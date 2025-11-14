Michael David McCallie, 54, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3. Born on August 10, 1971, Michael was a lifelong resident of Rainbow City where he was known for his kindness, his sense of humor and his deep love for family, music and service.

Michael was preceded in death by his beloved parents, David and Selma McCallie; his grandmothers, Lillian Ruth McCallie and Dorothy Spurlock Miller; and his grandfather, Thomas Anthony Miller.

He is survived by his brother, Lance (Traci) McCallie, and his cherished nephew, John Allen McCallie, who brought him great joy and pride.

A proud graduate of Southside High School, Michael went on to serve honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He also attended Gadsden State Community College and Auburn University, where he pursued his education with dedication and curiosity.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Michael was an avid and talented drummer. His rhythm and passion for music were well known among friends and family, and he often found joy in sharing his talent with others. Whether behind a drum set or simply tapping along to a beat, Michael carried music in his soul.

Michael will be remembered for his loyalty, humility, and the quiet strength with which he lived his life. His legacy lives on through the love of his family and the many hearts he touched along the way.