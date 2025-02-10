Subscribe
February 11, 2025

Panthers qualify for state wrestling tournament

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Nine Southside High student-athletes qualified for the AHSAA state wrestling tournament.
At the AHSAA North Super Section wrestling tour on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena, Southside finished third behind Gardendale and Athens. The top six section finishers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament. Qualifying for the Panthers were Jykari Norris, first at 113 pounds; Ephram Ormiston, second at 132 pounds; Josh Peoples, second at 190 pounds; Eli Carter, third at 106 pounds; Zy Johns, fourth at 138 pounds; Peyton Adams (pictured below at left), fourth at 150 pounds; Cooper Lamberth, fifth at 126 pounds; Hunter Graham, sixth at 120 pounds: and Patrick DeLopez, sixth at 157 pounds.
The state tournament will be held from Feb. 13 -15 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville

Picture of Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy

