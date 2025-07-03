Restock Alabama event seeks to improve Coosa River fishery

LINCOLN, Ala. — Parties from all around the state of Alabama joined at Lincoln’s Landing on Logan Martin Lake June 27, 2025 for the inaugural Restock Alabama event where 20,000 largemouth bass were released into the Coosa River system. Municipal leaders, Alabama state representatives, Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series pros Jordan Lee and Will Davis Jr. and representatives from the Alabama Department of Natural Resources all joined to take part in an initiative that over the course of time will make an impact to fisheries across the state of Alabama.

While it has taken an entire support system to make Restock Alabama a reality, one of the most influential individuals of the initiative is Lee Holmes of Sylacauga Marine & ATV. Knowing all the hard work that was put into this program made the day extremely special for Holmes.

“This is close to my heart, and this is just the beginning,” said Holmes. “We’ve had so much help from so many people to make this happen. This is the culmination of two years of really hard work with plenty of hoops to jump through to get to this point.

“I don’t know that I can mention everyone that has been a part of this, but companies like AmFirst Bank, Humminbird, Minn Kota, Davis Bait Co., Burton Advertising, American Sport Fish and the City of Lincoln have all been instrumental throughout this process.”

Considering the group is made of avid anglers and advocates of the sport, the goal of the Restock Alabama program is to give back and make fishing great for future generations to come.

“I just think this is a great thing for the community and the younger generations to be able to enjoy the resource like we’ve done for all these years,” said Holmes. “This is just the starting point. We hope that in years to come we’re stocking over 50,000 fish a year every year and that this stretches to other lakes in the state long term.”

Also on hand for the inaugural stocking was Deputy Commissioner of Conservation for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Ed Poolos.

“Anytime the Department of Conservation gets to come to an event like this and see local partners coming together for the outdoors and fishing it is a win, win, win for generations to come,” said Poolos. “The one thing that comes through about Lee Holmes and everyone involved is the passion for fishing, the bodies of water and doing what’s right for conservation. None of this would be possible without great passion.”

Once the largemouth bass fingerlings were distributed, volunteers, which included local anglers, high school anglers, college anglers and Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series anglers Davis Jr. and Lee, took the fish to strategically chosen destinations for release.

Having the opportunity to give back and be a part of a special program was an opportunity that Lee and Davis Jr. couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like this,” said Lee. “The bass fishing in Alabama and the people around here have given me so much over the course of my career. A little bit goes a long way, and this is just the start, and that’s what’s so cool about it. In five to 10 years there’s no telling (what) this can become.”

Spending so much time growing up on Logan Martin Lake made this experience extremely special for Davis Jr.

“It just feels so good to give back to a lake that means so much to you and a sport that you love,” said Davis Jr. “Supplying the resource for younger generations that are growing up in the sport is special.”

To see photos from the inaugural Restock Alabama event click here.

