Funeral service for Melvin Douglas Slocum, 78 of Glencoe will be held at 10am Friday, August 1, 2025 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9am until time of service.

Mr. Slocum passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025 at his home.

He is preceded in death by his father, Albert J. Slocum; and mother, Althea Clough.

Left to cherish the memory of Melvin are his sons, Tyler Slocum, and Terry (Beth) Slocum; grandchildren, Gavin, Alexandra, Nathan, Caroline, and Matthew Slocum; sister, Karen Hamilton; and brother, Gordon Slocum (Dora Mae).

Mr. Slocum was of the Baptist Faith. He was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School and graduated college from JSU with his bachelors, masters, and EDS degree. He served in the US Army as a Lieutenant Colonel until retirement. He served in the Vietnam Era. He loved going on cruises. He visited most national parks; he has traveled most of the 50 states and some foreign countries. Melvin loved to watch Gavin play basketball. His high school friend, AC McCullars coached a girls basketball team in Atlanta and he went to Atlanta to watch them play all the time.

In lieu of flowers, family requests no flowers, donations can be made to “Grace to You”, Burbank, CA.