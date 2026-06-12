OBITUARY: Edward Thames Turner

Edward Thames Turner died on Sunday, May 31, at age 98. Ted, as he was known, was born in Sherrill, New York, and raised in Opelika, Alabama. He graduated from Opelika High School and immediately joined the Navy and served in Saipan and Tinian in the final years of World War II. Ted’s Navy years were spent in the Seabees, building airstrips and water systems in the Northern Marianas Islands.

After his discharge from the Navy, Ted returned to Alabama and earned a Business degree at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now called Auburn University. A lifelong supporter of the Auburn Tigers, Ted attended hundreds of football games. His love for the Tigers was fearless and true.

Ted worked in purchasing at Goodyear Tire and Rubber for 37 years. Many of his closest friends were made during his career there. He enjoyed the friendship of his Goodyear colleagues for the rest of his life. He spent many happy hours on the golf course at Goodyear with old friends and new ones, playing 9 or 18 holes and spending time together in the clubhouse.

Ted was married to his beloved wife, Lynn, for almost 50 years. Time spent enjoying friends and family, cooking, golfing, trips to the beach, and music was cherished together. He lovingly cared for her as she battled cancer. He was a tender-hearted husband and father.

Meadowbrook Baptist Church nurtured his faith and the friendships he formed there were enduring. Quiet acts of service and fellowship were how his true devotion was manifested. Ted served as a volunteer at Way of the Cross. He found the work to be fulfilling, and the camaraderie of the Wednesday group was a weekly dose of happiness. He continued to volunteer as long as he was able.

Ted valued spending time with people. He loved talking, laughing, and caring for others. His relationships were treasured and tended. He was generous and funny and had friends of all ages.

At the time of his death, he had several special and cherished friendships. Stephanie Watson brought care, knowledge and laughter to his daily life. He was healthier and much happier because she was his companion and caregiver. Anne Kathryn Ashley was more than a neighbor; she was a true friend and partner in all manner of foolishness. The gentle friendship of Mona Wallace and her loving family, who embraced him as one of their own, brought him enormous joy.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, James Webb and Mattie Lou Turner, brother James W. Turner, sister Mary Ann Dorsey, and his wife, Lynn Wright Turner. He is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Missy) Turner and Alice Turner Machin (Ricardo), grandsons Edward (Ted) Machin and Graham Machin, sister-in-law Gloria Rives, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tommy and Tena Wright, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 2:00 at MeadowBrook Church, 2525 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, with visitation at 1:00. Pallbearers will be Russ Ashley, Campbell Ashley, Ricardo Machin, Graham Machin, Tommy Wright, and Bill Poe. Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Machin, Carr Ashley, Eddie Whitson, Dr. Alberto Echeverri, Lee Trotter, Johnny Wetzel and the Wednesday volunteer group at the Way of the Cross. Donations may be made in Ted’s honor to The Way of the Cross, 101 N 24th St, Gadsden, AL 35904.