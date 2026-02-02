Reclassification changes private school championships

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

The Alabama High School Athletic Association has approved a sweeping reclassification plan for the 2026–27 and 2027–28 school years, restructuring championship play and creating separate postseason classifications for public and private schools.

Under the plan approved by the AHSAA Central Board of Control, the association will move to six classifications for public schools and two classifications for private (independent) schools, ending the seven-class public school system that has been in place since the 2014–15 school year. For the first time, private schools will compete in their own championship classifications statewide.

The restructured model applies only to postseason play, while public and private schools will continue to compete against one another during the regular season. All state championships will continue to be held at shared championship venues.

Private schools will now be divided into Private Class Double A and Private Class Single A, with classification based strictly on enrollment. The change eliminates the 1.35 enrollment multiplier that had been applied to private schools since 1999 and removes the competitive balance factor added in 2018.

“Through multiple meetings with our private school members, they expressed a desire for greater financial flexibility,” said AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon. “This model directly addresses those concerns while maintaining fair play for all. Because postseason competition will follow restructured pathways, we are now able toward removing financial barriers for private school eligibility.”

Harmon said the new structure means funding sources will no longer affect athletic eligibility for private schools.

“Funds from the Choose Act, Accountability Act, tuition assistance, teacher reductions, and scholarships will no longer impact athletic eligibility,” Harmon said. “Private school members also voiced their desire to remove the 1.35 multiplier and competitive balance adjustments. Private schools will now be classified strictly on enrollment.”

As part of the new private school alignment, Westbrook Christian and Coosa Christian have been placed in Private Class Double A, Region 4, where they will compete for postseason championships under the new format.

Public school reclassification places several local schools into new classes and regions. Gaston High School and West End High School are aligned in Class 2A, Region 6, while Etowah High School, Glencoe High School, and Hokes Bluff High School will compete in Class 3A, Region 6.

Sardis High School moves into Class 4A, Region 8, Southside High School is placed in Class 5A, Region 6, and Gadsden City High School will compete in Class 6A, Region 4, the association’s largest classification following the removal of Class 7A.

For football, the 2026–27 and 2027–28 alignment places 32 schools in Class 6A, 64 in Class 5A, 64 in Class 4A, 64 in Class 3A, 63 in Class 2A, 63 in Class 1A, 16 in Private Class Double A, and 28 in Private Class Single A.

Harmon said the AHSAA also plans to create additional leadership structures to support private school members, including a Private School Headmaster and Principal Committee, modeled after the association’s existing Superintendents Committee, and the designation of an Assistant Director to serve as Private School Director of Championships.

He thanked the Central Board and AHSAA staff for their work on the plan.

“As always, it was a difficult job, but everyone worked together to find the best solution as we move forward,” Harmon said. “We believe this is a strong plan, but as with every cycle, we will listen to our membership and make adjustments as needed.”

Central Board of Control President Terry Curtis also praised the effort behind the decision.

“I want to thank the Central Board of Control’s tireless efforts,” Curtis said. “I know they did what they knew was right for kids.”

The AHSAA reclassifies schools every two years in accordance with its Constitution and By-Laws. Fall sport alignments have already been released, with winter and spring sport alignments to be finalized following the completion of their respective championship seasons. The reclassification is expected to impact more than 175,000 student-athletes statewide.