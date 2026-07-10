Monson named principal of Gadsden City High School

Matthew Monson has been selected as the new principal of Gadsden City High School and said he is eager to begin the 2026-27 school year focused on building relationships, supporting students and staff, and continuing the school’s positive momentum.

A native of Tallassee, Monson earned bachelor’s degrees in history and secondary education from Auburn University in 2006. He later completed a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2011 and an Education Specialist degree in instructional leadership in 2018.

Monson began his career in education in 2006 as a seventh-grade social science teacher and coach in the Madison City School System. From 2009 to 2013, he taught eighth-grade world history and coached football in Tallassee City Schools and at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School.

He entered school administration in 2013 as assistant principal at Montgomery Catholic before serving as principal of the school’s Holy Spirit Campus. He later served as principal at Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP) High School in Montgomery Public Schools before moving to D.A. Smith Middle School in Ozark City Schools. Most recently, Monson served as director of maintenance and operations for Ozark City Schools.

Although he enjoyed his central office role, Monson said he missed the daily interaction with teachers, staff and students that comes with leading a school.

Monson said he was drawn to Gadsden City Schools while looking for opportunities for professional growth. Although he did not grow up in Gadsden, he became familiar with the city while coaching, bringing his girls’ golf team to the Twin Bridges Tournament, and visiting family members who lived in the area.

“Gadsden catches me as a progressive community that appreciates its history and maintains a quaint, small-town feel while also moving forward and embracing innovation,” Monson said.

Monson said the community has welcomed him warmly and that he looks forward to fostering growth that extends beyond the school.

“I told Mr. Blackwell, you’re either getting better or you’re not … you’re living or dying,” Monson said. “You have to decide where you’re going to be on that scale.”

Monson said he made it clear to Superintendent Keith Blackwell and the hiring committee that Gadsden was where he wanted to be.

“I sought out this opportunity and feel that my skills and experience can help the students, the school and ultimately the community,” he said.

He said he wants Gadsden City High School to “be who we say we are” by building on the positive momentum already in place while bringing fresh ideas and maximizing the school’s potential.

Monson said he is especially excited about returning to a school environment and interacting with students every day.

“I want to see our kids every day in every way,” he said.

His immediate priorities include filling staffing needs and establishing a strong vision and mission for the 2026-27 school year.

“I’m looking forward to getting the faculty and staff back into the building and having that first introductory meeting,” Monson said.

Coming from a family of educators, Monson said he understands the significance of his new position and embraces the responsibility that comes with it.

“I love the idea that I’m in a position where I can help positively impact the lives of kids,” he said. “If that means I need to stand in front of the city council or meet with the mayor, I’ll go wherever, whenever, taking the message that this is GCHS; this is what we’re about; these are my kids, and I’m going to love them and be right there with them.”

Monson said his ultimate goal is to prepare students to succeed beyond high school.

“I’m not always going to make the popular decision, but I will make the right decisions,” he said.

He also pledged to maintain an open-door policy for parents and community members.

“It’s not my school; it’s our school,” Monson said. “I welcome the chance to answer questions.”

Monson said parents entrust the school with their children each day, and he is committed to treating every student with the same care and respect he would his own.

He credited his parents, his wife of more than 18 years, Mandy, and their children for supporting him throughout his career.

Monson also expressed appreciation to Blackwell, the Gadsden City Board of Education and the hiring committee for the opportunity.

“Mr. Blackwell said he wants a leader who will do what is right by the kids at GCHS,” Monson said. “My intention is to do just that.”