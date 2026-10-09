Red Cross: Patients are counting on blood and platelet donors to give now

The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets to help keep the blood supply as strong as possible this fall.

The seasons may change, but the need for blood is constant. Donors of all blood types are being called on to roll up a sleeve and give hope to hospital patients who rely on transfusions.

While October can be a shoulder season between severe summer and winter weather, it is often unpredictable. When the blood supply is stable, blood products can be moved wherever and whenever they are needed — even in the face of natural disasters. A single appointment could help provide hope and healing for patients in your community and across the country.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a donation appointment. Those who come to give Sept. 21-Oct. 18, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

All who come to give Oct. 19-Nov. 22, 2026, will get up to $20 in Gift Cards ─ that’s a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and 500 bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details.

The Red Cross will be at the Gadsden Mall, 1001 Rainbow Drive, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Gadsden

10/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall, 1001 Rainbow Dr

10/30/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall, 1001 Rainbow Dr