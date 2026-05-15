Reading, Llamas, Snakes & Summer Fun at GPL

By Craig Scott, Director, Gadsden Public Library

As schools across Etowah County prepare to close their doors for the summer break, the staff of the Gadsden Public Library is preparing for one of our busiest — and most important — times of the year: Summer Reading.

Public libraries across the United States understand something very important about summer vacation. While students certainly deserve a break from homework, tests, and early morning school buses, reading skills can sometimes decline during the long summer months when children and teenagers stop reading regularly. Educators often refer to this as the “summer slide,” and libraries have worked for decades to help families prevent it.

That is exactly why Summer Reading programs matter so much.

At the Gadsden Public Library, our goal is simple: keep children and teenagers reading, learning, exploring, and using their imagination all summer long — while making it fun at the same time.

This summer, GPL will once again offer two separate calendars of events — one for children ages 12 and younger and another specifically designed for teenagers ages 13 to 17. By separating the age groups, we can better tailor programs and activities to their interests and learning levels.

And yes — we are bringing back some exciting favorites!

For our younger readers, one of the most anticipated programs will be a special visit from the llamas of Red Bird Willow Farm on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. If you have never seen a library filled with children reading to llamas, smiling from ear to ear, and asking a thousand questions, you are missing something special. Another major attraction will be our Snake Show on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Programs like these spark curiosities and help connect learning with excitement and discovery.

Our Teen Summer Reading calendar also features outstanding events. One highlight will be “Dig into Archaeology with Chris Hill” on June 23 at 3:30 p.m., where teenagers can learn about archaeology, discovery, and history in a hands-on and engaging way. Then on Saturday, July 25, GPL will host GPLCon from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Lena Martin Room — a celebration designed especially for teens who enjoy gaming, pop culture, creativity and community.

Summer Reading is about much more than simply checking out books. It is about building lifelong readers. It is about encouraging imagination. It is about helping students return to school in August ready to succeed rather than struggling to catch back up.

Most importantly, it is about families spending meaningful time together.

One of the greatest things about public libraries is that opportunities like Summer Reading are available to everyone. Families do not have to travel far or spend large amounts of money to provide enriching experiences for their children. Right here in downtown Gadsden, the public library offers educational programs, entertainment, technology, creativity and thousands upon thousands of books — all designed to help our community grow stronger.

I encourage parents and grandparents to take a few minutes to look over our Summer Reading calendars and make plans to participate. Whether your child enjoys animals, science, history, crafts, gaming, or simply discovering a good book, there is something waiting for them this summer at GPL.

The staff of the Gadsden Public Library looks forward to welcoming everyone through our doors for another exciting Summer Reading season.

For complete schedules and additional information, visit the Gadsden Public Library Youth Services and Main Library Facebook pages:

For children – https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FsS7LwdCV/?mibextid=wwXIfr

For teens: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1419523493546567&set=pcb.1419503950215188