New guidance highlights benefits of hormone replacement therapy

It’s no secret that menopause can come with disruptive symptoms that affect a woman’s daily life, long-term health and overall well-being. New insights and updated medical guidance are helping reshape the conversation around Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), dispelling outdated fears and helping women make more informed decisions about their health.

Hormone Replacement Therapy is designed to supplement declining levels of estrogen and progesterone during perimenopause and menopause. As hormone levels drop, women may experience symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, insomnia and vaginal dryness. HRT works by restoring some of the lost estrogen, helping women feel more like themselves again and improving their quality of life.

For years, however, concerns about HRT were shaped by research from a 2002 Women’s Health Initiative study that raised concerns about HRT contributing to an increased risk of cancer and heart disease. Thanks to more advanced research, experts now agree that much of the fear surrounding HRT was based on outdated or misinterpreted data, and many healthy women under age 60 or within 10 years of menopause can safely use HRT under medical supervision.

Recent regulatory updates have also reflected this evolving understanding, with calls from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to revise longstanding boxed warning labels, the FDA’s most prominent warnings, so they better reflect current evidence.

According to OB/GYN Xavier Smith, M.D., with Women’s Health Partners, women do not need to wait until their periods have fully stopped to begin therapy.

“The decision to use HRT is highly individual and should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare provider,” Dr. Smith explains.

Women may consider HRT when symptoms become disruptive or begin interfering with daily life. Key times include during perimenopause or menopause, typically ages 45-55, when symptoms such as hot flashes or sleep disturbances appear; within 10 years of menopause or before age 60, when therapy is considered safest and most effective; and in cases of early or premature menopause, before ages 40-45, where HRT plays a critical role in protecting bone health and preventing osteoporosis.

While many women recognize HRT for its ability to relieve symptoms, fewer are aware of its broader health benefits. Estrogen plays a vital role in metabolic and cardiovascular health. Its decline can increase the risk of insulin resistance, visceral fat gain, cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes. Research shows that when started at the right time, HRT can improve insulin sensitivity, slow the progression of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by up to one-third.

“Women today have more options than ever before,” said Mark Manning, M.D., OB/GYN with Women’s Health Partners. “With newer research clarifying the benefits, HRT is once again emerging as a valuable tool for helping women navigate menopause with confidence.”

Women experiencing symptoms of perimenopause or menopause are encouraged to speak openly with their healthcare providers. Together, they can weigh the benefits and risks of HRT and determine the best path forward.

Learn more at bit.ly/GadsdenOBGYN.