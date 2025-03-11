Outstanding Alumni honored during GSCC Homecoming festivities

The Gadsden State Community College Alumni Association presented its Outstanding Alumni of the Year Awards during the Homecoming festivities on Feb. 13 in the Beck Gymnasium.

“The awards were given to exceptional individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to Gadsden State Community College, its students and the community,” said Hillary Folsom, director of Advancement and Alumni Relations.

The Gadsden State Alumni Association, an advocacy group composed of alumni, students, faculty, staff and community supporters, aims to advance, support and promote the interests of the college.

“This year’s honorees were selected based on their outstanding dedication to the college and their efforts to positively impact not just the institution, but the broader community,” she said.

Distinguished Alumni of the Year

Dr. Alberto Echeverri, a local general surgeon, was honored as the Distinguished Alumni of the Year. Born in Medellin, Colombia, and raised in Bogota, Echeverri pursued his medical education at Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. His early career saw him working in the jungles of Guainia, Colombia, where he provided critical medical care in underserved areas, a pivotal experience that led to his medical licensure.

Echeverri moved to the United States, where he enrolled in the Alabama Language Institute at Gadsden State. At ALI, the Southeast’s oldest English language institute, Echeverri spent a year improving his English. He then went to Philadelphia to intern in medicine and surgery before spending six years training in Savannah, Ga. In 1998, Echeverri returned to Gadsden to establish a general surgery practice.

Emerging Alumni of the Year

Melissa Battles, the Northeast Alabama field representative for U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, was recognized as the Emerging Alumni of the Year. In her role, Battles serves as a liaison between the Senator’s Office and local elected officials, business leaders and civic groups across 10 counties. She also assists constituents with issues involving federal agencies such as the Veterans Administration, Social Security and immigration.

A graduate of Gadsden State Community College, where she ran cross country, Battles went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Jacksonville State University. She started her career as an office assistant and intern at Boatner and Pugh Accounting Firm. She went on to work as a staff accountant for the Alabama State Department of Education, accountant for Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and executive assistant to Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. Battles is a current member of the Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation Board of Directors, a non-profit support organization of the College.

Outstanding Faculty/Staff Alumni of the Year

Pam Johnson, dean of Institutional Effectiveness, Grants and Special Projects at Gadsden State, was honored as the Outstanding Faculty/Staff Alumni of the Year. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Alabama and a Master of Business Administration from Jacksonville State University. Johnson’s career in higher education began in 1984 as a computer science instructor at Harry M. Ayers State Technical College, now known as Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus.

During her tenure at Gadsden State, Johnson played a pivotal role in numerous projects, including the successful SACSCOC reaccreditation process and the securing of grants from various state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Education, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Labor. She has been twice nominated for the Chancellor’s Award for Administrators from the Alabama Community College System.

“The Outstanding Alumni of the Year Awards are a testament to the exceptional individuals who continue to make a difference in their communities, and we are proud to honor them,” Folsom said. “These awards celebrate the enduring legacy of those who embody the values of Gadsden State and demonstrate the true spirit of community leadership.”

For more information on the Gadsden State Alumni Association, visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/alumni.