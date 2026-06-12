More than 21,000 graduate from Alabama’s community colleges

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) concluded a successful 2025-2026 award year by awarding 30,389 degrees and certificates to 21,005 graduates who completed programs during the Summer 2025, Fall 2025, and Spring 2026 semesters. These numbers do not include completers of Adult Education and non-credit training programs.

According to ACCS, 10,800 students earned 11,178 associate degrees. These two-year degrees provide students with a strong foundation to enter the workforce or seamlessly transfer credits to a four-year college or university as they pursue higher education credentials, including bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

Certificate programs are also a vital part of the community college mission. ACCS colleges award both short-term and long-term certificates, allowing students to enter the workforce more quickly through credit-bearing programs aligned with specific job skills and industry competencies. During the 2025-2026 award year, 10,695 students completed 19,211 short-term and long-term certificate programs. Short-term certificates typically range from 9 to 29 semester credit hours, while long certificates require at least 30 credit hours and do not exceed 60 credit hours. Many students also apply these credits toward continued college education.

Among the 2025-2026 graduates were 1,580 dually enrolled high school students, who collectively earned 2,004 credentials. ACCS colleges awarded 1,736 short-term and long-term certificates to these high school students, while 227 dual enrollment graduates earned 268 associate degrees simultaneously with their high school diploma.

The top credentials conferred were Associates in Science and in career pathways such as registered nursing, practical nursing, welding, advanced manufacturing, and computer information systems.

Final numbers will differ as colleges complete degree audits for the Spring 2026 semester.