Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, at Village Chapel Funeral Home for Rickey L. Bryant, 75, Attalla, who died on Nov. 17. Chaplain Mike Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

He was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School, Class of 1969. For 20 years, he was an employee at Walmart. He was an avid Alabama fan; and also cherished his pet, Scooter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Doris Bryant; great -niece, Tia O’bar

He is survived by his wife, Nanette Bryant; sister, Patsy (Danny) O’bar; brothers-in-law, Ben (Nila) Gunter, Mike (Donna) Gunter; sister-in-law, Willodean (Dean) Conley; nieces and nephews, Tonya O’bar (Shane Reeves), David Gunter, Joel (Karen) Lonnergan, Barry Hall; and an extended host of family.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to the staffs of Northside Healthcare and Rehab, Aveanna Hospice, Riverview Regional ER, and UAB.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service Friday.