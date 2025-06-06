Praying God’s Word over those we love

By Toni Ford

Have you ever prayed Scripture before? Many people have never done this and/or often ask how or what to pray when praying Scripture. There are many times when I don’t know what to pray regarding a particular situation and the best think I know to do in those times is to pray God’s Word over a situation. We can never go wrong when we pray His Word.

There are currently several people in my life going through challenging situations. You yourself may be going through challenging situations or know someone who is. Paul, in three different books he wrote in the New Testament, wrote out his prayer for the people in those cities whom he was praying for. If you are not sure where to start, may I encourage you today to begin with these prayers. Pray these Scriptures out loud knowing that these prayers are still just as applicable today as they were when Paul prayed them thousands of years back. Remember God’s Word does not return void and His Word is active, sharper than any double-edged sword.

Ephesians 1:17-23

Glorious Father, I thank you for (add the name of one you are praying for), and I bless them. I ask You to give (my loved one) the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that (my loved one) may know You better.

Enlighten the eyes of (my loved one’s) heart, so that they may know

the hope to which You have called them,

the riches of Your glorious inheritance in the saints,

and Your incomparably great power for them because they believe, the power of the resurrection and the ascension which seated Jesus at Your right hand where He is above all rule and authority, and power and dominion in this world, and all things are under His feet.

Fill (my loved one) with all the fullness of Jesus in every way today.

Philippians 1:9-11

I pray that (my loved one’s) love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight,

that (my loved one) may be able to discern what is best, and

that (my loved one) may be pure and blameless until the day of Christ,

that (my loved one) will be filled with the fruit of righteousness through Jesus Christ to the glory and praise of God.

2 Thessalonians 1:11-12

God, I pray that You will count (my loved one) worthy of Your calling, that by Your power You may fulfill every good purpose in (my loved one’s) life and every act prompted by their faith. I pray this so that the name of our Lord Jesus may be glorified in (my loved one), and they in You, according to Your grace.

In Jesus’ name, amen.