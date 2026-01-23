Subscribe
January 25, 2026

Rickey E. Wintermyer

Rickey E. Wintermyer, 73, of Gadsden, died Saturday, Jan. 17.

A lifelong resident of Etowah County, Rickey was a 1972 graduate of Gadsden High School. He served as an umpire of baseball for 20 years, and all the kids loved the way he called strikes and balls. Rickey was liked by everyone that knew him. He was an athlete when he was younger and ran a lot of marathons; he also greatly enjoyed riding bicycles wherever he wen. As he grew older, his health declined and he was admitted to Health Care Nursing Home in Ashville, where he stayed for 5 years until God called him home.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mary Wintermyer; and brother, Ronald Wintermyer.

He is survived by his brother, Terry Wintermyer; and a host of extended family and friends.

Special thanks to St. Vincent’s East and Health Care Nursing Home in Ashville for all of their loving care.

