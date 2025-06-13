NEO and Sparks Orthopedics announce merger

Sparks Orthopedics and Northeast Orthopedics recently announced their official merger, effective August 18, 2025, forming one of the region’s most comprehensive and community-connected orthopedic practices.

The new unified organization, operating under the name Northeast Orthopedics, will combine decades of orthopedic excellence, increase access to patient resources, deepen partnerships with local schools and sports teams, and deliver a more seamless experience for patients across the region.

The merger comes after more than two years of strategic planning, clinical collaboration and feedback from patients, staff and the community.

The decision reflects the shared values and vision of both practices, which have long prioritized expert care, innovation, and community engagement.

A Shared Mission for Advanced Care

By joining forces, Sparks Orthopedics and Northeast Orthopedics will now offer expanded services across a wider geographic footprint. Patients will benefit from:

• Enhanced access to specialists and services in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine care, and more.

• Consolidated scheduling and records systems, allowing for smoother transitions between providers and more coordinated care.

• Shared physical therapy and rehabilitation programs, bringing evidence-based recovery strategies closer to home.

• Increased resources and staffing, improving wait times and appointment availability across all locations.

“This merger isn’t just about growing in size—it’s about growing in service,” said Dr. Butch Douthit, Senior Physician of the newly formed Northeast Orthopedics. “We are unifying our strengths to elevate the standard of orthopedic care in the region. Patients can expect more personalized options, better follow-through, and the same commitment to compassionate, expert care they’ve always known.”

Stronger Ties to Local Schools and Student Athletes

One of the key advantages of the merger is an expanded ability to work directly with local school districts, athletic programs, and community sports leagues. Both Sparks and Northeast Orthopedics have a long history of supporting youth sports through injury prevention, in school physicals, and sideline medical support. The merger will allow this work to scale.

“With more physicians, athletic trainers, and clinical staff available, we can strengthen our presence in local schools and better support student-athletes year-round,” said Cory Fuller, PT, DPT, Director of Physical Therapy Services. “From pre-season evaluations to on-site injury response and post-injury rehabilitation, we’ll now be able to serve more athletes in more schools, faster and more efficiently.”

Already, the combined group has signed partnership agreements with several local school districts, covering over 10,000 students and student-athletes.

One Brand, One Experience

Patients of both legacy organizations will soon begin to see a unified brand presence, including a new website, updated signage, and a centralized patient portal that simplifies scheduling, billing, and communication. The Northeast Orthopedics brand will be rolled out gradually over the next several months, with the full transition expected by December 2025.

“Our goal is to eliminate confusion and give patients one consistent experience—whether they’re seeing a doctor in our Gadsden office, getting physical therapy in Rainbow City, or checking their medical record from their phone,” said Rick Janss, Administrator. “This merger allows us to streamline systems, improve service, and ensure that every interaction reflects the quality and trust we’re known for.”

What Patients Need to Know

• No immediate changes are required from current patients. All appointments, insurance plans, and provider relationships will continue uninterrupted during the transition.

• Phone numbers, patient portals, and locations will remain the same for now, with updates communicated well in advance.

• A new, centralized website will launch in August at www.northeastorthopedics.com , with full integration of patient tools by fall.

Patients will receive communications about the transition, and our phone desk will be available to answer any questions.

Looking Ahead

The merger is not only a reflection of the organizations’ shared history but also their commitment to future innovation. Northeast Orthopedics plans to invest in expanded healthcare options, additional outpatient surgery capabilities, and new methods to advance orthopedic care in the region.

“This is just the beginning,” said Dr. Daniel Sparks, Orthopedic Surgeon at the new Northeast Orthopedics. “Together, we’re building something stronger—something that will serve our communities for generations to come. We’re proud of where we’ve been, and we’re even more excited about where we’re going.”

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the newly combined practice stands ready to lead with compassion, expertise, and community-first thinking. Patients, families, and partners can expect the same trusted care—only better, broader, and more connected than ever.

About Sparks Orthopedics

Founded in 2001, Sparks Orthopedics has served thousands of patients with expert care in joint replacement, sports medicine, and trauma recovery. Known for its commitment to clinical excellence and personalized treatment, Sparks has grown into one of the area’s most trusted orthopedic providers.

About Northeast Orthopedics

Since 1986, Northeast Orthopedics has provided comprehensive orthopedic care to patients across northeastern Alabama. A regional company with six locations, Northeast Orthopedics has a focus on innovation and community involvement, the group has earned a reputation for quality care and responsive service.

Submitted by NEO.