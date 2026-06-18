NEO starts new Osteoporosis Clinic

Residents of Etowah County and the surrounding region now have expanded access to specialized bone health care with the opening of a new Osteoporosis & Bone Health Clinic at Northeast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Gadsden. The clinic aims to address a growing need for prevention, early diagnosis, and comprehensive treatment of osteoporosis—a condition that affects millions of Americans and often goes undetected until a fracture occurs.

With the guiding message “Strong Bones. Stronger Future.,” the clinic is designed to provide patients with personalized, evidence-based care focused on maintaining strength, mobility, and independence. The initiative reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward proactive management of chronic conditions, particularly those associated with aging.

At the center of the new clinic is Kathryn Sparks, CRNP, who specializes in bone health, osteoporosis management, and fracture prevention. Sparks brings a patient-centered approach to care, emphasizing education, early intervention, and long-term health planning.

“Our goal is not just to treat osteoporosis, but to prevent it and help patients feel confident and informed about their bone health,” Sparks said. “We want people to stay active, independent, and living fully for as long as possible.”

Addressing a Silent Condition

Osteoporosis is often referred to as a “silent disease” because bone loss occurs without symptoms until a fracture happens. According to national health data, one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will experience an osteoporosis-related fracture in their lifetime.

The new clinic seeks to change that trajectory by focusing heavily on early detection and risk assessment. Patients visiting the clinic can expect comprehensive evaluations that include coordination of bone density (DEXA) scans, fracture risk assessment using FRAX scoring, and laboratory testing to identify underlying causes of bone loss.

By identifying risk factors early, providers can intervene before serious complications arise.

Comprehensive, Personalized Care

One of the defining features of the Osteoporosis & Bone Health Clinic is its commitment to individualized treatment plans. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, care is tailored to each patient’s unique medical history, lifestyle, and risk profile.

Services include medication management, both oral and injectable therapies, along with calcium and vitamin D optimization. Lifestyle and nutrition counseling are also key components, helping patients make sustainable changes that support long-term bone strength.

In addition, the clinic offers ongoing monitoring and support through regular follow-ups. This ensures that treatment plans remain effective and allows providers to adjust medications or strategies as needed while managing potential side effects.

Advanced Treatment Options, Including Prolia

Among the treatment options available at the clinic is Prolia (denosumab), an FDA-approved injectable medication used to treat osteoporosis in patients at high risk for fractures. Administered as a twice-yearly injection, Prolia works by slowing bone breakdown and increasing bone density.

The availability of Prolia injections locally is a significant benefit for patients in the Gadsden area, who may have previously needed to travel for specialized osteoporosis treatments. By offering this therapy on-site, the clinic improves both convenience and continuity of care.

“Prolia is an excellent option for many patients, particularly those who cannot tolerate oral medications or who need a more aggressive approach to treatment,” Sparks explained. “Having access to this therapy within our clinic allows us to better serve our patients and simplify their care.”

Focus on Fracture Prevention

Preventing fractures is a central mission of the clinic. Beyond medications, providers work closely with patients to reduce fall risk—a major contributor to osteoporosis-related injuries.

This includes fall risk assessments, strength and balance recommendations, and coordination with physical therapy when appropriate. These proactive measures can significantly reduce the likelihood of fractures, especially among older adults.

Patients also receive education on home safety, proper footwear, and exercises that improve stability and coordination.

Who Should Be Seen?

The clinic is open to a wide range of patients, particularly those at higher risk for osteoporosis. This includes women age 50 and older or those who are postmenopausal, men age 70 and older, and individuals with a history of fractures.

Patients who are on long-term steroid therapy or who have other risk factors for bone loss are also encouraged to seek evaluation.

“Many people don’t realize they are at risk until it’s too late,” Sparks said. “We want to change that by making screenings and evaluations more accessible.”

A Collaborative Approach

Located within Northeast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, the Osteoporosis & Bone Health Clinic benefits from a collaborative environment that includes orthopedic specialists and other healthcare professionals. This integrated approach allows for seamless coordination of care, particularly for patients who have already experienced fractures or who require surgical intervention.

By working closely with orthopedic providers, the clinic ensures that patients receive comprehensive care that addresses both immediate injuries and long-term bone health.

Convenient Access for the Community

The clinic’s location within Northeast Orthopedics makes it easily accessible for residents of Gadsden and nearby communities. Patients can schedule appointments by phone or through the practice’s website, streamlining the process of getting care.

For many in the region, the addition of a dedicated osteoporosis clinic represents a significant step forward in local healthcare offerings.

Looking Ahead

As awareness of osteoporosis continues to grow, the clinic’s leaders hope to play a key role in educating the community and encouraging preventive care.

“This is about more than treating a condition—it’s about improving quality of life,” Sparks said. “When people have strong bones, they have the freedom to stay active, avoid injury, and maintain their independence.”

With its comprehensive services, advanced treatment options like Prolia, and commitment to personalized care, the Osteoporosis & Bone Health Clinic is poised to become a valuable resource for the Gadsden community.

Residents interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment are encouraged to contact Northeast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine directly.

As the clinic’s motto suggests, building stronger bones today can lead to a stronger, healthier future tomorrow.