January 25, 2026

January 25, 2026

Robert L. “Bob” McKee

Born Nov. 22, 1944, Bob led a full life as a former member of the US Army, business owner, and husband. He was a staunch supporter of animals, the environment, and science.

Bob was also a lifelong fan and supporter of Alabama Football and was a top competitor in the world of powerlifting, having won numerous competitions including state championships and a world championship in 1973. He was inducted into the Alabama Powerlifting Hall of Fame in 2020.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Andree.

In lieu of flowers, Bob would prefer that donations be made to the Humane Society or Kitty Kat Haven.

