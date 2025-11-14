Resources for local youth basketball

The youth basketball season is right around the corner, and if you or a friend/family member is interested in pursuing an opportunity for a child, then we have some helpful information for you.

There are two primary options for youth basketball players in the Gadsden area that are still available to join. The first option is the Champions League, based in Alexandria, AL.

The Champions League has divisions for 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U. The games take place on Saturdays at Champions Sports Academy, and some games will even take place at local high schools to allow families an easier travel for part of the season. The schedule for the games is as follows:

December 13th and 20th

January 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st

February 7th, 14th, and 21st

The season will conclude with a single-elimination tournament to decide a champion for each division.

The price to join the Champions League is $485, and that price is meant to be shared equally between the members of each team. There is a coaches meeting at the Champions facility on Sunday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. Each coach must bring a team roster to the meeting. Coaches must also keep copies of each player’s birth certificates on file just in case the league needs to verify them at any point throughout the season. For more information, please contact Champions via email: kelly.championsvolleyball@gmail.com.

The second available resource for kids in the Gadsden area is the Dream Center Basketball Program. To be registered in the program, parents/guardians must go to the Gadsden Dream Center website, and click on the “Basketball & Soccer Leagues” tab located on the homepage.

From there, you will fill out a registration form with basic demographic information, and then someone from the Dream Center will contact you with further information.