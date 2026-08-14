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August 14, 2026

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Photo Gallery: Community Safety Night 2026

Photos curtesy of GraceKelly Rhea and Carly Lankford with the City of Gadsden.

Gadsden’s third annual Community Safety Night filled The Venue at Coosa Landing on Tuesday, giving families a chance to meet the first responders who patrol, treat and protect Etowah County daily.

The Gadsden Police Department hosted the event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., bringing food, activities, demonstrations and free T-shirts for kids to the annual gathering. The evening gave residents a family-friendly setting to meet local first responders, while representatives from local organizations explained the assistance they provide throughout the community.

Past Community Safety Nights have drawn the Gadsden Fire Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden State Police Department and police departments from Southside, Rainbow City, Hokes Bluff, Sardis and Altoona, with families able to explore fire trucks, the police boat and SWAT vehicles up

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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