Ronald “Ron” Douglas Corson, 69 of Ohatchee, passed away Sunday, July, 20, 2025.

Ron was born on December 26, 1955 in Metropolis, Illinois to his parents, Harold and Lucy Corson. He graduated from Brighton High School in Colorado, class of 1974. Ron joined the United States Army three months before his 20th birthday, in 1975. During the time that Ron served in the U.S. Army, he became a sergeant, (Sergeant Ron Corson E5). He earned and received many medals and badges. Ron received the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M Device, an Army Service Ribbon, an Expert Marksman Qualification Badge M-16 and the Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-W Bar. Ron was proud of his accomplishments as he should be. Ron worked for 17 years (1978-1995) as a Sales Representative for Philip Morris, and in 2015, he retired from The Anniston Army Depot.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lucy Corson; aunt, Clarissa Devers; cousin and friend, Terry Michael Lewis; and his grandson, Payton Riley Bean.

Ron is survived by his Aunt Georgia Malien; good friend and former wife, Donna Corson; and his step children, Jennifer Bean and Brian (Jennifer) Davenport; his grandbaby, Emma Grace Bean; and special friend and former wife, Jill Amburgey; along with many cousin’s and friends.

Honorary pallbearers are National Guard Unit Company B 31st spt bn Oxford Alabama, The United States Army; all of the men and women Ron served with; and Ron’s best friend Buddy, his beautiful black lab.

Special thanks extended to:

Ron’s Aunt Georgia who he very much “Loved and Adored”, thank you for trusting in us to do right by Ron.

To Mr. Jerry and Mrs. Lisa Clark, who were neighbors but more like Ron’s “Bonus Spouses”, because they always showed up for one another. Thank you for everything you did for Ron and for everything you both are still doing for Ron. He thought “The World” of you both.

Thank you Mr. Doyle Haynes and Mr. Dale Short for all the help you both have given to us. Ron always had stories to tell about you and stories he told on you! You three may not have been born brothers, but you three were “Born To Be Brothers!” I believe Sarge will be riding alongside of you, always… Just not using his Harley, but using his wings instead!

The Biggest Thanks is to Buddy “aka Sarge.” Ron’s Beautiful Black Lab who thought Ron hung the moon! Buddy loved, adored, and protected Ron from the day Ron became his human! That Toyota truck did not pull out unless Buddy was in it! We will all miss Ron deeply, but none more than Buddy!

We Love You, Ron!

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project as Ron did.