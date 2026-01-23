Peggy Shawnee Bowen Whitten, 58, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 14, after a long and courageous battle. Surrounded by love, she showed remarkable strength, grace, and perseverance throughout months of suffering, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and quiet courage.

Peggy was known for her kindness, generosity and love of family, especially her grandbabies. She found joy in her spa days with the girls, watching them play sports, dancing and was there to cheer them on no matter what they were doing. She deeply valued time spent with family and friends. She worked several years at Flowers Bakery Outlet and also at Mountainview Hospital

Despite the challenges faced in recent months, Peggy continued to show love, warmth, and appreciation for those around her.

Peggy is survived by her husband and constant caregiver, David Whitten, son, Magnum Waldrop, daughter Amber (Beau) Bridwell, grandchildren, Makenzie, Brayden, Brynlee, Lilly, and Mia. Sisters, Tammy (Matt) Smith and Gladys Bowen, mother in law, Doris Whitten, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Scott Bowen, parents, Dennis and Paulette Bowen, grandparents, Red and Helen Bowen, Jimmie and Gladys Thompson. She will be remembered for the impact she had on the lives of many, and for the love that will continue to live on through those who knew her

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Darnell and Doris. Hospice of Alabama; Shelby, Lauren, Jade (Country) Terra, Taylor, Christy, and Brian.

Though Peggy’s suffering has ended, the memory will remain forever in our hearts.