of Love), to anyone who made donations to help make this happen.