Rozzy Run raises awareness for Childhood Cancer

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

Last Saturday, March 8, over 150 runners showed up to spread awareness of Childhood Cancers, raise money for a local organization and support a family who understands Childhood Cancer all too well.

The 6th annual Rozzy Run was held in Wilson Park in Glencoe and organized by The Rozzy Foundation. The Rozzy Foundation is a local non-profit created to spread awareness for Childhood Cancers and to help support families encountering those cancers.

Ben and Lauren Greene started the foundation in 2019 when their daughter was battling Acute Myloid Leukemia. Some time later, when 9-year-old Rozlyn “Rozzy” Patience Greene died, the Greene family decided to use the foundation to help other families who were hurting.

The Rozzy Run is the biggest fundraiser The Rozzy Foundation puts on, but according to Lauren, the foundation is hoping to begin hosting a gala, as well. The run also doubles as a blood donation drive. The run had 159 registered runners and 21 people donated blood.

The Greene family decided to do the fun run in March to honor Rozzy’s birthday of March 26.

“We are so thankful for all of you and the support that you continue to show for raising awareness to Childhood Cancer,” Lauren said at the event. “A huge thank you to the City of Glencoe, Glencoe Police Department, Glencoe Fire Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Arther, Christie James Arther, Harmony McGuire, Dale Owens, B. Tyler Tattooer, Shaughn Moore, all of our sponsors, all the businesses that donated door prizes, and too many family and friends to list but you know who you are.”

According to information provided by The Rozzy Foundation, cancer is the number cause of death by disease in children.

“While there have been advances in the survival rate from 10 percent 50 years ago, to 90 percent now, that doesn’t account for many rare cancers that has a much lower survival rate. There has been no decline in the number of diagnosed cases annually in the past 20 years or so.”

Less than four percent of the federal cancer research budget is dedicated to childhood cancer research, despite nearly 90,000 children dying annually from cancer.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Those raising awareness during that month will “Go Gold” for the month.

Teri Chupp contributed to this article.