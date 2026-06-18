Neurosurgery returns to Gadsden

Gadsden Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is proud to announce the return of neurosurgery services to the hospital with the addition of board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Sean O’Malley, who brings more than 30 years of experience practicing in Alabama, to its medical staff.

With more than three decades of experience in neurosurgery, Dr. O’Malley brings extensive expertise in treating complex brain, spinal and nervous system conditions. He earned his medical degree from the National University of Ireland and completed his neurosurgery residency at George Washington University.

His addition, beginning in August, marks a step forward in expanding access to advanced specialty care for patients in Etowah County and the surrounding region. The reintroduction of neurosurgery services at GRMC allows patients to receive high-quality, specialized care close to home, eliminating the need to travel outside the community for many complex procedures.

“This is truly a game changer for our community,” said Michael Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. “Bringing neurosurgery back to GRMC means our patients now have access to highly specialized, life-changing care right here at home. Dr. O’Malley’s experience and skillset will elevate the level of care we’re able to provide and significantly improve outcomes for patients across our region.”

O’Malley’s clinical focus includes a wide range of neurosurgical procedures, with particular expertise in spine surgery and the treatment of neurological disorders. His arrival strengthens GRMC’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care supported by advanced technology and a highly skilled medical team.

About Gadsden Regional Medical Center

Gadsden Regional Medical Center is a 346-bed acute-care hospital providing inpatient and outpatient care. We are accredited by the Joint Commission and have recognized programs in cardiology, pulmonology, sleep medicine, and stroke services.