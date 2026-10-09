Nia Jones of Gadsden among scholars advancing the mission to improve rural healthcare

An Etowah County student is among a new group of scholars participating in The University of Alabama’s rural health programs designed to prepare future health care providers to serve rural communities.

Nia Jones of is one of three students who recently joined the Rural Community Health Scholars Program at UA’s College of Community Health Sciences. Abbi Calhoun of Chilton County and Erica Doss of Covington County also joined the program.

The college welcomed its 31st class of Rural Medical Scholars and fourth class of Rural Dental Scholars this fall as part of its Rural Health Leaders Pipeline, an effort aimed at addressing shortages of primary care physicians and dentists in rural Alabama.

The Rural Community Health Scholars Program is designed for college graduates from rural Alabama who are interested in pursuing careers in health care. Scholars complete a year of study alongside students in the Rural Medical Scholars Program and receive a master’s degree in rural community health.

Calhoun is completing her second year in the program.

The Rural Medical Scholars Program is a five-year medical education program for rural Alabama students who plan to become physicians and practice in rural communities. The program includes a year of study at UA’s College of Community Health Sciences, followed by medical education through the UAB Heersink School of Medicine.

This year’s Rural Medical Scholars are Chloe Cater of Calhoun County, Rebecca Chancey of Houston County, Jake Dueland of Cullman County, John Harrell of Walker County, Jake Hays of Colbert County, Zachary Love of St. Clair County, Tevi Pauley of Colbert County and Christy Xie of Chilton County.

The Rural Dental Scholars Program provides a similar pathway for rural Alabama students interested in dentistry, including a year of study and a master’s degree in rural community health before entering the UAB School of Dentistry.

The new Rural Dental Scholars are Kirby Payton of Cleburne County, Lynn Pham of Marengo County, Trenton Roden of Colbert County and Jack Stoudenmire of Clarke County.

“These students have already shown they are bright, ambitious and dedicated to serving rural Alabama as primary care physicians and dentists,” said Dr. Meghan Rivera, assistant director of CCHS Rural Programs. “We know they will do great things.”

Submitted by the University of Alabama.