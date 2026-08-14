Out of the Shadows mental health summit returns Sept. 1

Community members across Northeast Alabama are invited to the annual Out of the Shadows Summit on Sept. 1 at the Oxford Civic Center, a day dedicated to education, collaboration and discussion around improving mental health outcomes.

Nearly 800,000 Alabama adults live with a diagnosed mental health condition, according to a National Alliance on Mental Health fact sheet, with about a quarter classified as serious mental illnesses. More than half of adults with serious mental illness in the state are uninsured and unable to access needed care, the fact sheet states. The crisis extends to youth as well. One in six Alabamians aged 12 to 17 are diagnosed with a mental health disorder each year, and an estimated 44,000 students statewide struggle with depression.

Since launching in 2017, the summit has drawn mental health professionals, healthcare providers, educators, first responders, faith leaders, students and community members together to address these challenges. It has been held annually except for a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event is co-hosted by Jacksonville State University’s Department of Social Work, the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, Highland Health Systems, the Oxford Police Department, United Way of East Central Alabama, Bradford Health Services and St. Michael’s Clinic.

The theme, “Stronger Together: Collaboration, Connection and Care,” centers on the role of partnerships and community engagement in improving mental health outcomes. Jared Wilson will deliver the keynote, “From the Outside Looking In: How Connection Breaks the Cycle.”

Sponsors include the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, Regional Medical Center, RMC Foundation, Calhoun County Medical Society and Alabama Power.