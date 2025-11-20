Rosa Johnson

Rosie Johnson, 89, of Gadsden, passed away on Oct. 31. Born on July 17, 1936. Rosa was the wife of the late Mark Johnson and lived in the Lincoln Park subdivision for many years.

Rosa is survived by her daughter Cynthia, her three children, eight grandchildren, and two great grands. Her sister Bertha Turner and a host of nieces and nephew.

Her daughter would like to thank all the churches, friends and family and a special Thank You to Mrs Jackie Horton for giving her heart and time so graciously to collect donations on my mother’s behalf. May God bless you all.