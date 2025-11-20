Subscribe
Nita Lou Greene Myrick

Nita Lou Greene Myrick, 94, died peacefully on Nov. 15, in Gadsden, Alabama. Nita was born in Gadsden, Alabama on May 21, 1931, to Tandy Greene and Daisy Hale Greene. A devoted Christian, Mother, wife, and friend, she lived a life of faith, love, and service. Nita cared for her family, children and animals. Nita was completely prepared for her heavenly home where she rejoins Newbern ‘Free’ Myrick and many family members who went before.

Nita cherished her family above all else and found great joy in teaching kindergarten and running her daycare where she touched many lives with her kindness. She loved her church family as well and kept the memories of church mission trips. Her stories of growing up with a father who worked at Goodyear and the excitement of choosing a Christmas present there each year were among her favorites to share.

Nita was preceded in death by Newbern ‘Free’ Myrick, and is survived by her children, Melanie Mullins and Michael Myrick; her grandchildren, Bankston Mullins (Emily) and Caroline Mask (Zach); and her great-grandchildren, Ridley, Remy, and Brayden who brought joy to her in her later years. Nita’s family will never forget the love she brought to their lives and the strength of her example.

The family also want to give special recognition to Willie Ragland, her devoted caregiver for many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Etowah Pregnancy Testing.

