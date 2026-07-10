OBITUARY: Elaine “Skeeter” Brannon

Elaine “Skeeter” Brannon left her Earthly home Sunday, June 28, 2026, leaving behind family and friends that will miss her dearly. Elaine was born August 18, 1948, to M. E. and Virginia Whisenant. She was raised in the “country” way of life such as her mom making her clothes, country cooking, picking cotton with her memaw, and sometimes getting to ride to town. Those things were such simple pleasures and memories she often talked about.

You never had to question where you stood with Elaine; she spoke her mind, had a sharp tongue and was quick witted, but she also had a very soft side too.

Elaine graduated from Etowah High School. Later graduated from Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Nursing School in 1969. Skeeter was passionate about being a nurse. Skeeter’s work family at Holy Name Riverview GRMC meant the world to her; she loved them all. Her open-heart team was the one she always cherished. Shirley Nall, RN, has been her best friend and sister for over 50 years. Shirely and Skeeter did so many fun things together; they were both master gardeners of AL, made stained glass pictures, and sewing.

Skeeter’s passion was gardening whether it was a flower or a vegetable, she would nurture it, and it would thrive. The best days for her were when she and Mike would galivant somewhere to buy plants (day lilies), eat some good food, go home to relax in the garden flower beds. She loved animals and cherished many pets over the years; she was an avid reader and has been known to get caught at a redlight reading due to her being so emersed in her book that she just had to find out what happened next. She traveled to many states on vacation and was known to bring back plants smuggled out of national forests.

Family was her first love, and she is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Mike Brannon; her daughter, Angela Brannon; her grandchildren that were her pride and joy, Ashley Bennett (Jared) and Brandon Bennett (Kristen); Brad Bennett her favorite son-in-law; nieces and nephews, Brandi Tramel, Nick Whisenant, Hayley Whisenant, and Michael Whisenant; and sister-in-law, Pam Whienant.

She is preceded in death by her father, M.E. “Buddy” Whisenant; mother, Jenny Mae Whisenant; and brother, Eddy Whisenant.

A memorial visitation will be 12:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2026, at First Baptist Gallant in Gallant, AL. A special thank you to the staff at Oak Tree Assisted Living for taking care of Elaine the last years of her life and loving her.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Smithville Summer Reading Program at Smithville Baptist Church in Smithville, MS or The Alabama Master Gardeners.