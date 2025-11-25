O, 78-foot Christmas tree

Submitted by The City of Gadsen

Work is underway in Gadsden on a new Christmas attraction: the tallest Christmas tree in Alabama.

The 78-foot Christmas tree is under construction and should be completed later this week.

“We want to be known as Alabama’s top Christmas town, and this Christmas tree is just another reason to come see everything that’s going on in Gadsden this holiday season,” Mayor Craig Ford, in a statement.

The tree is located downtown at Riverside Park, and a newly built platform gives visitors an ideal place to see the tree along with the picturesque Coosa River.

“This overlook is a great place for families to get their pictures taken in front of the tree and enjoy riverfront views at the same time,” Ford said in a statement.

The tree lighting ceremony for the tallest Christmas tree in Alabama will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The tree is part of Christmas on the Coosa, which features the only location in the state with bumper cars on real ice, along with ice skating, food trucks, live music, fire pits and Frosty’s Bar.

Bumper cars are available until Nov. 26, when skating will become the main attraction at Christmas on the Coosa. The cars return on Dec. 26. Gadsden is also home to Christmas at the Falls at Noccalula Falls Park, which has consistently been named one of the top holiday attractions in the Southeast.

The event — which features millions of Christmas lights displayed throughout the park, free train rides, a petting zoo, food vendors, visits with Santa and the Mean One, and more — will draw more than 150,000 visitors this year.

“Our award-winning downtown is always a great place to be, but especially this time of year,” Ford said in a statement. “With our local merchants and fun family activities, there’s something for everyone in Gadsden this holiday season.”

Ticket information about Christmas on the Coosa and Christmas at the Falls can be found at www.cityofgadsden.com.