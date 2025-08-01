Ricky Wayne Carnes, age 63, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Ricky was Born on November 24, 1961, in Gadsden, Ricky was a proud graduate of Glencoe High School, Class of 1980. A gifted artist and craftsman, he owned and operated Rick’s Signs, where his talent for painting signs and billboards left a lasting mark throughout the community. Ricky had an extraordinary eye for detail and a creative spirit that brought color and personality to everything he touched.

Above all, Ricky loved his family deeply. He is survived by his devoted spouse, Jerre; his children, Shannah Smiley (Jason) and Kinsley Gibbs (Semaj); his step-son, George Wright V; and his beloved grandchildren: Colton Carnes, Fisher Smiley, Jemasyn Gibbs, SJ Gibbs, Hudson Smiley, Raven Smiley, George Wright VI, and Cayden Wright. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Chad Carnes, whom he missed dearly.

Ricky was the cherished son of Charles Carnes (Diane) and the late Carolyn Carnes. He is also survived by his brother, Toby Carnes (Mindi); his nephews, Luke and Owen Carnes; his step-sister, Kalyn Lang (Jeff); and a large extended family including his aunts and uncles: Larry Carnes (Shirley), JT Howard (Francis), Boyd Howard (Sara), and Dolly Graham (Billy). He is also survived by many cousins, including Brian Carnes (Angela), Amanda Hamic (Drew), Scotty Howard, and Teresa Garmon Howard, along with a host of other family members and friends who will forever carry his memory in their hearts. Ricky also cherished his chosen family, Chris and Ken Luedke.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie and Annie Carnes, and Tearl and Laura Howard, who played a significant role in shaping the man he became. In addition, he was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles: Ginnie Carnes, Milford (Sonny) and Odell Howard, Tommy and Joan Batson, and Helen Howard.

Ricky found joy in life’s simple pleasures—spending time with his family and dogs, caring for his plants, and enjoying the peace of home. He shared a special bond with his beloved dogs, Colby and Gypsy, who were faithful companions and brought him great comfort and joy.

A man of deep faith, Ricky was a Christian who lived with love, creativity, and compassion at his core.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Riverview Medical Center for their compassionate care.

A celebration of Ricky’s life will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Freedom Church (Minister Bruce Word) Officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m., officiated by his brother, Toby Carnes.

Ricky’s light, love, and laughter will be missed dearly — but never forgotten.