Patti Jayne McDaniel of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 15, at the age of 68.

Born on June 29, 1957, in Gadsden, Alabama, she was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend whose warmth and kindness touched everyone she met. A proud graduate Southside High School active member of many clubs and the school band and served as a majorette for her Sophomore and Junior year. After attending Gadsden State Community College, she dedicated her career to healthcare, working as a medical assistant for Dr. Thomas Owens, and later for Dr. Andrew and Dr. Debra Reiland and Dr. Adam Alterman. Her compassion and professionalism made her a trusted presence in the lives of many patients. She was a member of Riddles Bend Baptist Church, and her greatest joy was spending time with her family; especially watching her two granddaughters excel in sports and dance. Her love and encouragement were constant sources of strength and inspiration.

Patti is preceded in death by her Parents, Jack and Gwendolyn McDaniel; Husband, Gary McDaniel; and Great-Grand parents Arthur and Eloise Minyard

She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Katie) McDaniel; and her beloved granddaughters, Madison and Avery. Bother-in-law, Steve McDaniel (LeAnne). She will be deeply missed by her extended family and countless friends.

Special thanks to Missy Williams with Enhabit Home Health. Caregivers, Linda & Krista Fuggat and Enhabit Hospice Employees.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rainbow City Animal Shelter.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.